3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Bridge-Type Machine market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.



As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 4.2% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US$37.6 Million to the region’s size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$37.2 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Bridge-Type Machine segment will reach a market size of US$115.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world’s second largest economy will grow at 8.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$336.9 Million in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Accurate Sales & Services Pvt. Ltd.; Carl Zeiss Industrial Metrology LLC; Chien Wei Precise Technology Co. Ltd.; Dukin Co., Ltd.; FARO Technologies, Inc.; Helmel Engineering Products, Inc.; Hexagon AB; INSPECT 3D; ITP Group; Metrologic Group S.A; Metronor AS; Mitutoyo Corp.; Nikon Metrology NV; Renishaw plc.; Sipcon Instrument Industries; Tarus Products Inc.; Trimek





1. MARKET OVERVIEW

A Prelude Recent Market Activity Future of Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMMs) Portable CMMs Take Dimensional Measurement Activity from Quality Laboratories onto Production Floor Quintessential Growth Factors for CMM Market Higher Levels of Awareness among End-Users Demand for High Accuracy Devices Drive the Market Trend towards Miniaturization Recovery in Global GDP and Outlook for Industrial & Manufacturing Production Promise Stronger Growth for Metrology Equipment and CMMs Global Market Outlook Global Competitor Market Shares Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Accurate Sales & Services Pvt. Ltd. (India) Carl Zeiss Industrial Metrology LLC (USA) Chien Wei Precise Technology Co. Ltd. (Taiwan) Dukin Co., Ltd. (South Korea) FARO Technologies, Inc. (USA) Helmel Engineering Products, Inc. (USA) Hexagon AB (Sweden) INSPECT 3D (France) ITP Group (UK) Metrologic Group S.A (France) Metronor AS (Norway) Mitutoyo Corporation (Japan) Nikon Metrology NV (Belgium) Renishaw plc. (UK) Sipcon Instrument Industries (India) Tarus Products Inc. (USA) Trimek (Spain) WENZEL Group (Germany)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Developing Countries Drive Future Market Growth Off-Shoring of Manufacturing Activity Boosts Demand for CMM Market in Developing Countries Automobile Sector Key to Automated CMMs Demand Upward Trajectory in Automobiles Production Spurs Market Demand Aerospace & Defense Sector Offers Growth Opportunities for CMM Advent of Smaller Field-of-View Laser Sensors - A Boon to the Aircraft Industry Heavy Equipment Industry Promises Bright Prospects Growing Penetration of CMMs in the Medical Device Sector Portable CMMs Continue to Rise in Demand Articulated Arm Machines Market to Grow Optical CMMs Gain Rapid Popularity Macro CMMs Steal the Show Expanding CMM Capabilities Drive Adoption Software Upgrades and Probes Keep the Market Ticking Automated CMMs: The New 'It' in Dimensional Metrology Technology Advancements: Spearheading Growth Technology Reduces Set-Up Time of Coordinate Measuring Machine Optical CMM for Automatic Measurement of Small Cast Parts Rise of Optical Scanners Emergence of Multi-Axis Industrial Robot Portable Articulated Arm On-Machine Probing Comparative Gauging Comparative Gauging Automated Metrology Software Recent Metrology Software Advancements CMM Verification Gains Prevalence Market Challenges

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 2: Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 3: Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 4: Bridge-Type Machine (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027 Table 5: Bridge-Type Machine (Type) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019 Table 6: Bridge-Type Machine (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 7: Articulated-Arm Machine (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027 Table 8: Articulated-Arm Machine (Type) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019 Table 9: Articulated-Arm Machine (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 10: Horizontal-Arm Machine (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027 Table 11: Horizontal-Arm Machine (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019 Table 12: Horizontal-Arm Machine (Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 13: Gantry-Type Machine (Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027 Table 14: Gantry-Type Machine (Type) Market Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019 Table 15: Gantry-Type Machine (Type) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS UNITED STATES Market Facts & Figures US Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 16: United States Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2

to 2027 Table 17: Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market in the United States by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019 Table 18: United States Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CANADA Table 19: Canadian Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 20: Canadian Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Historic Market Review by Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019 Table 21: Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027 JAPAN Table 22: Japanese Market for Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 23: Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2012-2019 Table 24: Japanese Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CHINA Table 25: Chinese Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 26: Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019 Table 27: Chinese Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 EUROPE Market Facts & Figures European Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 28: European Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 29: Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 30: European Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 31: European Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027 Table 32: Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 33: European Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 FRANCE Table 34: Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market in France by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027 Table 35: French Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019 Table 36: French Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 GERMANY Table 37: Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 38: German Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019 Table 39: German Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ITALY Table 40: Italian Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 41: Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019 Table 42: Italian Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 UNITED KINGDOM Table 43: United Kingdom Market for Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 44: Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2012-2019 Table 45: United Kingdom Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SPAIN Table 46: Spanish Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 47: Spanish Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Historic Market Review by Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019 Table 48: Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027 RUSSIA Table 49: Russian Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 50: Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market in Russia by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019 Table 51: Russian Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF EUROPE Table 52: Rest of Europe Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027 Table 53: Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 54: Rest of Europe Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ASIA-PACIFIC Table 55: Asia-Pacific Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 56: Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 57: Asia-Pacific Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 58: Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market in Asia-Pacific by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027 Table 59: Asia-Pacific Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019 Table 60: Asia-Pacific Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 AUSTRALIA Table 61: Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 62: Australian Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019 Table 63: Australian Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 INDIA Table 64: Indian Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 65: Indian Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Historic Market Review by Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019 Table 66: Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027 SOUTH KOREA Table 67: Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 68: South Korean Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019 Table 69: Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC Table 70: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 71: Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2012-2019 Table 72: Rest of Asia-Pacific Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 LATIN AMERICA Table 73: Latin American Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027 Table 74: Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019 Table 75: Latin American Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 76: Latin American Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 77: Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019 Table 78: Latin American Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 ARGENTINA Table 79: Argentinean Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027 Table 80: Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market in Argentina in US$ Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 81: Argentinean Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 BRAZIL Table 82: Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027 Table 83: Brazilian Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019 Table 84: Brazilian Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 MEXICO Table 85: Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 86: Mexican Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019 Table 87: Mexican Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF LATIN AMERICA Table 88: Rest of Latin America Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 89: Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market in Rest of Latin America by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019 Table 90: Rest of Latin America Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 MIDDLE EAST Table 91: The Middle East Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 92: Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019 Table 93: The Middle East Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 94: The Middle East Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 95: The Middle East Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Historic Market by Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019 Table 96: Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012,2020, and 2027 IRAN Table 97: Iranian Market for Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 98: Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2012-2019 Table 99: Iranian Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ISRAEL Table 100: Israeli Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027 Table 101: Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market in Israel in US$ Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 102: Israeli Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SAUDI ARABIA Table 103: Saudi Arabian Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 104: Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019 Table 105: Saudi Arabian Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 UNITED ARAB EMIRATES Table 106: Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 107: United Arab Emirates Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019 Table 108: Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF MIDDLE EAST Table 109: Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 110: Rest of Middle East Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019 Table 111: Rest of Middle East Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 AFRICA Table 112: African Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 113: Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market in Africa by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019 Table 114: African Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 58

