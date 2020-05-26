New York, May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Terminal Blocks Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05443633/?utm_source=GNW

An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Sectional market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.



As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 1.6% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US$13.2 Million to the region’s size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$15.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Sectional segment will reach a market size of US$98.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Terminal Blocks market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world’s second largest economy will grow at 5.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$199.4 Million in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Terminal Blocks market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others, ABB Ltd.; Amphenol FCi; Amphenol PCD; Amtek Technology Co., Ltd.; Automation Systems Interconnect, Inc.; Curtis Industries; Eaton Corp.; Marathon Special Products; METZ CONNECT GmbH; Molex Inc.; OMEGA Engineering, Inc.; Phoenix Contact GmbH & Co. KG; Phoenix Contact USA; Rockwell Automation, Inc.; Shenzhen OULU Electronic Co., Ltd.; Switchlab, Inc.; TE Connectivity Corp.; WAGO Kontakttechnik GmbH & Co. KG; WECO Electrical Connectors, Inc.; Weidmüller Interface GmbH & Co. KG; Wieland Electric, Inc.





1. MARKET OVERVIEW

A Prelude Recent Market Activity Industry Outlook Terminal Blocks: Preferred Choice Among Interconnect Solutions Global Competitor Market Shares Terminal Blocks Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

ABB Ltd. (Switzerland) Amphenol FCi (Singapore) Amphenol PCD (USA) Amtek Technology Co., Ltd. (Taiwan) Automation Systems Interconnect, Inc. (USA) Curtis Industries (USA) Eaton Corporation (Ireland) Marathon Special Products (USA) METZ CONNECT GmbH (Germany) Molex Incorporated (USA) OMEGA Engineering, Inc. (USA) Phoenix Contact GmbH & Co. KG (Germany) Phoenix Contact USA (USA) Rockwell Automation, Inc. (USA) Shenzhen OULU Electronic Co., Ltd. (China) Switchlab, Inc. (Taiwan) TE Connectivity Corporation (Switzerland) WAGO Kontakttechnik GmbH & Co. KG (Germany) WECO Electrical Connectors, Inc. (Canada) Weidmüller Interface GmbH & Co. KG (Germany) Wieland Electric, Inc. (Canada)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Sectional Terminal Blocks - The Largest Terminal Block Type PCB-Mounted Terminal Blocks: Promising Growth Opportunities Smartphones: Communicating the 'Smart Way' Popularity of Tablets and Phablets - Opportunity for Terminal Blocks Market Industrial Automation Drives Terminal Blocks Market Innovative and Greener Products: The Need of the Hour Micro Terminal Blocks - Face of the Future Push-In & Tension Clamp Technologies Find Favor Spring Contact Version: Finding Favor over Screw Type Terminal Blocks Through-hole Reflow Technology - Gaining Foot Hold in Terminal Blocks Market Growing Popularity of IDC Technology Single-Sided Terminal Blocks: Saving Valuable Space Increasing Use of Rising Cage Clamp Contacts Boosts Demand for Terminal Blocks Increasing Use of Terminal Blocks for Slip Rings Terminal Blocks for Solar Photovoltaic Applications - A Developing Market Terminal Blocks - Addressing Challenges in HVAC/R Installation Growing Use of Terminal Blocks in Building Installations Automotive Industry - Positive Prospects for Terminal Blocks Terminal Blocks - Gaining from the Medical Industry Price and Performance - Two Important Attributes for Selecting a Terminal Block Ranking of Key Parameters for Selection of a Terminal Block Electric Terminal Block and Power Distribution Block: A Comparison Terminal Blocks to Benefit from Halogen-free Polyamide Solution Local Production: A Strategy for Price-Sensitive Markets Competitive Scenario

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

