NEW YORK, May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Fifth Third Bancorp ("Fifth Third" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: FITB) on behalf of shareholders who purchased Fifth Third securities between February 26, 2016, and March 6, 2020, inclusive (the ''Class Period'').

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and misleading and/or failed to disclose that: (1) as a result of Fifth Third Bank's aggressive incentive policies to promote its cross-sell strategy, Fifth Third Bank employees engaged in unauthorized conduct with customer accounts; (2) since at least 2008, Fifth Third Bank, and by extension, Fifth Third, was aware of such unauthorized conduct and, thus, that it was violating relevant regulations and laws aimed at protecting its consumers; (3) Fifth Third failed to properly implement and monitor its cross-sell program, detect and stop misconduct, and identify and remediate harmed consumers; (4) all the foregoing subjected the Company to a foreseeable risk of heightened regulatory scrutiny or investigation; (5) Fifth Third's revenues were in part the product of unlawful conduct and thus unsustainable; and (6) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you suffered a loss in Fifth Third you have until June 8, 2020 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

