FINANCIAL RELEASE

26 May 2020

Aéroports de Paris SA

Termination of the 2016-2020 Economic Regulation Agreement (ERA) and termination of the public consultation document for the 2021-2025 ERA

In the context of the Covid-19 pandemic and its consequences on the air transport sector and on the Parisian platforms in particular, Groupe ADP has already noted the impossibility to reach, by the end of 2020, the financial and investments targets attached to the period 2016-20201.

These circumstances are exceptional and unforeseeable. Groupe ADP wishes to draw all legal consequences, and following the approval of its Board of Directors, it has notified to the Director General of the French Civil Aviation Authority (DGAC) a request for an early termination of the ERA 3 covering the period 2016-2020.

These circumstances also lead to the obsolescence of the assumptions made by Groupe ADP in its proposal for the 2021-2025 period released on April 2nd 20192, regarding both the targeted financial balance and the proposed industrial development project. Therefore, Groupe ADP notes the termination of the ERA 4 public consultation document and has decided not to pursue the contract procedure initiated on April 2nd, 2019.

In the absence of an economic regulation agreement applicable to the airports charges and the investments, Groupe ADP will have to submit annually for consultation to the aviation users, and for approval to the French Transport Regulatory Body (ART), a tariff proposal based on the current service costs related to the airport fees, and more specifically an annual investment plan.

Groupe ADP will be able to restart a procedure for an economic regulation agreement once all the conditions for an industrial and financial visibility are met.

