Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Allegro MicroSystems LLC; Analog Devices, Inc.; Bourns, Inc.; Continental AG; CTS Corporation; Delphi Technologies; Denso Corporation; Hella KGaA Hueck & Co.; Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd.; Infineon Technologies AG; Kistler Group; Melexis NV; Micralyne, Inc.; NGK Spark Plugs (U.S.A.), Inc.; Novotechnik; NXP Semiconductors N.V.; Omron Corporation; OSRAM Opto Semiconductors GmbH; Robert Bosch GmbH; Sensata Technologies; SSI Technologies, Inc.; TDK-Micronas GmbH; TT Electronics Plc; Valeo S.A.; ZF Friedrichshafen AG





The Changing Face of the Automotive Industry: A Prelude Recent Market Activity Advancements in Vehicular Technology Automotive Sensors - A Market Overview Major Application Areas for Automotive Sensors Automotive Steering Sensors Market: An Overview Collision Avoidance Sensors Market - An Overview Automotive Pressure Sensors - An Insight Automotive Temperature Sensors - An Overview Sensors for Self-Driving Vehicles A Review of Long-Standing Demand Drivers for Automotive Sensors Global Automotive Production Trends Global Economic Conditions Growth in Number of Electronic Components per Vehicle Impact of Exogenous Factors Middle Class Population: An Indirect Growth Driver for Automotive Sensors Relatively Stable Economic Scenario to Extend Growth Opportunities Outlook Global Competitor Market Shares Automotive Sensors Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Allegro MicroSystems LLC (USA) Analog Devices, Inc. (USA) Bourns, Inc. (USA) CASCO (Germany) Continental AG (Germany) CTS Corporation (USA) Delphi Technologies (USA) Denso Corporation (Japan) Hella KGaA Hueck & Co. (Germany) Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd. (Japan) Infineon Technologies AG (Germany) Kistler Group (Switzerland) Melexis NV (Belgium) Micralyne, Inc. (USA) NGK Spark Plugs (U.S.A.), Inc. (USA) Novotechnik U.S., Inc. (USA) NXP Semiconductors N.V. (The Netherlands) Omron Corporation (Japan) OSRAM Opto Semiconductors GmbH (Germany) Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany) Sensata Technologies (USA) SSI Technologies, Inc. (USA) TDK-Micronas GmbH (Germany) TT Electronics Plc (UK) Valeo S.A. (France) ZF Friedrichshafen AG (Germany)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Government Initiatives and Technologies Making Roads Safer Sensor Manufacturing Continues to Move to Low Cost Countries Miniaturization Ruling the Roost in the Automotive Sensors Market Automotives Propel CMOS Image Sensors Sensor Innovations to Transform Automotive Sector Significance of Automotive Sensors R&D and Innovation Emerging Trends in Automotive Position Sensor Market Growth Factors MEMS Sensors Market - Making Rapid Inroads into the Automotive Market Dynamics of the Automotive MEMS Sensor Market Hall Effect ICs Dominate the Automotive Magnetic Sensor Market Rise in Vehicle Sales & Production to Sustain Demand for Automotive Sensors Basic Products - the Choice in Developing Markets Developed Markets Continue to Lap up Advanced Sensor Technologies Sensors Designed for Powertrain Applications - Traditional Revenue Contributors Increasing Use of On-Board Vehicle Health Monitoring & Diagnostic Systems Drives Growth ESC & ABS Become Standard - Drive Demand for Sensors in Chassis Applications TPMS Grows in Prominence - Drives Demand for TPMS Sensors Safety Technologies on the Rise - Boost Demand for Automotive Sensors Use of Sensors in Futuristic Smart Safety Systems Airbags - A Key Safety Application Area Opportunity Indicators Growing Adoption of Adaptive Cruise Control Systems Augurs Well for the Market Automotive OEMs Continue to Evince in ADAS Integration Radar Based ADAS Systems Remain Reliable & Accurate Option Image Based Sensors - The Cost Effective Option Growing Incorporation of Vehicle Security Applications to Boost Demand for Automotive Sensors Growing Demand for Comfort & Convenience to Boost Robust Demand for Sensors in Body Electronics Segment Intelligent Wiper Systems to Drive Demand for Sensors Opportunity Indicator Intelligent Headlights Rise in Popularity - To Boost Demand for Sensors Fuel Efficiency & Emission Control Drive Demand for Automotive Sensors Regulatory Mandates Fuel Growth in Automotive Sensors Market Favorable Government Regulatory Support Benefits Market Growth for ADAS OEM Focus on Product Differentiation Drives Demand for Automotive Sensors Innovative Powertrain & Transmission Technologies Offer Lucrative Opportunities Automotive Haptics Offer Opportunities for Automotive Sensors Thrust towards Autonomous & Semi-Autonomous Automobiles to Fuel Growth Cost Effective Sensors to Encourage Commercialization of Autonomous Vehicles Integrated Systems Fast Gaining Prominence Sensor Fusion Becomes Order of The Day for Modern Automotive Platforms Modularization Gains Prominence among Sensor Manufacturers

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

