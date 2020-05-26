New York, May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Gelatin Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05478473/?utm_source=GNW

An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Pig Skin market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.



As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 2.8% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over 4.5 Million Metric Tons to the region’s size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over 4.6 Million Metric Tons worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Pig Skin segment will reach a market size of 13.2 Million Metric Tons by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Gelatin market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world’s second largest economy will grow at 8.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately 55.7 Million Metric Tons in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Gelatin market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Capsugel Inc.; Darling Ingredients Inc.; Ewald-Gelatine GmbH; Gelita AG; Gelnex; Italgelatine S.p.A.; Juncà Gelatines S.L; LAPI GELATINE S.p.a.; Nitta Gelatin, Inc.; REINERT GRUPPE Ingredients GmbH; Rousselot B.V.; Sterling Biotech Limited; Suheung Co., Ltd.; Tessenderlo Group NV; The Roxlor Gro





1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Gelatin: An Omnipresent Protein-Rich Ingredient with Excellent Properties and Functionalities Major Growth Drivers Summarized Recent Market Activity Major Applications and Functions of Gelatin by Category Type Gelatin Emerge as a Popular Clean Label Ingredient Europe, along with North America, Dominate Global Gelatin Production Gelatin Production Process in a Nutshell Pig Skin and Bovine Hides: Dominant Raw Materials in Gelatin Production Global Market Outlook Europe Dominates Global Consumption, While Asia-Pacific Spearhead Current and Future Market Growth Global Competitor Market Shares Gelatin Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Capsugel Inc. (USA) Darling Ingredients Inc. (USA) Rousselot B.V. (The Netherlands) Ewald-Gelatine GmbH (Germany) Gelita AG (Germany) Gelnex Indústria E Comércio Ltda. (Brazil) Italgelatine S.p.A. (Italy) Juncà Gelatines S.L (Spain) LAPI GELATINE S.p.a. (Italy) Nitta Gelatin, Inc. (Japan) Nitta Gelatin, NA Inc. (USA) REINERT GRUPPE Ingredients GmbH (Germany) Sterling Biotech Limited (India) Suheung Co., Ltd. (South Korea) Geltech Co., Ltd. (South Korea) Tessenderlo Group NV (Belgium) PB Gelatins GmbH (Belgium) The Roxlor Group (USA) Roxlor France (France) Trobas Gelatine BV (The Netherlands) Weishardt Holding SA (France)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Unique Characteristics in Emulsification, Binding, Stabilization, and Gelling Continue to Drive Healthy Demand for Gelatin in Food Applications Functional Characteristics of Gelatin in Food Hydrocolloidal Properties of Gelatin Enable Numerous Food Applications Key Confectionery Trends Affecting Gelatin Demand Gelatin-Derived Films and Coatings Find Use in Food Packaging Growing Consumption of Dairy Products Benefit Demand for Gelatin Other Steadily Growing Food Applications of Gelatin Growing Prominence of Gelatin-Based Pharmaceuticals Drive Market Growth Gelatin: A Boon for Osteoarthritis Patients Other High-Growth Application Areas in the Pharmaceutical Industry Fish Gelatin as an Attractive Substitute to Mammalian Gelatin Drive Massive Consumer and Research Interest Uses of Fish-Derived Gelatin Select Applications of Fish Gelatin in Confectionery, Food and Pharmaceuticals Limiting Factors Despite Challenges, Halal Gelatin Emerge as a Niche Market Segment in the Food Application Sector Expanding Halal Food Industry Creates Major Opportunities for Food Processing Companies Demand on the Rise for Halal Gelatin in Pharmaceutical Applications Too Focus on Preventive Healthcare Boosts Gelatin Consumption in Nutraceuticals Transforming Diet and Lifestyle Related Trends Spur Demand for Gelatin in Functional Foods & Beverages Growing Importance of Proteins and Amino Acids as Essential Building Blocks of Human Body Growing Health Consciousness Drive Demand for Collagen-Based Nutraceuticals Increasing Intake of Cosmeceuticals, Nutraceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Capsules Drive Demand for Empty Gelatin Capsules Hard Gelatin Capsules: High on Versatility and Functionality Factors Soft Gelatin Capsules: Beef-Bone Gelatin Loses Ground to Pig- Bone Gelatin Gelatin-Based Pet Food Offers Huge Untapped Market Potential Microencapsulation of Pharmaceutical/Food Ingredients with Gelatin Enhance Shelf Life Pepsi Develops Novel Aroma Encapsulation System with Gelatin Capsules Use of Gelatins as Biomaterials in Cosmetic Formulation Expands Gelatin Sponges Gaining Popularity as Topical Hemostat in Medical Applications Recombinant Human Gelatin: The Next Big Thing? Anti-Aging Properties of Gelatin Benefits Demand from the Expanding Aging Demography Demographic Statistics of the Global Aging Populace: Unfurling the Market Potential Market Attempts to Overcome the Stigma Associated With BSE Photographic Supplies: An ‘Endangered’ End-use Application? Niche Technical Applications of Gelatin Paintball Microencapsulation in NCR Papers Building Renovation Coating and Sizing Handling Oil Disasters Match Stick Manufacturing Paper Making Coated Abrasives Printing Protective Applications Cultural and Religious Specifications: A Major Dampener Gelatin: Ethical Concerns Shift towards Vegetarianism Hinders Growth Rising Trend of Gelatin-Free Encapsulation Increasing Popularity of Alternative Gelatin Sources Potato-Based Starch Solutions Set to Replace Gelatin in Sugar Confectionery Application Other Key Gelatin Alternatives Distinctive Behavioral Properties of Gelatin Drive Widespread Market Adoption Essential Requirement of Gelatin in Multiple End-use Industries: The Fundamental Growth Driver

