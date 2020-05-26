—The company reports EBITDA of Ps.742 million in the period—



— 21% growth in consolidated deposits, to Ps.160,959 million, generates solid perspectives for the financial business—

—The consolidated gross portfolio increased 13%, to Ps.116,381 million—

MEXICO CITY, May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Elektra, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: ELEKTRA*; Latibex: XEKT), Latin America’s leading specialty retailer and financial services company, and the largest non-bank provider of cash advance services in the United States, today announced first quarter 2020 financial results.

First Quarter Results

Consolidated revenue was Ps.31,164 million in the period, 15% above the Ps.27,038 million for the same quarter of the previous year. Costs and operating expenses were Ps.30,423 million, from Ps.21,480 million for the same period of 2019.

As a result, Grupo Elektra reported EBITDA of Ps.742 million, in comparison with Ps.5,557 million of the previous year’s quarter. The company registered an operating loss of Ps.1,266 million this quarter, from operating profit of Ps.3,908 million in the same period of 2019.

Net income was Ps.142 million, compared to a net income of Ps.4,663 million a year ago.

1Q 2019 1Q 2020 Change Ps. % Consolidated revenue $27,038 $31,164 $4,126 15% EBITDA $5,557 $742 $(4,816) -87% Operating profit

$3,908

$(1,266)

$(5,174)

----

Net result $4,663 $142 $(4,521) -97% Net result per share $20.40 $0.62 $(19.78) -97%

Figures in millions of pesos

EBITDA: Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization.

As of March 31, 2019, Elektra* outstanding shares were 228.6 million and as of March 31, 2020, were 228.7 million.

Revenue

Consolidated revenue increased 15%, as a result of an 16% growth in financial revenues and a 14% increase in commercial sales.

The increase in financial revenue — to Ps.20,396 million, from Ps.17,572 million the previous year — mainly reflects revenue growth of 19% at Banco Azteca Mexico, in the context of a strong rise in the gross portfolio and a notable dynamism in deposits.

The increase in commercial division sales — to Ps.10,768 million, up from Ps.9,466 million last year — largely results from a solid increase in sales of Italika motorcycles — thanks to its innovative, safe models, which provide efficient transportation solutions to a growing number of businesses and families — as well as notable performance in telephony and appliances, commercialized in the most competitive market conditions.

The commercial business sales have added additional momentum with the launch of stores with a larger exhibition space that includes an extensive merchandise and services selection to satisfy an increasing number of customers. Similarly, Omnichannel operations — with the online store www.elektra.com.mx, which sells thousands of products at unparalleled prices from any device and at any time — further strengthens the performance of the division.

Costs and expenses

Consolidated costs for the quarter were Ps.17,814 million, from Ps.10,071 million in the previous year. The growth in costs is mainly explained by an increase of Ps.6,651 million in financial cost, to Ps.10,645 million this period compared to Ps.3,994 million a year ago, which largely reflects the creation of loan loss reserves.

As previously announced, in March an important creditor of Banco Azteca began a bankruptcy process (Chapter 11) in the United States, for which the institution prudently decided to reserve 100% of the amount of the credit, equivalent to Ps.7,243 million. The company will have no future charges derived from this operation.

Commercial business costs grew 18%, to Ps.7,169 million, from Ps.6,077 million, consistent with the increase in commercial revenues.

Sales, administration, and marketing expenses grew 11% to Ps.12,609 million as a result of increases in both personnel and operating expenses. The growth is related to the technology developments to further strengthen the high efficiency standards of digital banking — which currently has more than 8 million users who made more than 264 million transactions in the period from the digital application, with superior levels of comfort, security and time savings — as well as personnel and maintenance expenses related to the company's growing distribution infrastructure, which includes the new Elektra stores, and its Omnichannel sales efforts.

Likewise, an increasingly competitive structure in Afore Azteca had an effect in expenses, which allowed for a 37% increase in assets under management in the period, to Ps.115,177 million pesos as of March 31, 2020, and a 42% increase in customer base to 4.9 million, from 3.5 million a year ago.

Despite the firm development of the abovementioned initiatives, expenses grew to a lesser extent than consolidated revenues, reflecting solid strategies that enhance operational efficiency of Grupo Elektra.

EBITDA and net result

EBITDA was Ps.742 million, from Ps.5,557 million the previous year. The company reported an operating loss of Ps.1,266 million, from operating profit of Ps.3,908 million in the same quarter of 2019.

The most significant changes below EBITDA were the following:

A foreign exchange gain of Ps.2,529 million this quarter compared to an exchange loss of Ps.108 million a year ago, as a result of the company's net asset monetary position in dollars, together with exchange rate depreciation this quarter, compared with an appreciation a year ago.

