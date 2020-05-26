WILLIAMSPORT, Pa., May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Richard A. Grafmyre CFP®, Chief Executive Officer of Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc., (NASDAQ:PWOD) has announced that the Company’s Board of Directors declared a second quarter 2020 cash dividend of $0.32 per share. The dividend represents an increase of $0.01 over the second quarter 2019 dividend as adjusted for a 3 for 2 common stock split during the third quarter of 2019.



The dividend is payable June 23, 2020 to shareholders of record June 9, 2020.

About Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc.

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. is the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank. The banks serve customers in North Central and North Eastern Pennsylvania through their retail banking, commercial banking, mortgage services and financial services divisions. Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. stock is listed on the NASDAQ National Market under the symbol PWOD.

Previous press releases and additional information can be obtained from the company’s website at www.pwod.com.

Richard A. Grafmyre, Chief Executive Officer

300 Market Street, Williamsport, PA, 17701

(570) 322-1111

(888) 412-5772

pwod@pwod.com

www.pwod.com