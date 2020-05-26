HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CEMI), a leading point-of-care diagnostic company focused on infectious diseases, today announced the company plans to participate in two upcoming investor conferences.



Management is scheduled to participate in the virtual 17th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference on Wednesday, May 27, 2020.

Management is also scheduled to participate in the Benchmark Healthcare House Call Virtual Conference on Tuesday, June 16, 2020. Due to the format of these events no webcasts are available.

About Chembio Diagnostics

Chembio is a leading point-of-care diagnostics company focused on detecting and diagnosing infectious diseases, including COVID-19, sexually transmitted disease, and fever and tropical disease. The company’s patented DPP technology platform, which uses a small drop of blood from the fingertip, provides high-quality, cost-effective results in approximately 15 minutes. Coupled with Chembio’s extensive scientific expertise, its novel DPP technology offers broad market applications beyond infectious disease. Chembio’s products are sold globally, directly and through distributors, to hospitals and clinics, physician offices, clinical laboratories, public health organizations, government agencies, and consumers. Learn more at www.chembio.com .

DPP is Chembio’s registered trademark. For convenience, this trademark appears in this release without ® symbols, but that practice does not mean that Chembio will not assert, to the fullest extent under applicable law, its rights to the trademark.

Contact:

Philip Taylor

Gilmartin Group

(415) 937-5406

investor@chembio.com