GUANGZHOU, China, May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fanhua Inc., (Nasdaq: FANH), (the “Company” or “Fanhua”), a leading independent financial services provider in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 20201.
Financial Highlights for the First Quarter of 2020:
|(In thousands, except per ADS)
|2019Q1
(RMB)
|2020Q1
(RMB)
|2020Q1
(US$)
|Change %
|Total net revenues
|971,654
|722,623
|102,054
|(25.6
|)
|Operating income
|126,423
|60,044
|8,480
|(52.5
|)
|Share of income (loss) of affiliates
|25,413
|(12,339
|)
|(1,743
|)
|-
|Net income attributable to the Company’s shareholders
|147,268
|45,793
|6,467
|(68.9
|)
|Diluted net income per ADS
|2.62
|0.85
|0.12
|(67.6
|)
|Cash, cash equivalents and short- term investments (As of March, 31, 2019 and 2020)
|2,394,009
|1,843,238
|260,315
|(23.0
|)
Commenting on the financial results of first quarter of 2020, Mr. Chunlin Wang, chairman and chief executive officer of Fanhua, stated, “As the global economy was hit hard by the COVID-19 outbreak, the life insurance sector in China has also been severely affected, with a low single digit growth of 2.7% year-over-year in life insurance gross written premiums (“GWP”). Despite this challenging environment, Fanhua still managed to generate RMB2.4 billion GWP in our life insurance business segment, representing a growth of 9.3% year-over-year, outpacing industry growth. Of the RMB2.4 billion, first year premiums (“FYP”) achieved RMB499.3 million and renewal premiums were RMB1.9 billion while annualized premiums equivalent (“APE”) were RMB307.7 million.
“Affected by the pandemic, a large number of enterprises at home and abroad have suffered serious losses, with many struggling to survive. Against this market backdrop, we beat expectation with operating income of RMB60.0 million and recorded net operating cash flow of RMB134.6 million during the quarter. The results vindicated the snowballing effect of our profit model, and reflected the strength and resilience of our business model.
“We previously expected the Covid-19 outbreak would be nearly over in China by the end of March and that our business could start to recover rapidly in the second quarter of 2020. However, as the pandemic spread rampantly around the world, a full resumption of work and production in China has also been delayed. Business activities originally planned for April such as agent recruitment, trainings and product seminars could not be carried out offline as usual, which significantly impacted our results for the second quarter of 2020, especially for the sales of higher ticket savings-typed products as face-to-face meetings are important in customers’ decision-making process.
“Since the outbreak, Fanhua has responded with effective and vigorous countermeasures, including conducting our operational activities digitally by leveraging our strength in digital technologies and introducing several supportive policies for our employees and agents. We are pleased that these measures and policies have helped keep our employees and agents united and motivated. Since the beginning of May, our agents across China have gradually resumed all kinds of offline trainings, agent recruitment and sales activities.
“Based on our preliminary assessment, we remain optimistic that we will be able to outpace industry growth and achieve positive quarter-over-quarter growth in the second quarter of 2020, with APE to be no less than RMB350 million and operating income no less than RMB70 million.
“As the insurance market is a crucial part for China’s plans to become a financial powerhouse, we believe that the underlying growth trend of the Chinese insurance market remains unchanged in the long run. In addition, risk awareness has been significantly enhanced among Chinese consumers during this unprecedented health crisis, which is expected to significantly drive the demand for insurance products. We believe we are well-positioned to benefit from such growth opportunities.
“Despite the uncertainties caused by the pandemic, we are confident that we will be able to remain profitable with stable operating cash flow. As such, management reiterates that we will maintain our regular dividend policy of $0.25 per ADS for the remainder of the year.”
Financial Results for the First quarter of 2020
Total net revenues were RMB722.6 million (US$102.1 million) for the first quarter of 2020, representing a decrease of 25.6% from RMB971.7 million for the corresponding period in 2019.
Total operating costs and expenses were RMB662.6 million (US$93.6 million) for the first quarter of 2020, representing a decrease of 21.6% from RMB845.2 million for the corresponding period in 2019.
As a result of the preceding factors, we had an operating income of RMB60.0 million (US$8.5 million) for the first quarter of 2020, representing a decrease of 52.5% from RMB126.4 million for the corresponding period in 2019.
Operating margin was 8.3% for the first quarter of 2020, compared to 13.0% for the corresponding period in 2019.
