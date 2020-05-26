MEXICO CITY, May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TV Azteca, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: AZTECACPO; Latibex: XTZA), one of the two largest producers of Spanish-language television programming in the world, today announced financial results for the first quarter 2020.



"The uncertainty regarding the negative impact of the arrival of COVID-19 in Mexico prevented the generation of expected revenues, since advertising spending by our clients was considerably reduced," commented Esteban Galíndez, CFO of TV Azteca. "Additionally, the difficult environment resulted in a significant depreciation of the Mexican peso, which increased our dollar-denominated costs, and significantly deteriorated profitability."

First quarter results

Net revenue for the period was Ps.2,462 million, in comparison with Ps.3,110 million for the same quarter of last year. Total costs and expenses were Ps.2,734 million, from Ps.2,676 million for the previous year.

As a result, TV Azteca reported a negative EBITDA figure of Ps.273 million, in comparison with a positive result of Ps.434 million a year ago. TV Azteca generated an operating loss of Ps.537 million, in comparison with an operating income of Ps.165 million for the previous year.

The company registered a net loss of Ps.2,776 million, compared to a net loss of Ps.387 million for the same period of 2019.

1Q 2019 1Q 2020 Change Ps. % Net sales $3,110 $2,462 $(648) -21% EBITDA $434 $(273) $(707) ---- Operating income $165 $(537) $(701) ---- Net result $(387) $(2,776) $(2,389) ---- Net result per CPO $(0.13) $(0.93) $(0.80) ---- Figures in millions of pesos.

The number of CPOs outstanding as of March 31, 2019 was 2,987 million and as of March 31, 2020 was 2,984 million.

Net Sales



Advertising sales in Mexico decreased 26% to Ps.1,794 million, from Ps.2,419 million the previous year — despite solid audience levels — derived from lower demand for advertising time, in the context of deterioration of economic performance indicators, within the health emergency. Also, the presales negotiation period, later than usual, has delayed the advertising spending by a significant number of clients.

The sum of revenues of TV Azteca Guatemala and TV Azteca Hounduras, the company's content sales outside of Mexico, and revenues related to the WGC Mexico Championship Golf Tournament – organized by TV Azteca – was Ps.566 million, compared to Ps.595 million the previous year.

Azteca Comunicaciones Perú reported revenue of Ps.102 million, in comparison with Ps.96 million a year ago. The revenue resulted from telecommunications services and reimbursements from the Peruvian government for maintenance and operation of the fiber optic network.

Costs and SG&A Expenses

Total costs and expenses increased 2% in the quarter as a result of a 7% increase in production, programming, transmission and telecommunications services costs to Ps.2,505 million, from Ps.2,342 million a year ago, together with a 31% reduction in sales and administrative expenses, to Ps.229 million, from Ps.334 million in the previous year.

The increase in costs this period is related, to a large extent, to the depreciation effect of the peso versus the US dollar, on costs related to the purchase of content abroad, denominated in dollars.

The costs of Azteca Comunicaciones Perú were Ps.97 million, from Ps.93 million a year ago. The increase derives mainly from higher costs from the transmission infrastructure maintenance.

The reduction in selling and administrative expenses at TV Azteca reflects lower fees and travel expenses this quarter, within the framework of decreased operations in the company.

EBITDA and net results

The company's EBITDA was negative by Ps.273 million, compared to a positive figure of Ps.434 million in the same period of the previous year. TV Azteca reported an operating loss of Ps.537 million, from operating income of Ps.165 million a year ago.

Significant variations below EBITDA were the following:

Foreign exchange loss of Ps.1,710 million this quarter compared to exchange rate gain of Ps.92 million a year ago, as a result of the company's net monetary liability position in dollars together with exchange rate depreciation this quarter, compared with appreciation a year ago.

A Ps.55 million decrease in discontinued operations, as a result of the deconsolidation of the Atlas soccer team in the results of TV Azteca, which was previously announced.

TV Azteca registered net loss of Ps.2,776 million for the quarter, compared to a net loss of Ps.387 million for the same period a year ago.

