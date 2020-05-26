New York, May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05591535/?utm_source=GNW

7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Metal Building Systems market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.



As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 5.7% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US$1.2 Billion to the region’s size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$1.2 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Metal Building Systems segment will reach a market size of US$3.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world’s second largest economy will grow at 5.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$4.6 Billion in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors ident





1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Prefabricated Buildings: Providing More Controlled Conditions and Enabling Improved Quality, Flexibility, Practicality, and Cost Recent Market Activity Evolution of Prefabricated Buildings as the Revolutionary Change in the Global Construction Industry: The Fundamental Growth Driver Strong Emergence of Prefab Buildings in the Non-Residential Sector Myriad Benefits and Superior Attributes of Prefabricated Construction over Traditional Construction Drive Widespread Adoption Prefabrication Turns Budget Saver Recyclability Factor Drive Uptake of Precast Concrete Structures Modular Construction Offer Cost and Speed Efficiencies Prefabricated Vis-a-vis Traditional Buildings Market Fortunes Intrinsically Linked to Performance of the Global Construction Industry Recovery in Construction Activity Worldwide Benefit Prospects for Prefabricated Buildings Introduction of Wide Range of Innovative Technologies Fuel Construction Industry Growth Prefabricated and Modular Structures Witness Increasing Popularity Rising Investments in Infrastructure Projects Upward Movement in Construction Activity in the Asian Countries Global Market Outlook Improvement in Global Economy Supports Near-term Growth Momentum Global Competitor Market Shares Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Alan Pre-Fab Building Corp. (USA) Algeco Scotsman, Inc. (USA) ALHO Systembau GmbH (Germany) Allied Modular Building Systems, Inc. (USA) Brytex Building Systems, Inc. (Canada) Butler Manufacturing™ Company, Inc. (USA) CadoltoFertiggebäude GmbH & Co. KG (Germany) Consolis Service Co SA NV (Belgium) Flexator AB (Sweden) Inland Building Systems (USA) Lester Building Systems, LLC (USA) Madison Industries, Inc. (USA) NCI Building Systems, Inc. (USA) Normerica Building Systems, Inc. (Canada) Nucor Building Systems (USA) American Buildings Company, Inc. (USA) Oldcastle Infrastructure (USA) Rollalong Ltd. (UK) United Structures of America, Inc. (USA) Varco Pruden Buildings, Inc. (USA) Whitley Manufacturing Company, Inc. (USA) Yves Cougnaud S.A. (France)

Schedule Challenges and Chronic Cost Overruns in Engineering and Construction Drive Strong Demand for Modular Building Systems Cross Laminated Timber (CLT) Catapults Modular Construction to Greater Heights CLT: A Strong Contender for Concrete and Steel Building Systems Relocatable Buildings (RBs): Transportable, Repurposed and Reused Attributes Drive Demand Growing Interest in Permanent Modular Construction as a Sustainable Method of Construction Delivery Growing Adoption of BIM Increases Uptake of Model Driven Prefabrication Need to Expedite Procurement and Build Process Spurs Demand for 3D Printing in Prefabrication and Modularization Perennial Demand for Optimally Designed Steel Framed Buildings Make Metal Building Systems the Dominant Prefab Segment Metal Roofing Systems Offer High Aesthetic, Acoustic, Environmental, Seismic and Thermal Performances Prefabrication as a Greener and Resource Efficient Mode of Construction Immensely Benefits from the ‘Green Construction’ Trend Leading Factors Fostering Future Uptake of Green Building Practices among Contractors: Ranked by Order of Importance Prefabrication: A Faster Route towards Gaining Energy Efficiency Credits Corporate Sector Relies on Prefabricated Model for Office Space Needs Investments on Prefabricated Buildings Remain High in the Educational Sector Prefabricated Buildings Gain Visibility in Healthcare Environments Industrial Establishments Aim to Leverage Prefabricated Approach for Quicker & Reliable Construction Warehouse: A Noteworthy Application for Prefabricated Buildings in Industrial Facilities Agricultural Sector Remains Key Revenue Contributor for Non- residential Prefabricated Building Systems Military Sector: One of the Foremost Adopters of Prefabricated Model Prefabricated Model Fully Suffices the Worksite Building Needs Prefabricated Structures Extend Convenience in Dining Hall Applications Prefabricated Model for Dormitory Structure Requirements Prefabricated Concept Makes Possible High-Quality Shower Structures Greater Use of Off-site Construction Methods Bodes Well for Prefabrication Industry Aging Urban Areas: A Potential Opportunity Generator Job Site Conditions: An Important Variable Influencing Uptake of Prefabrication Elements Factors Limiting the Adoption of Pre-assembly and Prefabrication Educating Owners: Need of the Hour Prefabrication Usage Patterns of Various Construction Professionals in North America - Ranking Based on Quantum of Usage

Table 1: Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 2: Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 3: Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 4: Metal Building Systems (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 5: Metal Building Systems (Type) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 6: Metal Building Systems (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 7: Modular Building Systems (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 8: Modular Building Systems (Type) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 9: Modular Building Systems (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 10: Panelized Precast Concrete Systems (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 11: Panelized Precast Concrete Systems (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 12: Panelized Precast Concrete Systems (Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 13: Other Types (Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 14: Other Types (Type) Market Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 15: Other Types (Type) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS UNITED STATES Market Facts & Figures US Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 16: United States Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 17: Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Market in the United States by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 18: United States Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CANADA Table 19: Canadian Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 20: Canadian Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Historic Market Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 21: Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027 JAPAN Table 22: Japanese Market for Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 23: Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019 Table 24: Japanese Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CHINA Table 25: Chinese Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 26: Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 27: Chinese Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 EUROPE Market Facts & Figures European Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 28: European Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 29: Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 30: European Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 31: European Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027 Table 32: Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Market in Europe in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 33: European Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 FRANCE Table 34: Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Market in France by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 35: French Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 36: French Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 GERMANY Table 37: Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 38: German Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 39: German Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ITALY Table 40: Italian Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 41: Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 42: Italian Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 UNITED KINGDOM Table 43: United Kingdom Market for Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 44: Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019 Table 45: United Kingdom Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF EUROPE Table 46: Rest of Europe Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027 Table 47: Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 48: Rest of Europe Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ASIA-PACIFIC Table 49: Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Market in Asia-Pacific by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 50: Asia-Pacific Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 51: Asia-Pacific Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF WORLD Table 52: Rest of World Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 53: Rest of World Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Historic Market Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 54: Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Market in Rest of World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Total Companies Profiled: 211