Investment income was RMB8.9 million (US$1.3 million) for the first quarter of 2020, representing a decrease of 75.8% from RMB36.8 million for the corresponding period in 2019. The investment income in the first quarter of 2020 consisted of yields from short-term investments in financial products. The decrease in yields from short-term investments in financial products was mainly due to (i) changes in composition of our short-term investment portfolio, with increased allocation to wealth management products issued by banks which offer relatively lower yields as compared to other financial products in the portfolio; (ii) a year-over-year decrease in yields from wealth management products issued by banks; (iii) a decrease in cash available for investment in short-term investment products due to the share buyback program of 2019. Our investment income fluctuates from quarter to quarter because investment income is recognized when investments matured or disposed.
Interest income was RMB2.9 million (US$0.4 million) for the first quarter of 2020, representing an increase of 590.9% from RMB0.4 million for the corresponding period in 2019. The increase in interest income in the first quarter of 2020 was mainly due to (i) the increase in bank deposits; and (ii) short-term loans amounted to RMB60.0 million with 10% annual interest rate.
Income tax expense was RMB18.7 million (US$2.6 million) for the first quarter of 2020, representing a decrease of 56.4% from RMB42.9 million for the corresponding period in 2019. The effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2020 was 25.3% compared with 26.0% for the corresponding period in 2019.
Share of loss of affiliates was RMB12.3 million (US$1.7 million) for the first quarter of 2020, compared with share of income of affiliates of RMB25.4 million for the corresponding period in 2019, mainly attributable to a loss from CNFinance due to the increase in its provision for credit loss as a result of (i) the impact of the new current expected credit loss (“CECL”) model that took into account the deterioration in the economic outlook caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, and (ii) an increase in the amount of non-performing loans as a result of the inefficient legal proceedings due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Net income was RMB42.8 million (US$6.0 million) for the first quarter of 2020, representing a decrease of 71.0% from RMB147.7 million for the corresponding period in 2019.
Net income attributable to the Company’s shareholders was RMB45.8 million (US$6.5 million) for the first quarter of 2020, representing a decrease of 68.9% from RMB147.3 million for the corresponding period in 2019. The decrease was mainly due to the decreases in operating income and investment income and share of loss of affiliates.
Net margin was 6.3% for the first quarter of 2020 as compared to 15.2% for the corresponding period in 2019.
Basic and diluted net income per ADS were RMB0.85 (US$0.12) and RMB0.85 (US$0.12) for the first quarter of 2020, respectively, representing decreases of 67.6% and 67.6% from RMB2.62 and RMB2.62 for the corresponding period in 2019.
As of March 31, 2020, the Company had RMB1,843.2 million (US$260.3 million) in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments.
Recent Developments
Business Outlook
Fanhua expects its operating income to be no less than RMB70.0 million for the second quarter of 2020. This forecast is based on the current market conditions and reflects Fanhua’s preliminary estimate, which is subject to change caused by various uncertainties, including those related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Conference Call
The Company will host a conference call to discuss its first quarter 2020 financial results as per the following details.
Time: 9:00 PM Eastern Daylight Time on May 26, 2020
or 9:00 AM Beijing/Hong Kong Time on May 27, 2020
Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, operator-assisted conference calls are not available at the moment. Please pre-register online in advance to join the conference call by navigating to the link provided below and dial-in 10 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin. Conference call details will be provided upon registration.
Conference Call Preregistration: http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/2348224
Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at Fanhua’s investor relations website https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/25m7duce
About Fanhua Inc.
Fanhua Inc. is a leading independent financial services provider. Through our online platforms and offline sales and service network, we offer a wide variety of financial products and services to individuals, including life and property and casualty insurance products. We also provide insurance claims adjusting services, such as damage assessments, surveys, authentications and loss estimations, as well as value-added services, such as emergency vehicle roadside assistance.
Our online platforms include: (1) Lan Zhanggui, an all-in-one platform which allows our agents to access and purchase a wide variety of insurance products, including life insurance, auto insurance, accident insurance, travel insurance and standard health insurance products from multiple insurance companies on their mobile devices; (2) Baowang (www.baoxian.com), an online entry portal for comparing and purchasing short term health, accident, travel and homeowner insurance products and (3) eHuzhu (www.ehuzhu.com), a non-profit online mutual aid platform in China.
As of March 31, 2020, our distribution and service network is consisted of 763 sales outlets covering 21 provinces and 159 service outlets covering 31 provinces.
For more information about Fanhua Inc., please visit http://ir.fanhuaholdings.com/.
Forward-looking Statements
This press release contains statements of a forward-looking nature. These statements, including the statements relating to the Company’s future financial and operating results, are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these forward-looking statements by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “believes,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “estimates” and similar statements. Among other things, management's quotations and the Business Outlook section contain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about Fanhua and the industry. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those relating to its ability to attract and retain productive agents, especially entrepreneurial agents, its ability to maintain existing and develop new business relationships with insurance companies, its ability to execute its growth strategy, its ability to adapt to the evolving regulatory environment in the Chinese insurance industry, its ability to compete effectively against its competitors, quarterly variations in its operating results caused by factors beyond its control and macroeconomic conditions in China, future development of COVID-19 outbreak and their potential impact on the sales of insurance products. All information provided in this press release is as of the date hereof, and Fanhua undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although Fanhua believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that its expectations will turn out to be correct, and investors are cautioned that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results. Further information regarding risks and uncertainties faced by Fanhua is included in Fanhua's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 20-F.
