In connection with PWT Holding A/S in restructuring's subsidiary, PWT Group A/S in restructuring's, ongoing restructuring, PWT Group A/S in restructuring has made certain information available to its creditors. The information is available here.
For further information, please contact
PWT Holding A/S in restructuring
Ole Koch Hansen, CEO
Telephone: +45 40444130
E-mail: ole@pwtgroup.dk
Claus Back Nielsen, CFO
Telephone: +45 25434611
E-mail: cbn@pwtgroup.dk
Information: This information is information that PWT Holding A/S in restructuring is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication at 22,45 on 26 May 2020.
Attachment
PWT Holding A/S
Aalborg SV, DENMARK
PWT Holding AS - Company announcement - Restructuring proposal for PWT Group ASFILE URL | Copy the link below
logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: