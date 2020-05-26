New York, May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Energy based Ablation Devices Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05443632/?utm_source=GNW

An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Radiation market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.



As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 8.9% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US$168.1 Million to the region’s size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$150.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Radiation segment will reach a market size of US$114.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Energy based Ablation Devices market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world’s second largest economy will grow at 14.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$932.1 Million in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Energy based Ablation Devices market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others, AngioDynamics Inc.; AtriCure Inc.; BIOLASE Inc.; biolitec AG; Biosense Webster, Inc.; Boston Scientific Corporation; EDAP TMS S.A.; Ethicon Endo-Surgery Inc.; Halyard Health Inc.; InSightec® Ltd.; Medtronic Inc.; Monteris Medical Inc.; Olympus America Inc.; Photocure ASA; PhotoMedex Inc.; Sichuan Jinjiang Electronic Science and Technology Co. Ltd.; Smith & Nephew Plc; Stryker Corporation; Syneron & Candela; Varian Medical Systems





ENERGY BASED ABLATION DEVICES MCP-7

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JUNE 2

CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE





II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Market Primer Recent Market Activity Energy Based Devices Find Application in Broad Range of Medical Conditions Primary End-Use Applications for Energy Based Ablation Devices in Specific Treatments Outlook By Region By Energy Source By Application Differential Growth for Each Modality in the Global Energy Based Devices Market Market Demand Shifts towards Multifunctional Devices Competition Global Competitor Market Shares Energy based Ablation Devices Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Abbott EP (USA) AngioDynamics, Inc. (USA) AtriCure, Inc. (USA) biolitec AG (Germany) Biosense Webster, Inc. (USA) Boston Scientific Corporation (USA) BTG Plc (UK) Cardiogenesis Corporation (USA) Cynosure, Inc. (USA) Conmed Corporation (USA) EDAP TMS S.A. (France) Ethicon Endo-Surgery, Inc. (USA) Halyard Health, Inc. (USA) InSightec® Ltd. Integra LifeSciences Corporation (USA) Lumenis Ltd. Medtronic, Plc Monteris Medical, Inc. (USA) Olympus America, Inc. (USA) Sichuan Jinjiang Electronic Science and Technology Co., Ltd.: (China) SonaCare Medical LLC (USA) Smith & Nephew Plc (UK) Stryker Corporation (USA) Syneron & Candela (USA) Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (USA)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Minimally Invasive Procedures Drive Demand for Energy Based Ablation Devices Rising Prevalence of Cancer to Support Growth for RF Ablation Devices Extended Applications to Drive RF Ablation Growth Applicability of Cryogenic Energy based Ablation Devices Continues to Grow Rising Usage of Cryotherapy in Cancer Treatment and Aesthetic Procedures Electrical Energy Based Devices Radiation Energy Based Devices: Drivers and Challenges External Beam Radiation Therapy Devices Stereotactic Radio Surgery - A Treatment with Rising Preference High Intensity Focused Ultrasound Gains Demand Renewed Focus on Microwave Ablation Design to Improve Patient Outcomes Microwave Ablation & Potential in Cancer Treatment Energy-based Surgical Systems of the Future to use Thermal Plasma Rise in Endometrial Ablation Procedures to Improve Growth Catheter Ablation Gain Demand in Cardiac Procedures Laser Based Devices Find Increasing Application in the Healthcare Sector Demand for Lasers in Cosmetic Surgery Sector to Rise Advanced Surface Ablation Picks up in Ophthalmology Increasing Incidence of Cancer Drives Demand for Energy Based Ablation Devices Global Cancer Prevalence Statistics - Opportunity Indicators Cancer Prone Sites based on Age Cardiovascular Diseases Contribute to Growth Increasing Prevalence of AF Impacts Growth Prospects Increasing Application in Aesthetic Treatments Spurs Demand Aging Population Spurs Demand for Energy Based Ablation Devices

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Energy based Ablation Devices Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 2: Energy based Ablation Devices Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 3: Energy based Ablation Devices Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 4: Radiation (Technology) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 5: Radiation (Technology) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 6: Radiation (Technology) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 7: Radiofrequency (Technology) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 8: Radiofrequency (Technology) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 9: Radiofrequency (Technology) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 10: Ultrasound (Technology) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 11: Ultrasound (Technology) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 12: Ultrasound (Technology) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 13: Light (Technology) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 14: Light (Technology) Market Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 15: Light (Technology) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 16: Electrical (Technology) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 17: Electrical (Technology) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 18: Electrical (Technology) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 19: Other Technologies (Technology) World Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2

