Press Release
Geneva, 26 May 2020
Results of the annual general meeting of ENR Russia Invest SA
All resolutions proposed by the board of directors (“Board”) of ENR Russia Invest SA (“Company”) were unanimously approved at the Company’s annual general meeting held on 26 May 2020, being:
ENR Russia Invest SA is an investment company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange. It specialises in the management of equities and equity-like investments, real estate as well as fixed income instruments in Russia, the CIS States and the Baltic States. Additional information on ENR Russia Invest SA is available on the company website at http://www.enr.ch