A negative variation of Ps.2,602 million in the other financial results line — which reflects a gain of 1% this quarter in the market value of underlying assets of financial instruments held by the company, and does not imply cash flow — in comparison to a 10% gain a year ago.

Congruent with the operating results for the quarter, there was a reduction of Ps.1,397 million in the tax provision in the period.

Grupo Elektra reported net income of Ps.142 million, compared to a net income of Ps.4,663 million a year ago.

Unconsolidated Balance Sheet

In order to allow the visualization of the non-consolidated financial situation, a pro forma exercise of the balance sheet of Grupo Elektra is presented, excluding the net assets of the financial business, whose investment is valued under the equity method, in this case.

This presentation shows the debt of the company without considering Banco Azteca’s immediate and term deposits, which do not constitute debt with cost for Grupo Elektra. The pro forma balance sheet also does not include the bank's gross loan portfolio.

This proforma exercise provides greater clarity regarding the businesses that make up the company and allows financial market participants to estimate the value of the company, considering only the relevant debt for such calculations.

In line with the above, debt with cost was Ps.22,632 million as of March 31, 2020, compared to Ps.22,290 million in the previous year.

The balance of cash and cash equivalents was Ps.4,789 million, from Ps.5,497 million from the previous year.

The company's equity increased 17% to Ps.104,006 million, while the ratio of stockholders' equity to total liabilities was 1.5 times at the close of the quarter.

As of

March 31, 2019 As of

March 31, 2020 Change Ps. %

Cash and cash equivalents $ 5,497 $ 4,789 (708) (13%) Marketable financial instruments 39,968 38,697 (1,271) (3%) Inventories 9,731 13,980 4,249 44% Accounts receivables 36,558 51,969 15,412 42% Other current assets 4,118 3,843 (275) (7%) Investments in shares 34,497 40,010 5,513 16% Fixed assets 7,065 8,133 1,068 15% Right of use assets 8,352 8,807 455 5% Other assets 2,003 1,377 (626) (31%) Total assets $ 147,789 $ 171,606 $ 23,817 16% Short-term debt $ 3,922 $ 11,516 $ 7,594 194% Suppliers 5,706 8,565 2,859 50% Other short-term liabilities 13,800 14,964 1,164 8% Long-term debt 18,368 11,116 (7,252) (39%) Differed taxes 8,527 11,658 3,131 37% Other long-term debt 8,912 9,781 869 10% Total liabilities $ 59,234 $ 67,600 $ 8,366 14% Stakeholder´s equity $ 88,555 $ 104,006 $ 15,451 17% Liabilities and equity $ 147,789 $ 171,606 $ 23,817 16% Figures in millions of pesos.

Consolidated Balance Sheet

Loan Portfolio and Deposits

Banco Azteca Mexico, Purpose Financial and Banco Azteca Latin America’s consolidated gross portfolio as of March 31, 2020 grew 13% to Ps.116,381 million, from Ps.103,236 million for the previous year. The consolidated delinquency rate was 10.9% at the end of the period, compared to 3.4% in the previous year.

The gross portfolio of Banco Azteca Mexico grew 8% to Ps.95,361 million, from Ps.88,063 million a year ago.

The default rate for the bank at the end of the quarter was 11.9%, in comparison with 2.9% for the previous year. The increase is mainly derived from the loan for Ps.7,243 million that became past-due in the period, and which was fully reserved.

The average term of the credit portfolio for principal credit lines — consumer, personal loans, and Tarjeta Azteca — was 63 weeks at the end of the first quarter.

Grupo Elektra’s consolidated deposits were Ps.160,959 million, 21% higher than the Ps.133,500 million a year ago. Deposits of Banco Azteca Mexico were Ps.155,443 million, 18% higher than the Ps.131,410 million a year ago.

As of March 31, 2020, the capitalization index of Banco Azteca Mexico was 18.27%. During the period, Grupo Elektra capitalized Banco Azteca for Ps.7,277 million, in line with the extraordinary amount reserved by the bank this quarter.

Infrastructure

Grupo Elektra currently has 7,238 storefronts, compared to 7,250 units a year ago.

During the last twelve months, 57 new Elektra stores were opened at strategic locations throughout Mexico, with larger exhibition areas; which increase the offering of products and services and maximize customer shopping experiences.

The company has 4,761 storefronts in Mexico at the end of the quarter, 1,781 in the United States, and 696 in Central and South America. The extensive distribution network allows the company to maintain close contact with customers and grants a superior market positioning in the countries where it operates.

