Los Angeles, CA, May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Los Angeles, California /GLOBENEWSWIRE/- May 26, 2020 -KRONOS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (OTCMARKETS: KNOS) ("KNOS" or the "Company"), a product development and production company that has significantly changed the way air is moved, filtered, and sterilized today announced that it had hired Joseph Florence as its new Chief Transformation Officer. In this newly created office, Mr. Florence will be responsible for setting Kronos's strategic direction for the manufacturing, supply chain, and product development of business units. He will work with Kronos's key functional leaders on the development and implementation of the critical corporate initiative, which he calls, "The Transition to America Initiative." Joseph will lead the company's technology transformation throughout all business processes. His first priority is to develop a manufacturing division designed to enable the manufacturing of Kronos products in the United States of America.

Prior to joining Kronos, Florence worked more than 30 years in custom electronics manufacturing, as an owner/founder, as well as running several manufacturing and supply chain solution companies. He was awarded Ernst and Young’s WV Entrepreneur of the Year. Most recently, he directed a 200-person domestic manufacturing technology company directed toward the supply chain globalization of America while improving market share and profitability.

“As we move further into the post-pandemic 2020 economic recovery, Kronos will continue to refine our strategic growth plans while investing in people so that we will develop manufacturing infrastructure to support our upward trajectory. Our focus remains on evolving in thoughtful ways to bring manufacturing back to the USA and create more jobs while delivering lasting results,” said Julius Toth, COO of Kronos. “Joseph’s extensive experience driving growth and leading strategic business development for several mid-market organizations is a welcome complement to our high-performing leadership team. I have worked with Joseph in prior ventures, and I know that he brings a vision and energy that has already begun to make an impact at Kronos.”

Mr. Florence will report directly to the Board.

Kronos Advanced Technologies, Inc. began operations in 2002 as a product development company which invented and significantly changed the way air is moved, filtered and sterilized. Historically, Kronos has focused on developing, marketing, and selling the Company's proprietary air movement and purification technology. Serving the Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) market, Kronos technology uses state-of-the-art high voltage processes without the use of traditional HEPA filters. Kronos-based products move air silently, filter and purify the air, and dramatically reduce energy consumption to half of a 60-watt light bulb. Kronos devices can be variable in shape or size, and, therefore, have the potential to be scaled down for air purification in cars or scaled up in size for industrial and hazardous gas destruction. The technology is currently being implemented in standalone products to move and filter air replacing HEPA and other filtration systems. There are broad ranges of additional markets for standalone and embedded Kronos CORE technology-based devices. Examples of immediately addressable markets include health care facilities, operating rooms, manufacturing clean rooms, and cabins of automobiles and commercial aircraft.

Currently, the Company is planning to file additional patents in order to improve its existing technology as well as enter into new market segments but will continue to market air purifiers and other consumer products. Recently the Company became the exclusive distributor and licensee of the latest generation of air purifiers based on the Company’s CORE technologies.

SOURCE: KRONOS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES, Inc

For inquiries: 323-680-4772