SOLON, Ohio, May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI), a leader in innovative LED lighting technologies, today announced that a prerecorded virtual presentation featuring James Tu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, is available at Little Grapevine ( www.littlegrapevine.com ).



Accompanying the presentation is a short executive introduction, as well as a brief Q&A with Mr. Tu. A copy of the slides is available at www.littlegrapevine.com and also under the Investor Relations section of Energy Focus’s website: http://investors.energyfocus.com/ .

No fee is required to join or view the company’s Little Grapevine Conference presentation, as it is open to the public. Register at https://littlegrapevine.com/g1-conference-event to hear the presentation.

About Little Grapevine

Little Grapevine is a web-based platform that invites companies to participate in on-line virtual conferences with video presentations, video interviews, podcasts and more. Content is available for free for the public and conveniently archived and categorized on littlegrapevine.com, which serves as an all-in-one tool for investors seeking to research companies in the microcap space. At the end of each presentation, featured companies also answer Little Grapevine’s questions about their business. For more information about Little Grapevine, please visit www.littlegrapevine.com .

About Energy Focus

Energy Focus is an industry-leading innovator of sustainable LED lighting technologies and solutions. As the creator of the first flicker-free original LED products on the U.S. market, Energy Focus products provide extensive energy and maintenance savings, and aesthetics, safety, health and sustainability benefits over conventional lighting. Our EnFocus™ lighting control platform enables existing and new buildings to provide quality, convenient and affordable dimmable and color tunable human-centric lighting.

Energy Focus customers include U.S. and foreign navies, U.S. federal, state and local governments, healthcare and educational institutions, as well as Fortune 500 companies. Since 2007, Energy Focus has installed approximately 900,000 lighting products across U.S. Navy fleet, including TLEDs, waterline security lights, explosion-proof globes and berth lights, saving more than five million gallons of fuel and 300,000 man-hours in lighting maintenance annually. Energy Focus is headquartered in Solon, Ohio. For more information, visit our website at www.energyfocus.com .

Investor Contact:

Hayden IR

Cameron Donahue

(651) 653-1854

ir@energyfocus.com