Acquisition of currency hedging

In subsequent events, in the context of the recent volatility of the exchange rate of the peso to the US dollar, as of May 26, the company has acquired options which give it the right, but not the obligation, to purchase dollars at an exchange rate in pesos for up to US$330 million, which allow it to cover, with a predetermined exchange rate, purchases of merchandise abroad, as well as other liabilities denominated in foreign currency. Depending on the exchange rate volatility and with a prudential approach, the company could increase its exchange rate hedging operations.

The currency hedging gives Grupo Elektra certainty about the amount in pesos of such operations, and allows the adequate supply of merchandise that effectively meets customers needs, in the best conditions.

Company Profile:

Grupo Elektra is Latin America’s leading financial services company and specialty retailer and the largest non-bank provider of cash advance services in the United States. The group operates more than 7,000 points of contact in Mexico, the United States, Guatemala, Honduras, Panama and Peru.

Grupo Elektra is a Grupo Salinas company (www.gruposalinas.com), a group of dynamic, fast growing, and technologically advanced companies focused on creating economic value through market innovation and goods and services that improve standards of living; social value to improve community wellbeing; and environmental value by reducing the negative impact of its business activities. Created by Mexican entrepreneur Ricardo B. Salinas (www.ricardosalinas.com), Grupo Salinas operates as a management development and decision forum for the top leaders of member companies. These companies include TV Azteca (www.TVazteca.com; www.irtvazteca.com), Grupo Elektra (www.grupoelektra.com.mx), Banco Azteca (www.bancoazteca.com.mx), Purpose Financial (havepurpose.com), Afore Azteca (www.aforeazteca.com.mx), Seguros Azteca (www.segurosazteca.com.mx), Punto Casa de Bolsa (www.puntocasadebolsa.mx), Totalplay (www.totalplay.com.mx) and Totalplay Empresarial (totalplayempresarial.com.mx). TV Azteca and Grupo Elektra trade shares on the Mexican Stock Market and in Spain’s' Latibex market. Each of the Grupo Salinas companies operates independently, with its own management, board of directors and shareholders. Grupo Salinas has no equity holdings. The group of companies shares a common vision, values and strategies for achieving rapid growth, superior results and world-class performance.

Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this press release are concepts about the future that involve risks and uncertainty that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Other risks that may affect Grupo Elektra and its subsidiaries are presented in documents sent to the securities authorities.

Investor Relations:

Bruno Rangel

Grupo Salinas

Tel. +52 (55) 1720-9167

jrangelk@gruposalinas.com.mx



Rolando Villarreal

Grupo Elektra, S.A.B. de C.V.

Tel. +52 (55) 1720-9167

rvillarreal@gruposalinas.com.mx

Press Relations:

Luciano Pascoe

Tel. +52 (55) 1720 1313 ext. 36553

lpascoe@gruposalinas.com.mx











GRUPO ELEKTRA, S.A.B. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS MILLIONS OF MEXICAN PESOS 1Q19 1Q20 Change Financial income 17,572 65% 20,396 65% 2,825 16% Commercial income 9,466 35% 10,768 35% 1,301 14% Income 27,038 100% 31,164 100% 4,126 15% Financial cost 3,994 15% 10,645 34% 6,651 100% Commercial cost 6,077 22% 7,169 23% 1,092 18% Costs 10,071 37% 17,814 57% 7,743 77% Gross income 16,967 63% 13,350 43% (3,617) -21% Sales, administration and promotion expenses 11,409 42% 12,609 40% 1,199 11% EBITDA 5,557 21% 742 2% (4,816) -87% Depreciation and amortization 954 4% 1,277 4% 322 34% Depreciation right of use asset 691 3% 724 2% 33 5% Other expense, net 4 0% 7 0% 3 80% Operating income 3,908 14% (1,266) -4% (5,174) ---- Comprehensive financial result: Interest income 308 1% 251 1% (56) -18% Interest expense (838) -3% (908) -3% (70) -8% Foreign exchange gain (loss), net (108) 0% 2,529 8% 2,637 ---- Other financial results, net 2,990 11% 388 1% (2,602) -87% 2,351 9% 2,260 7% (92) -4% Participation in the net income of CASA and other associated companies 26 0% (621) -2% (647) ---- Income before income tax 6,285 23% 373 1% (5,912) ---- Income tax (1,623) -6% (226) -1% 1,397 86% Income before discontinued operations 4,662 17% 147 0% (4,515) -97% Result from discontinued operations 1 0% (5) 0% (6) ---- Impairment of intangible assets - 0% - 0% - ---- Consolidated net income 4,663 17% 142 0% (4,521) -97%





GRUPO ELEKTRA, S.A.B. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET MILLIONS OF MEXICAN PESOS Commercial

