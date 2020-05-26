New York, May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Heterogeneous Networks (HetNets) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05561815/?utm_source=GNW

1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Heterogeneous Networks (HetNets) market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.



As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 17.5% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US$1.2 Billion to the region’s size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$1.5 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Heterogeneous Networks (HetNets) segment will reach a market size of US$2.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Heterogeneous Networks (HetNets) market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world’s second largest economy will grow at 16% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$4.4 Billion in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Heterogeneous Networks (HetNets) market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others, AirHop Communications, Inc.; Airspan Networks Inc.; Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise; American Tower Corp.; AT&T, Inc.; Cambridge Broadband Networks Limited; Ceragon Networks Ltd.; Cisco Systems, Inc.; CommScope Inc.; Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.; ip.access Limited; Mobilitie LLC; NEC Corporation; Nokia Networks; NXP Semiconductors N.V.; Qualcomm Inc.; Qucell, Inc.; RadiSys Corporation; Ruckus Networks; Samsung Networks Business; SpiderCloud Wireless, Inc.; Telefonaktiebolaget L. M. Ericsson; ZTE Corporation





Heterogeneous Network (HetNet): Enabling Seamless Movement between Wi-Fi, DAS, Small Cells and Mobile Networks Figure: The HetNet Continuum Recent Market Activity Global Market Outlook Global Competitor Market Shares Heterogeneous Networks (HetNets) Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

The Critical Role of Small Cells in Continuity of 4G and Evolution of 5G Drive Strong Growth for Heterogeneous Networks Small Cells to Become Building Blocks of 5G Networks Why Network Densification Using Small Cells is Necessary for 5G? Global Small Cell Deployments: Facts & Figures The Global Small Cell Market Trends Summarized Increased Small Cell Deployments Anticipated for Densification of LTE Networks Mitigating Interference Problems in HetNets with Small Cells: Various Techniques Approaches to Deal with 5G Backhaul Network Challenges Machine Learning, Fuzzy Neural Network, and Bio-inspired Algorithms to Find Increasing Adoption in HetNets Self-Evolution Self-Configuration Self-Healing Self-Optimization Taxonomy of AI-Based SON Techniques in HetNets Future Challenges Optimization of Data Center Virtual Resource for Cloud-Based HetNets Utilization of Software-Defined Network (SDN) Intelligence in 5G HetNets Distributed Edge Intelligence in Hetnets Global Rollout of LTE Infrastructure: A Major Factor Boosting Prospects for HetNets HetNet Implementation, from the Perspective of LTE and LTE-A: Key Considerations Cloud Phenomenon to Further Fuel Wireless Traffic Small Cells-as-a-Service (SCaaS): An Apt Solution for Saving Manpower and Money High Costs Deters Cloud RAN Deployment in HetNets Mobile Backhaul Critical to Address Requirements of Transforming Mobile Connectivity Landscape Intelsat Unveils New Newtec Dialog® Integrated IntelsatOne 2G Platform Advancements in Microwave to Help Address 5G Backhaul Requirements Pre 5G - Enhanced Fixed Wireless Access SON-Enabled HetNets Ideal for Smooth Integration and Interworking of Diverse Communication Technologies Figure: HetNets Support Multi-dimensional Telecom Network SON Software: A Key Enabler in HetNet Implementation Wi-Fi Offload Assumes Growing Role in HetNet Architecture Wi-Fi Integrated Small Cells Devices: A Potential Game Changer HetNets: A Key Benefactor and Enabler of Eco-friendly ‘Green Radios’ Software Defined Networking (SDN): A Potent Approach for Backhaul Applications in HetNets Convergence of Information and Communications Spawns Plethora of Connected Devices Figure: Telecommunications Network Convergence Heterogeneous Networks Suitable for Delivery of M2M Applications and Services Urban Network Congestion Strengthens Case for HetNets Smart Small Cell Backhaul Strategy Critical for Smooth Operation of HetNets Smart Backhauling: A Tool for Honing Competitive Edge of Carriers Backhauling Vital for Sustaining Service Profitability Small Cell Backhaul Presents Number of Challenges SoC Development Essential for Mass Deployment of HetNets Security Gateway Solutions Required to Keep Pace with Expansion of HetNets Myriad Advantages Offered by HetNet Solutions Drive Steady Market Evolution Rising User Expectations of QoE & QoS: Foundation for Carrier HetNet Deployment HetNets Approach Resolves Network Coverage Gaps & Capacity Shortage HetNet Undergoes Transformation with Increasing Number of Solution Offerings Surge in Mobile Data Traffic: The Fundamental Factor Driving HetNet Deployments Proliferation of Smartphones Lead to Escalation in Mobile Data Traffic Emerging IoT to Widen the Demand for Mobile Data Increase in Mobile-Data Traffics Makes Deployment of Distributed Networks Inevitable Faster 4.5G Networks for Drones Flight More Efficient Backhaul-Solutions for Mobile Networks of the Future Challenges to Service Management of HetNets Service Modeling SON Capabilities On Demand Management Converged Network Management Integration of 3GPP RAN with Non-3GPP RAN

Table 1: Heterogeneous Networks (HetNets) Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 2: Heterogeneous Networks (HetNets) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027

Table 3: United States Heterogeneous Networks (HetNets) Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 4: Canadian Heterogeneous Networks (HetNets) Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Japanese Market for Heterogeneous Networks (HetNets): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 6: Chinese Heterogeneous Networks (HetNets) Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 7: European Heterogeneous Networks (HetNets) Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 8: European Heterogeneous Networks (HetNets) Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 9: Heterogeneous Networks (HetNets) Market in France: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 10: Heterogeneous Networks (HetNets) Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 11: Italian Heterogeneous Networks (HetNets) Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 12: United Kingdom Market for Heterogeneous Networks (HetNets): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 13: Rest of Europe Heterogeneous Networks (HetNets) Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 14: Heterogeneous Networks (HetNets) Market in Asia-Pacific: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 15: Rest of World Heterogeneous Networks (HetNets) Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