to 2027 Table 20: Other Technologies (Technology) Market Worldwide Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 21: Other Technologies (Technology) Market Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 22: Conventional (Function) Market Opportunity Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027 Table 23: Conventional (Function) Global Historic Demand in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019 Table 24: Conventional (Function) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 25: Automated/Robotic (Function) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 26: Automated/Robotic (Function) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 27: Automated/Robotic (Function) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 28: Cancer (Application) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 29: Cancer (Application) Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 30: Cancer (Application) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 31: Gynecology (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 32: Gynecology (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 33: Gynecology (Application) Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 34: Cardiovascular (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 35: Cardiovascular (Application) Global Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 36: Cardiovascular (Application) Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 37: Ophthalmic (Application) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2

through 2027 Table 38: Ophthalmic (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019 Table 39: Ophthalmic (Application) Global Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 40: Other Applications (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 41: Other Applications (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 42: Other Applications (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS UNITED STATES Market Facts & Figures US Energy based Ablation Devices Market Share (in %) by Company: 2018 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 43: Energy based Ablation Devices Market in US$ Million in the United States by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 44: United States Energy based Ablation Devices Market Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019 Table 45: United States Energy based Ablation Devices Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 46: United States Energy based Ablation Devices Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Function: 2020 to 2027 Table 47: Energy based Ablation Devices Market in the United States by Function: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 48: United States Energy based Ablation Devices Market Share Breakdown by Function: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 49: United States Energy based Ablation Devices Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 50: Energy based Ablation Devices Historic Demand Patterns in the United States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 51: Energy based Ablation Devices Market Share Breakdown in the United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CANADA Table 52: Energy based Ablation Devices Market Analysis in Canada in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 53: Energy based Ablation Devices Market in Canada: Historic Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2012-2019 Table 54: Canadian Energy based Ablation Devices Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 55: Canadian Energy based Ablation Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Function: 2020 to 2027 Table 56: Canadian Energy based Ablation Devices Historic Market Review by Function in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 57: Energy based Ablation Devices Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Function for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 58: Canadian Energy based Ablation Devices Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 59: Energy based Ablation Devices Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2012-2019 Table 60: Canadian Energy based Ablation Devices Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 JAPAN Table 61: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Energy based Ablation Devices Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 62: Energy based Ablation Devices Market in Japan in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019 Table 63: Japanese Energy based Ablation Devices Market Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 64: Japanese Market for Energy based Ablation Devices: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Function for the Period 2020-2027 Table 65: Energy based Ablation Devices Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Function for the Period 2012-2019 Table 66: Japanese Energy based Ablation Devices Market Share Analysis by Function: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 67: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Energy based Ablation Devices in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 68: Japanese Energy based Ablation Devices Market in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 69: Energy based Ablation Devices Market Share Shift in Japan by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CHINA Table 70: Energy based Ablation Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts in China in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 71: Chinese Energy based Ablation Devices Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019 Table 72: Energy based Ablation Devices Market in China: Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 73: Chinese Energy based Ablation Devices Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Function for the Period 2020-2027 Table 74: Energy based Ablation Devices Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by Function: 2012-2019 Table 75: Chinese Energy based Ablation Devices Market by Function: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 76: Chinese Demand for Energy based Ablation Devices in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 77: Energy based Ablation Devices Market Review in China in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 78: Chinese Energy based Ablation Devices Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 EUROPE Market Facts & Figures European Energy based Ablation Devices Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2018 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 79: European Energy based Ablation Devices Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 80: Energy based Ablation Devices Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 81: European Energy based Ablation Devices Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 82: European Energy based Ablation Devices Market Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 83: European Energy based Ablation Devices Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019 Table 84: Energy based Ablation Devices Market in Europe: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 85: European Energy based Ablation Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Function: 