1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Nanocrystals market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.



As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 17% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US$4.1 Billion to the region’s size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$3.7 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Nanocrystals segment will reach a market size of US$3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world’s second largest economy will grow at 25.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$20.2 Billion in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others, AbbVie Inc.; Aquanova AG; BlueWillow Biologics; Camurus AB; Celgene, Inc.; Ceramisphere Health Pty Limited; Cristal Therapeutics; CYTIMMUNE SCIENCES, Inc.; EnColl Corporation; EyePoint Pharmaceuticals; Lena Nanoceutics Ltd.; Nanobiotix; NanoCarrier Co., Ltd.; NanOlogy LLC; Nanospectra Biosciences, Inc.; Parvus Therapeutics Inc.; Selecta Biosciences; Starpharma Holdings Limited; Taiwan Liposome Co., ; Tarveda Therapeutics





NANOTECHNOLOGY IN DRUG DELIVERY MCP-7

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JUNE 2

CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE





II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Nanotechnology, A Critical Part of Healthcare Reform Recent Market Activity Nanomedicine, Revolutionizing the Basics of Medicine A Peek Into the Evolving Role of Nanoparticles in Nanomedicine Nanocrystals Continue to Gain Momentum as Alternatives to Traditional Nanocarriers Nanocarriers Enable Targeted Drug Delivery Systems to Improve Therapeutic Outcomes Advanced Liposomes Enable Low Soluble Drugs to Achieve Targeted Delivery Multifunctional Dendrimers Present an Ideal Structure for Targeted Drug Delivery High Drug Loading Capacity of PAMAM Dendrimers Bodes Well for Targeted Drug Delivery Systems Nanotechnology-Based Strategies for siRNA Grows in Popularity NEM Devices as Drug Delivery Vehicles Nanotechnology - In Pursuit of Co-Delivery of Drugs Nanoemulsions Begin to Make a Mark Nanotechnology Finds Increasing Role in Fighting Infectious Diseases List of Select Nanotechnology-based Antimicrobial Drugs in Clinical Use Nanotechnology Opening New Avenues in Antiretroviral Therapy Demonstrated Activity of Select Nanotechnology- Delivered Antiretroviral Therapies Nanotechnology in Delivery of CNS Therapeutics Market Outlook Global Competitor Market Shares Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

AbbVie Inc. (USA) Aquanova AG (Germany) BlueWillow Biologics (USA) Camurus AB (Sweden) Celgene, Inc. (Canada) Ceramisphere Health Pty Limited (Australia) Cristal Therapeutics (The Netherlands) CYTIMMUNE SCIENCES, INC. (Italy) EnColl Corporation (USA) EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (USA) Lena Nanoceutics Ltd. (UK) NanOlogy LLC (USA) NanoCarrier Co., Ltd. (Japan) Nanobiotix (France) Nanospectra Biosciences, Inc (USA) Parvus Therapeutics Inc. (USA) Selecta Biosciences (USA) Starpharma Holdings Limited (Australia) Taiwan Liposome Co. (Taiwan) Tarveda Therapeutics (USA)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Need for Alternative Approaches to Conventional Chemotherapy Creates Opportunities for Nanoparticles Stimuli Responsive Polymeric Micelles Promise Enhanced Therapeutic Effect for Hydrophobic Anticancer Drugs Inorganic Nanocarriers Facilitate High Payload Capacity and Co -Delivery Platforms for MDR Cancer Therapy Solid Lipid Nanoparticles Provide Increased Physical Stability in Targeted Drug Delivery Pulmonary Delivery of Nanoparticle-Based Drugs Receives Increased Interest Inhalable Liposome Formulations Attract Research Interest in Pulmonary Delivery SLNs in Pulmonary Delivery of Drugs Market Challenges Increasing Environmental and Health Concerns Limited Success and Scaling Up Issues Pose a Major Hurdle to Further Advancement Higher Concentration of Research in Academia limits Commercialization Collaborations Assume Importance Nanomedicine Regulation

