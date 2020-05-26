SANTA MONICA, Calif., May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE: LEAF), a diversified consumer internet company, announced that the Company's Chief Executive Officer Sean Moriarty and interim Chief Financial Officer Brian Gephart will participate in the Cowen Virtual Presentation Series – 2020 Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on Thursday May 28, 2020.



Management will be hosting one-on-one investor calls.

The Company’s most recent investor presentation will be made available on Leaf Group’s Investor Relations website at ir.leafgroup.com under the Events & Presentations page.

About Leaf Group

Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE: LEAF) is a diversified consumer internet company that builds enduring, creator-driven brands that reach passionate audiences in large and growing lifestyle categories, including fitness and wellness (Well+Good, Livestrong.com and MyPlate App), and art and design (Saatchi Art, Society6 and Hunker). For more information about Leaf Group, visit www.leafgroup.com.

Investor Contact

Shawn Milne

415-264-3419

shawn.milne@leafgroup.com