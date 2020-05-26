Hillsdale, Michigan, May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hillsdale College will welcome students back to campus for the 2020 fall semester. Classes will resume in person and begin on Wednesday, August 26.

“This is what we do. We have been doing it for 175 years,” said Hillsdale College President Larry P. Arnn, as he addressed the incoming freshman class. “Many colleges have been announcing that they will be having classes next fall, which seems to some people remarkable. At Hillsdale College, we have not had any other idea.”

“Hillsdale College is eager to welcome our students back and our students are excited to return,” said Diane Philipp, Vice President for Student Affairs and Dean of Women. “They have been working with us as we plan graduation and continue to maintain the health of our community.”

Students were unable to return to campus for the remainder of the spring 2020 semester.

