BOSTON, May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DraftKings Inc. (Nasdaq: DKNG), today announced that Jason Robins, co-founder, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board, will participate in the following investor conferences:



The Cowen 48th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on May 28, 2020. The presentation is scheduled for 9:10 AM ET.





The Goldman Sachs Lodging, Gaming, Restaurant, & Leisure Conference on June 1, 2020. The presentation is scheduled for 9:55 AM ET.

The audio portion of the Cowen and Goldman Sachs presentations will be webcast live over the internet and can be accessed at investors.draftkings.com.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc. (Nasdaq: DKNG) is a digital sports entertainment and gaming company created to fuel the competitive spirits of sports fans with products that range across daily fantasy, regulated gaming and digital media. Headquartered in Boston, and launched in 2012 by Jason Robins, Matt Kalish and Paul Liberman, DraftKings is the only U.S.-based vertically integrated sports betting operator. DraftKings is a multi-channel provider of sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for 50+ operators across more than 15 regulated U.S. and global markets, including Arkansas and Oregon in the U.S. DraftKings’ Sportsbook offers mobile and retail betting for major U.S. and international sports and operates in the United States pursuant to regulations in Colorado, Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. DraftKings’ daily fantasy sports product is available in 8 countries internationally with 15 distinct sports categories. DraftKings is the official daily fantasy partner of the NFL as well as an authorized gaming operator of the MLB and NBA.



