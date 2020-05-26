NEW YORK, May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (“Grand Canyon” or the Company”) (NASDAQ: LOPE) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Grand Canyon securities between January 5, 2018 and January 27, 2020, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/lope.



This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Grand Canyon University ("GCU") would not be and is not a proper non-profit organization as it remains under the control of Grand Canyon; (2) Grand Canyon would not be a third-party service provider to GCU but rather would and does continue to effectively operate the entity; (3) Grand Canyon employees served as executives of GCU; and (4) GCU functions as an off-balance-sheet entity to which Grand Canyon is able to funnel expenses and costs in exchange for a disproportionate amount of revenue, thereby inflating Grand Canyon’s financial results.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/lope or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Grand Canyon you have until July 13, 2020 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