FANHUA INC.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands)
|As of December 31,
|As of March 31,
|As of March 31,
|20195
|2020
|2020
|RMB
|RMB
|US$
|ASSETS:
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|169,653
|503,323
|71,083
|Restricted cash
|95,952
|123,037
|17,376
|Short term investments
|1,612,351
|1,339,915
|189,232
|Accounts receivable, net
|682,171
|490,520
|69,275
|Insurance premium receivables
|5,067
|660
|93
|Other receivables
|61,570
|117,629
|16,612
|Other current assets
|54,987
|46,143
|6,517
|Total current assets
|2,681,751
|2,621,227
|370,188
|Non-current assets:
|Property, plant, and equipment, net
|40,806
|38,568
|5,447
|Goodwill and intangible assets, net
|110,191
|109,970
|15,531
|Deferred tax assets
|7,327
|10,188
|1,439
|Investment in affiliates
|363,414
|351,925
|49,701
|Other non-current assets
|46,917
|46,170
|6,520
|Right of use assets
|190,437
|192,338
|27,163
|Total non-current assets
|759,092
|749,159
|105,801
|Total assets
|3,440,843
|3,370,386
|475,989
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|382,882
|269,913
|38,119
|Insurance premium payables
|7,901
|25,980
|3,669
|Other payables and accrued expenses
|220,290
|210,638
|29,748
|Accrued payroll
|101,664
|79,233
|11,190
|Income tax payable
|155,251
|160,867
|22,719
|Dividend payable
|—
|114,060
|16,108
|Current operating lease liability
|79,986
|80,557
|11,377
|Total current liabilities
|947,974
|941,248
|132,930
|Non-current liabilities:
|Refundable share rights deposits
|266,901
|271,464
|38,338
|Other tax liabilities
|70,350
|67,219
|9,493
|Deferred tax liabilities
|7,898
|12,648
|1,786
|Non-current operating lease liability
|103,252
|104,875
|14,811
|Total non-current liabilities
|448,401
|456,206
|64,428
|Total liabilities
|1,396,375
|1,397,454
|197,358
|Ordinary shares
|9,235
|9,235
|1,304
|Treasury stock
|(1,146
|)
|(1,146
|)
|(162
|)
|Additional paid-in capital
|393
|492
|69
|Statutory reserves
|508,739
|508,739
|71,848
|Retained earnings
|1,479,494
|1,403,704
|198,241
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(65,429
|)
|(58,298
|)
|(8,233
|)
|Total shareholders’ equity
|1,931,286
|1,862,726
|263,067
|Non-controlling interests
|113,182
|110,206
|15,564
|Total equity
|2,044,468
|1,972,932
|278,631
|Total liabilities and equity
|3,440,843
|3,370,386
|475,989
FANHUA INC.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income
(In thousands, except for shares and per share data)
|For The Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|2019
|2020
|2020
|RMB
|RMB
|US$
|Net revenues:
|Agency
|897,304
|650,211
|91,827
|Life insurance business
|859,185
|625,205
|88,296
|P&C insurance business
|38,119
|25,006
|3,531
|Claims adjusting
|74,350
|72,412
|10,227
|Total net revenues
|971,654
|722,623
|102,054
|Operating costs and expenses:
|Agency
|(626,097
|)
|(444,097
|)
|(62,718
|)
|Life insurance Business
|(601,482
|)
|(427,419
|)
|(60,363
|)
|P&C insurance Business
|(24,615
|)
|(16,678
|)
|(2,355
|)
|Claims adjusting
|(42,597
|)
|(46,816
|)
|(6,612
|)
|Total operating costs
|(668,694
|)
|(490,913
|)
|(69,330
|)
|Selling expenses
|(64,642
|)
|(61,255
|)
|(8,651
|)
|General and administrative expenses
|(111,895
|)
|(110,411
|)
|(15,593
|)
|Total operating costs and expenses
|(845,231
|)
|(662,579
|)
|(93,574
|)
|Income from operations
|126,423
|60,044
|8,480
|Other income, net:
|Investment income
|36,825
|8,860
|1,251
|Interest income
|419
|2,895
|409
|Others, net
|1,449
|2,014
|285
|Income from operations before income taxes and share income of affiliates
|165,116
|73,813
|10,425
|Income tax expense
|(42,863
|)
|(18,657
|)
|(2,635
|)
|Share of income (loss) of affiliates
|25,413
|(12,339
|)
|(1,743
|)
|Net income
|147,666
|42,817
|6,047
|Less: net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
|398
|(2,976
|)
|(420
|)
|Net income attributable to the Company’s shareholders
|147,268
|45,793
|6,467
FANHUA INC.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income-(Continued)
(In thousands, except for shares and per share data)
|For The Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|2019
|2020
|2020
|RMB
|RMB
|US$
|Net income per share:
|Basic
|0.13
|0.04
|0.01
|Diluted
|0.13
|0.04
|0.01
|Net income per ADS:
|Basic
|2.62
|0.85
|0.12
|Diluted
|2.62
|0.85
|0.12
|Shares used in calculating net income per share:
|Basic
|1,122,290,708
|1,073,891,784
|1,073,891,784