2020-2027 Table 86: Energy based Ablation Devices Market in Europe in US$ Million by Function: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 87: European Energy based Ablation Devices Market Share Breakdown by Function: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 88: European Energy based Ablation Devices Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027 Table 89: Energy based Ablation Devices Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2012-2019 Table 90: European Energy based Ablation Devices Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 FRANCE Table 91: French Energy based Ablation Devices Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 92: French Energy based Ablation Devices Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019 Table 93: French Energy based Ablation Devices Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 94: Energy based Ablation Devices Market in France by Function: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 95: French Energy based Ablation Devices Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Function: 2012-2019 Table 96: French Energy based Ablation Devices Market Share Analysis by Function: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 97: Energy based Ablation Devices Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027 Table 98: French Energy based Ablation Devices Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 99: French Energy based Ablation Devices Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027 GERMANY Table 100: German Energy based Ablation Devices Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 101: Energy based Ablation Devices Market in Germany: A Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the Period 2012-2019 Table 102: German Energy based Ablation Devices Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 103: Energy based Ablation Devices Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Function for the Period 2020-2027 Table 104: German Energy based Ablation Devices Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Function: 2012-2019 Table 105: German Energy based Ablation Devices Market Share Breakdown by Function: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 106: Energy based Ablation Devices Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027 Table 107: German Energy based Ablation Devices Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 108: Energy based Ablation Devices Market Share Distribution in Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ITALY Table 109: Energy based Ablation Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts in Italy in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 110: Italian Energy based Ablation Devices Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019 Table 111: Energy based Ablation Devices Market in Italy: Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 112: Italian Energy based Ablation Devices Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Function for the Period 2020-2027 Table 113: Energy based Ablation Devices Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Function: 2012-2019 Table 114: Italian Energy based Ablation Devices Market by Function: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 115: Italian Demand for Energy based Ablation Devices in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 116: Energy based Ablation Devices Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 117: Italian Energy based Ablation Devices Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 UNITED KINGDOM Table 118: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Energy based Ablation Devices Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 119: Energy based Ablation Devices Market in the United Kingdom in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019 Table 120: United Kingdom Energy based Ablation Devices Market Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 121: United Kingdom Market for Energy based Ablation Devices: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Function for the Period 2020-2027 Table 122: Energy based Ablation Devices Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Function for the Period 2012-2019 Table 123: United Kingdom Energy based Ablation Devices Market Share Analysis by Function: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 124: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Energy based Ablation Devices in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 125: United Kingdom Energy based Ablation Devices Market in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 126: Energy based Ablation Devices Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SPAIN Table 127: Energy based Ablation Devices Market Analysis in Spain in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 128: Energy based Ablation Devices Market in Spain: Historic Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2012-2019 Table 129: Spanish Energy based Ablation Devices Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 130: Spanish Energy based Ablation Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Function: 2020 to 2027 Table 131: Spanish Energy based Ablation Devices Historic Market Review by Function in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 132: Energy based Ablation Devices Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Function for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 133: Spanish Energy based Ablation Devices Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 134: Energy based Ablation Devices Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2012-2019 Table 135: Spanish Energy based Ablation Devices Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 RUSSIA Table 136: Energy based Ablation Devices Market in US$ Million in Russia by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 137: Russian Energy based Ablation Devices Market Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019 Table 138: Russian Energy based Ablation Devices Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 139: Russian Energy based Ablation Devices Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Function: 2020 to 2027 Table 140: Energy based Ablation Devices Market in Russia by Function: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 141: Russian Energy based Ablation Devices Market Share Breakdown by Function: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 142: Russian Energy based Ablation Devices Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 143: Energy based Ablation Devices Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 144: