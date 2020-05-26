Paris, 26 May 2020, 6:00 pm

PRESS RELEASE

Eramet: Approval of resolutions proposed to the Combined General Shareholders’ Meeting of 26 May 2020

Eramet’s Combined General Shareholders’ meeting was held behind closed doors on 26 May 2020 in Paris under the chairmanship of Ms. Christel Bories, Chairman and CEO of Eramet, in application of Article 4 of Order no. 2020-321 dated 25 March 2020, and in accordance with all applicable regulations and recommendations of the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers, “AMF”).

¨Resolutions

Eramet’s shareholders approved all the proposed resolutions. The result of the General Meeting’s votes for each resolution is available on Eramet’s website ( www.eramet.com ).

¨Dividend

No dividend will be distributed in respect of the 2019 financial year.

¨Composition of the Board of Directors

The Board of Directors, which gathered after the General Meeting, acknowledged Ms. Sonia Backès’ resignation. The Board will have the opportunity to co-opt a new director in replacement of Ms. Sonia Backès on the proposal of the STCPI (Société Territoriale Calédonienne de Participations Industrielles) at a future meeting.

On behalf of the Board of Directors, Ms. Christel Bories thanked Mr. Philippe Gomès for his commitment and his contribution to the Board’s works over the past 5 years.

In accordance with the 13th resolution approved by the General Shareholders’ Meeting and supplementing the Company’s statutes, the Board of Directors has decided that a lead director may be appointed from among its members. His/her mission will be similar to that of other listed groups that have made the same choice.

Thus, Eramet’s Board of Directors includes 18 members, of whom two directors representing employees. It includes 7 independent members and 7 women, i.e. 44% of the Board members excluding directors representing employees, for both indicators.

All the information on the composition of the Board of Directors and its Committees as well as the description of the lead director’s assignments are available on the website of the Company, in the Governance section: https://www.eramet.com/en/group/governance .

Calendar

29.07.2020: Publication of Group 2020 half-year results

28.10.2020: Publication of Group 2020 third-quarter sales

ABOUT ERAMET

Eramet, a global mining and metallurgical group, is a key player in the extraction and valorisation of metals (manganese, nickel, mineral sands) and the elaboration and transformation of alloys with a high added value (high-speed steels, high-performance steels, superalloys, aluminium and titanium alloys).

The Group supports the energy transition by developing activities with high growth potential. These include lithium extraction and refining, and recycling.

Eramet positions itself as the privileged partner of its customers in sectors that include carbon and stainless steel, aerospace, pigments, energy, and new battery generations.

Building on its operating excellence, the quality of its investments and the expertise of its employees, the Group leverages an industrial, managerial and societal model that is virtuous and value-accretive. As a contributive corporate citizen, Eramet strives for a sustainable and responsible industry.

Eramet employs around 13,000 people in more than 20 countries with sales of approximately €4 billion in 2019.

For further information, go to www.eramet.com