|Diluted
|1,123,329,865
|1,074,291,427
|1,074,291,427
|Net income
|147,666
|42,817
|6,047
|Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax: Foreign currency translation adjustments
|(4,747
|)
|3,720
|525
|Share of other comprehensive gain (loss) of affiliates
|(1,278
|)
|850
|120
|Unrealized net gains on available-for-sale investments
|—
|2,561
|362
|Comprehensive income
|141,641
|49,948
|7,054
|Less: Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to the noncontrolling interests
|398
|(2,976
|)
|(420
|)
|Comprehensive income attributable to the Company’s shareholders
|141,243
|52,924
|7,474
FANHUA INC.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow
(In thousands, except for shares and per share data)
|For The Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|2019
|2020
|2020
|RMB
|RMB
|US$
|OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|Net income
|147,666
|42,817
|6,047
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash generated from operating activities:
|Investment income
|(32,899
|)
|(5,102
|)
|(721
|)
|Share of (income) loss of affiliates
|(25,413
|)
|12,339
|1,743
|Other non-cash adjustments
|24,852
|33,064
|4,670
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities
|(67,394
|)
|51,444
|7,264
|Net cash generated from operating activities
|46,812
|134,562
|19,003
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Purchase of short term investments
|(1,604,900
|)
|(2,780,732
|)
|(392,714
|)
|Proceeds from disposal of short term investments
|1,824,222
|3,060,832
|432,272
|Cash paid for loan receivables to a third party
|—
|(60,000
|)
|(8,474
|)
|Others
|(4,404
|)
|(2,189
|)
|(309
|)
|Net cash generated from investing activities
|214,918
|217,911
|30,775
|Cash flows from financing activities：
|Repurchase of shares from open market
|(82,381
|)
|—
|—
|Proceeds of cash consideration related to disposal of subsidiaries
|5,000
|—
|—
|Subscription of 650 million ADSs to Participants upon 521 Plan
|111,305
|—
|—
|Net cash generated from financing activities...
|33,924
|—
|—
|Net increase in cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash
|295,654
|352,473
|49,778
|Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year
|848,166
|265,605
|37,511
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|(4,524
|)
|8,282
|1,170
|Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of year
|1,139,296
|626,360
|88,459
|1
|This announcement contains currency conversions of certain Renminbi (RMB) amounts into U.S. dollars (US$) at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to U.S. dollars are made at a rate of RMB7.0808 to US$1.00, the effective noon buying rate as of March 31, 2020 in The City of New York for cable transfers of RMB as set forth in the H.10 weekly statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board.
|2
|Active users of Lan Zhanggui included users who sold at least one insurance policy through Lan Zhanggui (through either its mobile application or WeChat public account) during the specific period.
|3
|Active customer accounts are defined as customer accounts that made at least one purchase directly through www.baoxian.com, its mobile application, or WeChat public account during the specified period.
|4
|Performing agents are defined as agents who have sold at least one insurance policy during the specified period.
|5
|In June 2016, FASB issued ASU No. 2016-13, “Financial Instruments-Credit Losses (Topic 326): Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments”. This standard requires entities to measure all expected credit losses of financial assets held at a reporting date based on historical experience, current conditions, and reasonable and supportable forecasts in order to record credit losses in a timelier manner. ASU 2016-13 also amends the accounting for credit losses on available-for-sale debt securities and purchased financial assets with credit deterioration. ASU 2016-13 adds to U.S. GAAP an impairment model (known as the current expected credit loss (CECL) model) that is based on expected losses rather than incurred losses. The Company adopted the ASU No. 2016-13 on a modified-retrospective basis, the cumulative-effect adjustment reduce opening retained earnings balance by approximately RMB7.4million in the statement of financial position as of January 1, 2020.
Fanhua Inc.
Guangzhou, CHINA
