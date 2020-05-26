New York, May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Solvents Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05561789/?utm_source=GNW

An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Alcohols market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.



As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 3.3% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over 308.4 Thousand Metric Tons to the region’s size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over 228.5 Thousand Metric Tons worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Alcohols segment will reach a market size of 1.1 Million Metric Tons by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Solvents market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world’s second largest economy will grow at 2.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately 894.8 Thousand Metric Tons in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Solvents market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others, BASF SE; BioAmber, Inc.; BP p.l.c.; Celanese Corporation; Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LP; CITGO Petroleum Corporation; Eastman Chemical Company; Exxon Mobil Corporation; Honeywell International, Inc.; Huntsman Corporation; INEOS Group Limited; LyondellBasell Industries N.V.; Occidental Chemical Corporation; Sasol Limited; Shell Chemicals Limited; Solvay S.A.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05561789/?utm_source=GNW



SOLVENTS MCP-1

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JUNE 2

CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE





II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Recent Market Activity A Prelude Growing Popularity of Bio and Green Solvents Market Prospects Intrinsically Linked to Economic Scenario Stable Economic Outlook to Keep Market Sentiment Intact in the Immediate Term Market Outlook Asia-Pacific: The Most Important Market for Solvents Global Competitor Market Shares Solvents Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (USA) BASF SE (Germany) BioAmber, Inc. (Canada) BP p.l.c. (UK) Celanese Corporation (USA) Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LP (USA) CITGO Petroleum Corporation (USA) Eastman Chemical Company (USA) Exxon Mobil Corporation (USA) Honeywell International, Inc. (USA) Huntsman Corporation (USA) INEOS Group Limited (UK) LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (The Netherlands) Occidental Chemical Corporation (USA) Sasol Limited (South Africa) Shell Chemicals Limited (UK) Solvay S.A. (Belgium) The Dow Chemical Company (USA) Union Carbide Corporation (USA) Total S.A. (France)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Green Solvents Set to Make Bigger Gains Petrochemical-based Solvents vs Green Solvents: A Comparative Analysis Environmental Regulations Spur Growth of Green Solvents North America Leads in Bio Solvents for Oilfield Applications Oxygenated Solvents - Green Credentials Drive Increased Consumption Brief Overview of Select Oxygenated Solvents Diacetone Alcohol (DAA) Hexylene Glycol Isophorone (IPHO) Mesityl Oxide (MO) Methylisobutylcarbinol (MIBC) Methylisobutylketone (MIBK) Trimethylcyclohexanone (TMCHONE) Alcohols - the Largest and Fastest Growing Market Dibasic Esters Gather Momentum Methyl Ether Ketones Witness Demand Deceleration Growing Demand for Acetates Hydrocarbon and Chlorinated Solvents Demand on the Decline Key Role of Solvents in a Plethora of Manufacturing & Processing Applications Keeps the Market Momentum Intact Paints & Coatings: Major End-Use Sector for Solvents Declining Use of Solvent-based Paints & Coatings Remains a Key Concern Adhesives: A Conventional End-Use Application Major End-Use Applications for Adhesives: A Snapshot Industrial Cleaning: A Key Revenue Contributor Electronic Cleaning Solvents - Banking on the Rise of Electronics Manufacturing Household Cleaning Products Rely on Solvents for Effective Performance Solvents Remain a Key Material in Pharmaceutical Preparation Solvents: A Primary Material in Printing Ink Manufacturing Application of Solvents in Printing Inks by Printing Process: A Snapshot Rising Demand for Personal Care and Cosmetics Bodes Well for Market Growth Solvents for Food Processing and Packaging Use of Solvents Remains Important in Automobile Manufacturing and Assembly Market to Benefit from Upward Trajectory in Automotive Production Opportunity Indicators Solvents & Solvent-containing Materials - Critical in Aircraft Construction Metal Casting Industry Relies on Solvents for Smoother Process Operations Solvents Induce Flexibility in Asphalt Compounding Wood Preservation Made Easier with Solvents Solvent Usage in Ground Transportation Advanced Solvent Based Cleaning Systems Replace Aqueous Cleaning Systems Trade Statistics Organic Composite Solvents and Thinners, Prepared Paint or Varnish Removers Waste Organic Solvents, Halogenated Waste Organic Solvents, Non-Halogenated

