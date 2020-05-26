PHOENIX, May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCQB: QMCI), a leading provider of market data and financial applications, is pleased to announce the release of its new Wealth Management module within the Quotestream ProfessionalTM platform. This new module fully integrates Ndex Systems’ portfolio management application, F-Engine, with Quotestream Professional.



The Ndex F-Engine solution is a fully scalable, web-based wealth management system. With a user friendly interface, F-Engine provides easily customizable features. The system is designed to automate manual processes, providing immediate cost savings to your business. The adaptable platform interfaces with any existing back office system, allowing you to quickly get your products and services to the market at a fraction of the cost of a proprietary system.

Complete Portfolio Management

Provides consolidated views of client accounts and easy access to performance measurement, custom reporting and historical data along with multiple query capabilities and user-views.

CRM Capabilities

Features include household consolidation, customized client lists, quick searches and PDF formatted client reports.

Automated Compliance

Online KYC processing allows you to closely manage account and client performance and track individual investments, highlighting deviations from stated account and client objectives and improving ability to take corrective action.

Fee Billing Management

The flexible commission and fee management components manage data across accounts to produce accurate fee reporting.

Corporate Actions - Operations

A single entry will adjust the book value of a selected security for all positions held within your institution.

Securities Management

Ndex gives you the ability to categorize securities by sector, industry, credit rating, risk and customized parameters.

Trade Order Management

Process batch trades. Rebalance large volumes of portfolios on both sell and buy-side according to investment models. Exclude “inherited positions” from the rebalancing process

Management Reporting

Income, compliance, trading activity and asset allocation monitoring reports are available for the advisor, branch manager and head office.

“Ndex is excited and pleased with the partnership and integration with QuoteMedia’s Quotestream PRO product," said Laurent Bensemana, President and CEO of Ndex Systems Inc. "We know this relationship will be beneficial for our clients from both an economic and powerful functionality point of view. I believe with the power of both the Quotestream PRO product and our F-Engine, clients will find their productivity increased dramatically.”

About QuoteMedia

QuoteMedia is a leading software developer and cloud-based syndicator of financial market information and streaming financial data solutions to media, corporations, online brokerages, and financial services companies. Quotemedia licenses interactive stock research tools such as streaming real-time quotes, market research, news, charting, option chains, filings, corporate financials, insider reports, market indices, portfolio management systems, and data feeds. QuoteMedia provides data and services for companies such as the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, TMX Group (TSX Stock Exchange), Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE), FIS, U.S. Bank, Broadridge Financial Solutions, Ridge Clearing, JPMorgan Chase, CI Financial, JitneyTrade, Hilltop Securities, HD Vest, Intrinsic Research Systems, Stockhouse, Zacks Investment Research, General Electric, Boeing, Bombardier, Business Wire, PR Newswire, FolioFN, Regal Securities, ChoiceTrade, Cetera Financial Group, Dynamic Trend, Inc., Qtrade Financial, CNW Group, Industrial Alliance, Ally Invest, Inc., Suncor, Virtual Brokers, Equities.com, Leede Jones Gable, Firstrade Securities, Motif Investing, First Financial, Cirano, Equisolve, Stock-Trak, Mergent, SNN Incorporated and others. Quotestream®, QMod TM, Quotestream Connect TM and Trade A.I.TM are trademarks of QuoteMedia. For more information, please visit www.quotemedia.com.

