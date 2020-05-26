CORONA, Calif., May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST) announced today that the Company will host a live webcast of its Annual Meeting of Stockholders on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. This year, in light of the public health impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and the protocols that federal, state and local governments have imposed, the Company is conducting its Annual Meeting of Stockholders exclusively as a virtual meeting via live webcast. The live webcast will start at 2:30 p.m. Pacific Time.

A live webcast of the Annual Meeting can be accessed through www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/MNST2020 . For those who are not able to listen to the live webcast, the event will be archived for approximately one year on the Company’s website at www.monsterbevcorp.com , under the “Events & Presentations” section.



As described in the Company’s proxy statement, filed April 21, 2020, only stockholders of the Company of record as of the close of business on April 13, 2020 are entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting and any adjournment or postponement thereof. All stockholders of record may vote electronically via live webcast at the virtual Annual Meeting at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/MNST2020 and using their 16-digit control number provided in their proxy card. Guests without a 16-digit control number may also attend the Annual Meeting, but will not have the option to vote.

Based in Corona, California, Monster Beverage Corporation is a holding company and conducts no operating business except through its consolidated subsidiaries.