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Solvents Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 2: Solvents Global Retrospective Market Scenario in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 3: Solvents Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 4: Alcohols (Product Segment) World Market by Region/Country in Metric Tons: 2020 to 2027 Table 5: Alcohols (Product Segment) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in Metric Tons: 2012 to 2019 Table 6: Alcohols (Product Segment) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 7: Hydrocarbon Solvents (Product Segment) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in Metric Tons: 2020 to 2027 Table 8: Hydrocarbon Solvents (Product Segment) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in Metric Tons: 2012 to 2019 Table 9: Hydrocarbon Solvents (Product Segment) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 10: Esters (Product Segment) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in Metric Tons: 2020 to 2027 Table 11: Esters (Product Segment) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in Metric Tons: 2012 to 2019 Table 12: Esters (Product Segment) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 13: Ketones (Product Segment) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in Metric Tons: 2020 to 2027 Table 14: Ketones (Product Segment) Market Historic Review by Region/Country in Metric Tons: 2012 to 2019 Table 15: Ketones (Product Segment) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 16: Chlorinated Solvents (Product Segment) World Market by Region/Country in Metric Tons: 2020 to 2027 Table 17: Chlorinated Solvents (Product Segment) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in Metric Tons: 2012 to 2019 Table 18: Chlorinated Solvents (Product Segment) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 19: Ethers (Product Segment) World Market Estimates and Forecasts in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027 Table 20: Ethers (Product Segment) Market Worldwide Historic Review by Region/Country in Metric Tons: 2012 to 2019 Table 21: Ethers (Product Segment) Market Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS UNITED STATES Market Facts & Figures US Solvents Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 22: United States Solvents Market Estimates and Projections in Metric Tons by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027 Table 23: Solvents Market in the United States by Product Segment: A Historic Review in Metric Tons for 2012-2019 Table 24: United States Solvents Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CANADA Table 25: Canadian Solvents Market Estimates and Forecasts in Metric Tons by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027 Table 26: Canadian Solvents Historic Market Review by Product Segment in Metric Tons: 2012-2019 Table 27: Solvents Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027 JAPAN Table 28: Japanese Market for Solvents: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in Metric Tons by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 29: Solvents Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in Metric Tons by Product Segment for the Period 2012-2019 Table 30: Japanese Solvents Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CHINA Table 31: Chinese Solvents Market Growth Prospects in Metric Tons by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 32: Solvents Historic Market Analysis in China in Metric Tons by Product Segment: 2012-2019 Table 33: Chinese Solvents Market by Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 EUROPE Market Facts & Figures European Solvents Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 34: European Solvents Market Demand Scenario in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 35: Solvents Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in Metric Tons by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 36: European Solvents Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 37: European Solvents Market Estimates and Forecasts in Metric Tons by Product Segment: 2020-2027 Table 38: Solvents Market in Europe in Metric Tons by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 39: European Solvents Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 FRANCE Table 40: Solvents Market in France by Product Segment: Estimates and Projections in Metric Tons for the Period 2020-2027 Table 41: French Solvents Historic Market Scenario in Metric Tons by Product Segment: 2012-2019 Table 42: French Solvents Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 GERMANY Table 43: Solvents Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Metric Tons by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 44: German Solvents Historic Market Analysis in Metric Tons by Product Segment: 2012-2019 Table 45: German Solvents Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ITALY Table 46: Italian Solvents Market Growth Prospects in Metric Tons by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 47: Solvents Historic Market Analysis in Italy in Metric Tons by Product Segment: 2012-2019 Table 48: Italian Solvents Market by Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 UNITED KINGDOM Table 49: United Kingdom Market for Solvents: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in Metric Tons by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 50: Solvents Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in Metric Tons by Product Segment for the Period 2012-2019 Table 51: United Kingdom Solvents Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF EUROPE Table 52: Rest of Europe Solvents Market Estimates and Forecasts in Metric Tons by Product Segment: 2020-2027 Table 53: Solvents Market in Rest of Europe in Metric Tons by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 54: Rest of Europe Solvents Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ASIA-PACIFIC Table 55: Solvents Market in Asia-Pacific by Product Segment: Estimates and Projections in Metric Tons for the Period 2020-2027 Table 56: Asia-Pacific Solvents Historic Market Scenario in Metric Tons by Product Segment: 2012-2019 Table 57: Asia-Pacific Solvents Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF WORLD Table 58: Rest of World Solvents Market Estimates and Forecasts in Metric Tons by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027 Table 59: Rest of World Solvents Historic Market Review by Product Segment in Metric Tons: 2012-2019 Table 60: Solvents Market in Rest of World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027

IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 144

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05561789/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001