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 2: Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027 Table 3: Nanocrystals (Technology) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 4: Nanocrystals (Technology) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027 Table 5: Nanocarriers (Technology) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 6: Nanocarriers (Technology) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS UNITED STATES Market Facts & Figures US Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 7: Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery Market in US$ Million in the United States by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 8: United States Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2020 VS 2027 CANADA Table 9: Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery Market Analysis in Canada in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 10: Canadian Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2020 VS 2027 JAPAN Table 11: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 12: Japanese Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery Market Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2020 VS 2027 CHINA Table 13: Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery Market Estimates and Forecasts in China in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 14: Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery Market in China: Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2020 and 2027 EUROPE Market Facts & Figures European Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 15: European Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 16: European Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027 Table 17: European Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery Market Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 18: Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery Market in Europe: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2020 and 2027 FRANCE Table 19: French Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 20: French Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2020 VS 2027 GERMANY Table 21: German Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 22: German Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2020 VS 2027 ITALY Table 23: Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery Market Estimates and Forecasts in Italy in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 24: Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery Market in Italy: Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2020 and 2027 UNITED KINGDOM Table 25: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 26: United Kingdom Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery Market Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2020 VS 2027 SPAIN Table 27: Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery Market Analysis in Spain in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 28: Spanish Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2020 VS 2027 RUSSIA Table 29: Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery Market in US$ Million in Russia by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 30: Russian Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2020 VS 2027 REST OF EUROPE Table 31: Rest of Europe Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery Market Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 32: Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery Market in Rest of Europe: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2

and 2027 ASIA-PACIFIC Table 33: Asia-Pacific Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 34: Asia-Pacific Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027 Table 35: Asia-Pacific Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 36: Asia-Pacific Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2020 VS 2027 AUSTRALIA Table 37: Australian Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 38: Australian Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2020 VS 2027 INDIA Table 39: Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery Market Analysis in India in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 40: Indian Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2020 VS 2027 SOUTH KOREA Table 41: Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2020-2027 Table 42: Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Technology: 2020 VS 2027 REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC Table 43: Rest of Asia-Pacific Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 44: Rest of Asia-Pacific Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery Market Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2020 VS 2027 LATIN AMERICA Table 45: Latin American Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027 Table 46: Latin American Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2020 and 2027 Table 47: Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery Market Estimates and Forecasts in Latin America in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 48: Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery Market in Latin America : Percentage Analysis by Technology for 2020 and 2027 ARGENTINA Table 49: Argentinean Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery Market Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 50: Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery Market in Argentina: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2020 and 2027 BRAZIL Table 51: Brazilian Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 52: Brazilian Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2020 VS 2027 MEXICO Table 53: Mexican Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 54: Mexican Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2020 VS 2027 REST OF LATIN AMERICA Table 55: Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery Market in US$ Million in Rest of Latin America by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 56: Rest of Latin America Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2020 VS 2027 MIDDLE EAST Table 57: The Middle East Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 58: The Middle East Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2020 and 2027 Table 59: The Middle East Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 60: The Middle East Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2020 VS 2027 IRAN Table 61: Iranian Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 62: Iranian Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery Market Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2020 VS 2027 ISRAEL Table 63: Israeli Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery Market Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 64: Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery Market in Israel: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2020 and 2027 SAUDI ARABIA Table 65: Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery Market Estimates and Forecasts in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 66: Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery Market in Saudi Arabia: Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2020 and 2027 UNITED ARAB EMIRATES Table 67: Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2020-2027 Table 68: Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Technology: 2020 VS 2027 REST OF MIDDLE EAST Table 69: Rest of Middle East Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 70: Rest of Middle East Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2020 VS 2027 AFRICA Table 71: Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery Market in US$ Million in Africa by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 72: African Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2020 VS 2027

IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 43