Energy based Ablation Devices Market Share Breakdown in Russia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF EUROPE Table 145: Rest of Europe Energy based Ablation Devices Market Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 146: Rest of Europe Energy based Ablation Devices Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019 Table 147: Energy based Ablation Devices Market in Rest of Europe: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 148: Rest of Europe Energy based Ablation Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Function: 2020-2027 Table 149: Energy based Ablation Devices Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by Function: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 150: Rest of Europe Energy based Ablation Devices Market Share Breakdown by Function: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 151: Rest of Europe Energy based Ablation Devices Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027 Table 152: Energy based Ablation Devices Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2012-2019 Table 153: Rest of Europe Energy based Ablation Devices Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ASIA-PACIFIC Table 154: Asia-Pacific Energy based Ablation Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 155: Energy based Ablation Devices Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 156: Asia-Pacific Energy based Ablation Devices Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 157: Asia-Pacific Energy based Ablation Devices Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 158: Asia-Pacific Energy based Ablation Devices Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019 Table 159: Asia-Pacific Energy based Ablation Devices Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 160: Energy based Ablation Devices Market in Asia-Pacific by Function: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 161: Asia-Pacific Energy based Ablation Devices Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Function: 2012-2019 Table 162: Asia-Pacific Energy based Ablation Devices Market Share Analysis by Function: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 163: Energy based Ablation Devices Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027 Table 164: Asia-Pacific Energy based Ablation Devices Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 165: Asia-Pacific Energy based Ablation Devices Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027 AUSTRALIA Table 166: Australian Energy based Ablation Devices Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 167: Energy based Ablation Devices Market in Australia: A Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the Period 2012-2019 Table 168: Australian Energy based Ablation Devices Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 169: Energy based Ablation Devices Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Function for the Period 2020-2027 Table 170: Australian Energy based Ablation Devices Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Function: 2012-2019 Table 171: Australian Energy based Ablation Devices Market Share Breakdown by Function: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 172: Energy based Ablation Devices Market in Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027 Table 173: Australian Energy based Ablation Devices Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 174: Energy based Ablation Devices Market Share Distribution in Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 INDIA Table 175: Energy based Ablation Devices Market Analysis in India in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 176: Energy based Ablation Devices Market in India: Historic Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2012-2019 Table 177: Indian Energy based Ablation Devices Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 178: Indian Energy based Ablation Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Function: 2020 to 2027 Table 179: Indian Energy based Ablation Devices Historic Market Review by Function in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 180: Energy based Ablation Devices Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Function for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 181: Indian Energy based Ablation Devices Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 182: Energy based Ablation Devices Market in India: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2012-2019 Table 183: Indian Energy based Ablation Devices Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SOUTH KOREA Table 184: Energy based Ablation Devices Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2020-2027 Table 185: South Korean Energy based Ablation Devices Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019 Table 186: Energy based Ablation Devices Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 187: Energy based Ablation Devices Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Function for the Period 2020-2027 Table 188: South Korean Energy based Ablation Devices Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Function: 2012-2019 Table 189: Energy based Ablation Devices Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Function: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 190: Energy based Ablation Devices Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027 Table 191: South Korean Energy based Ablation Devices Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 192: Energy based Ablation Devices Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC Table 193: Rest of Asia-Pacific Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Energy based Ablation Devices Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 194: Energy based Ablation Devices Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019 Table 195: Rest of Asia-Pacific Energy based Ablation Devices Market Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 196: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Energy based Ablation Devices: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Function for the Period 2020-2027 Table 197: Energy based Ablation Devices Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Function for the Period 2012-2019 Table 198: Rest of Asia-Pacific Energy based Ablation Devices Market Share Analysis by Function: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 199: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Energy based Ablation Devices in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 200: Rest of Asia-Pacific Energy based Ablation Devices Market in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 201: