TORONTO, May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resurgent Capital Corp. (“Resurgent”) announces that today it has disposed of ownership and control of an aggregate of 1,682,500 common shares (“Shares”) of Trius Investments Inc. (TSXV: TRU.H) (the “Issuer”), representing approximately 7.91% of the issued and outstanding Shares, through the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange.



The Shares were sold at an average price of $0.10 per Share for total cash consideration of $168,350. Prior to selling these Shares, Resurgent owned 4,000,000 Shares, representing approximately 18.81% of the issued and outstanding Shares. After giving effect to this transaction, Resurgent owned 2,317,500 Shares, representing approximately 10.90% of the issued and outstanding Shares.

Resurgent sold the Shares for portfolio management purposes and may, from time to time, dispose of some or all of the remaining Shares it currently holds. Resurgent does not currently intend to change the Issuer’s previously-disclosed plans, as future corporate decisions are expected to be made by management and the board of directors of the Issuer.

This news release is issued pursuant to the early warning requirements of applicable securities laws. This news release and the related early warning report will be filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com under the Issuer’s profile.

About Resurgent Capital Corp.

Resurgent is a Toronto-based merchant bank providing venture capital markets advisory services and proprietary financing. Resurgent works with promising public and pre-public micro-capitalization Canadian companies. Resurgent is incorporated under the laws of Ontario.

For further information or to obtain a copy of the related early warning report, please contact:

Resurgent Capital Corp.

1 Adelaide St. E., Ste. 801

Toronto, ON M5C 2V9

Attn: Joel Freudman, President

Tel: (647) 880-6414