Debt



As of March 31, 2020, TV Azteca’s outstanding debt was Ps.14,954 million, in comparison to Ps.13,295 million in the previous year. The increase results from the effect of the depreciation of the peso this period on the debt balance in dollars.

During the quarter, TV Azteca refinanced its Ps.1,708 million loan with Banco Azteca. Under the terms of the refinancing, the company will pay amounts equivalent to 10% annually on unpaid balances until the credit is fully amortized. The interest rate is TIIE + 200 basis points.

The cash and cash equivalents balance at the end of the quarter, was Ps.1,516 million, in comparison with Ps.2,117 million a year ago. As a result, net debt of the company as of March 31, 2020 was Ps.13,438 million, in comparison to Ps.11,178 million in the previous year.

Derived from the adverse effects – current and future – from the health contingency on the media sector, the company will evaluate contracting a strategic advisor to define alternatives that maximize the value of the company in the new environment.

TV AZTECA, S.A.B. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (Millions of Mexican pesos of March 31 of 2019 and 2020 ) First Quarter of : 2019 2020 Change Net revenue Ps 3,110 100 % Ps 2,462 100 % Ps (648 ) -21 % Programming, production and transmission costs 2,342 75 % 2,505 102 % 163 7 % Selling and administrative expenses 334 11 % 229 9 % (105 ) -31 % Total costs and expenses 2,676 86 % 2,734 111 % 59 2 % EBITDA 434 14 % (273 ) -11 % (707 ) Depreciation and amortization 193 181 (12 ) Other expense -Net 76 83 7 Operating profit (loss) 165 5 % (537 ) -22 % (701 ) Equity in income from affiliates 3 54 51 Comprehensive financing result: Interest expense (336 ) (338 ) (2 ) Other financing expense (57 ) (90 ) (33 ) Interest income 28 24 (4 ) Exchange loss -Net 92 (1,710 ) (1,801 ) (273 ) (2,114 ) (1,841 ) Income before the following provision (105 ) -3 % (2,596 ) -105 % (2,491 ) Provision for income tax (226 ) (180 ) 46 (Loss) from continuing operations (332 ) (2,776 ) (2,445 ) -737 % (Loss) from discontinued operations (55 ) - 55 Net income Ps (387 ) Ps (2,776 ) Ps (2,390 ) Non-controlling share in net profit Ps 0 Ps (0 ) Ps (0 ) Controlling share in net profit Ps (387 ) -12 % Ps (2,776 ) -113 % Ps (2,389 ) -618 %









TV AZTECA, S.A.B. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Millions of Mexican pesos of March 31 of 2019 and 2020) At March 31 2019 2020 Change Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents Ps 2,117 Ps 1,516 Ps (601 ) Accounts receivable 4,240 4,508 268 Other current assets 3,929 3,137 (792 ) Total current assets 10,286 9,161 (1,125 ) -11 % Accounts receivable 61 22 (39 ) Exhibition rights 2,334 2,403 69 Property, plant and equipment-Net 3,934 3,671 (263 ) Television concessions-Net 9,426 9,462 36 Other assets 1,851 1,884 33 Deferred income tax asset 788 2,201 1,413 Total long term assets 18,394 19,643 1,249 7 % Total assets Ps 28,680 Ps 28,804 Ps 124 0 % Current liabilities: Short-term debt Ps 1,708 Ps 174 Ps (1,534 ) Other current liabilities 4,670 5,614 944 Total current liabilities 6,378 5,788 (590 ) -9 % Long-term debt: Securities Certificates 3,971 3,973 2 Long-term debt 7,616 10,807 3,191 Total long-term debt 11,587 14,780 3,193 28 % Other long term liabilities: Advertising advances 6,657 5,926 (731 ) Deferred income tax 721 496 (225 ) Other long term liabilities 436 590 154 Total other long-term liabilities 7,814 7,012 (802 ) -10 % Total liabilities 25,779 27,580 1,801 7 % Total stockholders' equity 2,901 1,224 (1,677 ) -58 % Total liabilities and equity Ps 28,680 Ps 28,804 Ps 124 0 %





