Palm Desert, CA, May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Desert Resort Management (DRM), an Associa® company, announces its Best Practices & Best In Show webinar, an educational webinar to be held on May 27, 2020, from 4-5 p.m. PST.

Featuring legal partners from Knighten & Parlow PC, Adam Stirling, and Epsten APC, the webinar will cover community best practices, and will feature a Best in Show pet contest, where attendees will be the judges. The pet contest will crown a winner in the dog, cat, and other category. Winners will receive a gift card by mail. Additionally, Desert Resort Management and its sponsors will make a financial donation to the local nonprofit, Animal Samaritans.

“Desert Resort Management is dedicated to educating and connecting our communities during this time,” stated Mark Dodge, DRM president. “And what better way to connect than through our pets. We are excited to offer this complimentary best practice webinar, as well as have a little fun with the Best in Show contest. We encourage everyone to sign up and send in a picture of their furry family member.”

The virtual event is open to all Associa and non-Associa board members. To RSVP and/or submit a high-resolution picture of your dog, cat, or other pet for Best in Show, please email Tera Willis at TWillis@drminternet.com, making sure to include your pet’s name.

Ashley Cantwell Associa 214-272-4107 acantwell@associaonline.com