Energy based Ablation Devices Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 LATIN AMERICA Table 202: Latin American Energy based Ablation Devices Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027 Table 203: Energy based Ablation Devices Market in Latin America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019 Table 204: Latin American Energy based Ablation Devices Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 205: Energy based Ablation Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts in Latin America in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 206: Latin American Energy based Ablation Devices Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019 Table 207: Energy based Ablation Devices Market in Latin America : Percentage Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 208: Latin American Energy based Ablation Devices Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Function for the Period 2020-2027 Table 209: Energy based Ablation Devices Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Function: 2012-2019 Table 210: Latin American Energy based Ablation Devices Market by Function: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 211: Latin American Demand for Energy based Ablation Devices in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 212: Energy based Ablation Devices Market Review in Latin America in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 213: Latin American Energy based Ablation Devices Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ARGENTINA Table 214: Argentinean Energy based Ablation Devices Market Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 215: Argentinean Energy based Ablation Devices Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019 Table 216: Energy based Ablation Devices Market in Argentina: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 217: Argentinean Energy based Ablation Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Function: 2020-2027 Table 218: Energy based Ablation Devices Market in Argentina in US$ Million by Function: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 219: Argentinean Energy based Ablation Devices Market Share Breakdown by Function: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 220: Argentinean Energy based Ablation Devices Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027 Table 221: Energy based Ablation Devices Market in Argentina: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2012-2019 Table 222: Argentinean Energy based Ablation Devices Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 BRAZIL Table 223: Brazilian Energy based Ablation Devices Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 224: Brazilian Energy based Ablation Devices Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019 Table 225: Brazilian Energy based Ablation Devices Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 226: Energy based Ablation Devices Market in Brazil by Function: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 227: Brazilian Energy based Ablation Devices Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Function: 2012-2019 Table 228: Brazilian Energy based Ablation Devices Market Share Analysis by Function: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 229: Energy based Ablation Devices Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027 Table 230: Brazilian Energy based Ablation Devices Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 231: Brazilian Energy based Ablation Devices Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027 MEXICO Table 232: Mexican Energy based Ablation Devices Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 233: Energy based Ablation Devices Market in Mexico: A Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the Period 2012-2019 Table 234: Mexican Energy based Ablation Devices Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 235: Energy based Ablation Devices Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Function for the Period 2020-2027 Table 236: Mexican Energy based Ablation Devices Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Function: 2012-2019 Table 237: Mexican Energy based Ablation Devices Market Share Breakdown by Function: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 238: Energy based Ablation Devices Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027 Table 239: Mexican Energy based Ablation Devices Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 240: Energy based Ablation Devices Market Share Distribution in Mexico by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF LATIN AMERICA Table 241: Energy based Ablation Devices Market in US$ Million in Rest of Latin America by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 242: Rest of Latin America Energy based Ablation Devices Market Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019 Table 243: Rest of Latin America Energy based Ablation Devices Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 244: Rest of Latin America Energy based Ablation Devices Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Function: 2020 to 2027 Table 245: Energy based Ablation Devices Market in Rest of Latin America by Function: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 246: Rest of Latin America Energy based Ablation Devices Market Share Breakdown by Function: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 247: Rest of Latin America Energy based Ablation Devices Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 248: Energy based Ablation Devices Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 249: Energy based Ablation Devices Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 MIDDLE EAST Table 250: The Middle East Energy based Ablation Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 251: Energy based Ablation Devices Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 252: The Middle East Energy based Ablation Devices Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 253: The Middle East Energy based Ablation Devices Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 254: Energy based Ablation Devices Market in the Middle East: Historic Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2012-2019 Table 255: The Middle East Energy based Ablation Devices Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 256: The Middle East Energy based Ablation Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Function: 2020 to 2027 Table 257: The Middle East Energy based Ablation Devices Historic Market by Function in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 258: Energy based Ablation Devices Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Function for 2012,2020, and 2027 Table 259: The Middle East Energy based Ablation Devices Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 260: Energy based Ablation Devices Market in the Middle East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2012-2019 Table 261: The Middle East Energy based Ablation Devices Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 IRAN Table 262: Iranian Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Energy based Ablation Devices Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 263: Energy based Ablation Devices Market in Iran in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019 Table 264: Iranian Energy based Ablation Devices Market Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 265: Iranian Market for Energy based Ablation Devices: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Function for the Period 2020-2027 Table 266: Energy based Ablation Devices Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Function for the Period 2012-2019 Table 267: Iranian Energy based Ablation Devices Market Share Analysis by Function: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 268: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Energy based Ablation Devices in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 269: Iranian Energy based Ablation Devices Market in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 270: Energy based Ablation Devices Market Share Shift in Iran by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ISRAEL Table 271: Israeli Energy based Ablation Devices Market Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 272: Israeli Energy based Ablation Devices Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019 Table 273: Energy based Ablation Devices Market in Israel: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 274: Israeli Energy based Ablation Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Function: 2020-2027 Table 275: Energy based Ablation Devices Market in Israel in US$ Million by Function: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 276: Israeli Energy based Ablation Devices Market Share Breakdown by Function: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 277: Israeli Energy based Ablation Devices Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027 Table 278: Energy based Ablation Devices Market in Israel: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2012-2019 Table 279: Israeli Energy based Ablation Devices Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SAUDI ARABIA Table 280: Energy based Ablation Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 281: Saudi Arabian Energy based Ablation Devices Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019 Table 282: Energy based Ablation Devices Market in Saudi Arabia: Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 283: Saudi Arabian Energy based Ablation Devices Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Function for the Period 2020-2027 Table 284: Energy based Ablation Devices Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Function: 2012-2019 Table 285: Saudi Arabian Energy based Ablation Devices Market by Function: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 286: Saudi Arabian Demand for Energy based Ablation Devices in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 287: Energy based Ablation Devices Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 288: Saudi Arabian Energy based Ablation Devices Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 UNITED ARAB EMIRATES Table 289: Energy based Ablation Devices Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2020-2027 Table 290: United Arab Emirates Energy based Ablation Devices Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019 Table 291: Energy based Ablation Devices Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 292: Energy based Ablation Devices Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Function for the Period 2020-2027 Table 293: United Arab Emirates Energy based Ablation Devices Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Function: 2012-2019 Table 294: Energy based Ablation Devices Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Function: 2012 VS 2

VS 2027 Table 295: Energy based Ablation Devices Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027 Table 296: United Arab Emirates Energy based Ablation Devices Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 297: Energy based Ablation Devices Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF MIDDLE EAST Table 298: Rest of Middle East Energy based Ablation Devices Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 299: Energy based Ablation Devices Market in Rest of Middle East: A Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the Period 2012-2019 Table 300: Rest of Middle East Energy based Ablation Devices Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 301: Energy based Ablation Devices Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Function for the Period 2020-2027 Table 302: Rest of Middle East Energy based Ablation Devices Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Function: 2012-2019 Table 303: Rest of Middle East Energy based Ablation Devices Market Share Breakdown by Function: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 304: Energy based Ablation Devices Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027 Table 305: Rest of Middle East Energy based Ablation Devices Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 306: Energy based Ablation Devices Market Share Distribution in Rest of Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 AFRICA Table 307: Energy based Ablation Devices Market in US$ Million in Africa by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 308: African Energy based Ablation Devices Market Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019 Table 309: African Energy based Ablation Devices Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 310: African Energy based Ablation Devices Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Function: 2020 to 2027 Table 311: Energy based Ablation Devices Market in Africa by Function: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 312: African Energy based Ablation Devices Market Share Breakdown by Function: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 313: African Energy based Ablation Devices Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 314: Energy based Ablation Devices Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 315: Energy based Ablation Devices Market Share Breakdown in Africa by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 111