Business Financial

Business Grupo

Elektra Commercial

Business Financial

Business Grupo

Elektra Change At March 31, 2019 At March 31, 2020 Cash and cash equivalents 5,497 19,624 25,120 4,789 41,994 46,783 21,663 86% Marketable financial instruments 23,357 64,595 87,952 8,305 70,180 78,485 (9,467) -11% Performing loan portfolio - 69,411 69,411 - 67,611 67,611 (1,800) -3% Total past-due loans - 3,284 3,284 - 6,664 6,664 3,380 103% Gross loan portfolio - 72,694 72,694 - 74,275 74,275 1,580 2% Allowance for credit risks - 7,551 7,551 - 9,316 9,316 1,764 23% Loan portfolio, net - 65,143 65,143 - 64,959 64,959 (184) 0% Inventories 9,731 - 9,731 13,980 - 13,980 4,249 44% Other current assets 24,354 9,086 33,439 15,619 28,053 43,672 10,232 31% Total current assets 62,938 158,447 221,385 42,692 205,186 247,878 26,493 12% Financial instruments 16,611 261 16,872 30,392 313 30,706 13,833 82% Performing loan portfolio - 30,293 30,293 - 36,134 36,134 5,841 19% Total past-due loans - 248 248 - 5,972 5,972 5,724 n.m Gross loan portfolio - 30,542 30,542 - 42,106 42,106 11,565 38% Allowance for credit risks - 1,019 1,019 - 6,697 6,697 5,679 557% Loan portfolio - 29,523 29,523 - 35,409 35,409 5,886 20% Other non-current assets 3,859 188 4,047 25,781 189 25,970 21,923 542% Investment in shares 2,076 - 2,076 1,429 - 1,429 (648) -31% Property, furniture, equipment and investment in stores, net 7,065 5,040 12,105 8,133 7,817 15,951 3,846 32% Intangible assets 617 6,639 7,256 658 8,157 8,815 1,559 21% Right of use asset 8,352 2,245 10,597 8,807 2,262 11,069 472 4% Other assets 1,386 455 1,841 719 683 1,402 (439) -24% TOTAL ASSETS 102,905 202,799 305,704 118,611 260,017 378,628 72,924 24% Demand and term deposits - 133,500 133,500 - 160,959 160,959 27,459 21% Creditors from repurchase agreements - 10,410 10,410 - 16,002 16,002 5,592 54% Short-term debt 3,922 143 4,065 11,303 943 12,246 8,181 201% Leasing 1,238 751 1,989 1,727 1,099 2,826 836 42% Short-term liabilities with cost 5,160 144,803 149,964 13,030 179,002 192,032 42,068 28% Suppliers and other short-term liabilities 15,886 10,626 26,512 19,090 26,172 45,263 18,751 71% Short-term liabilities without cost 15,886 10,626 26,512 19,090 26,172 45,263 18,751 71% Total short-term liabilities 21,046 155,429 176,475 32,120 205,174 237,294 60,819 34% Long-term debt 16,229 2,504 18,733 11,062 1,951 13,013 (5,720) -31% Leasing 7,448 1,458 8,906 7,653 1,202 8,855 (51) -1% Long-term liabilities with cost 23,676 3,962 27,638 18,715 3,153 21,867 (5,771) -21% Long-term liabilities without cost 9,991 3,044 13,035 13,786 1,674 15,460 2,425 19% Total long-term liabilities 33,667 7,006 40,673 32,501 4,827 37,328 (3,346) -8% TOTAL LIABILITIES 54,714 162,435 217,149 64,621 210,001 274,622 57,473 26% TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 48,191 40,364 88,555 53,991 50,015 104,006 15,451 17% LIABILITIES + EQUITY 102,905 202,799 305,704 118,611 260,017 378,628 72,924 24%





INFRASTRUCTURE 1Q19 1Q20 Change Points of sale in Mexico Elektra 1,142 16% 1,135 16% (7) -1% Salinas y Rocha 38 1% 38 1% - 0% Banco Azteca 1,838 25% 1,834 25% (4) 0% Freestanding branches 1,763 24% 1,754 24% (9) -1% Total 4,781 66% 4,761 66% (20) 0% Points of sale in Central and South America Elektra 172 2% 198 3% 26 15% Banco Azteca 378 5% 402 6% 24 6% Freestanding branches 93 1% 96 1% 3 3% Total 643 9% 696 10% 53 8% Points of sale in North America Purpose Financial 1,826 25% 1,781 25% (45) -2% Total 1,826 25% 1,781 25% (45) -2% TOTAL 7,250 100% 7,238 100% (12) 0% Floor space (m²) 1,761 100% 1,771 100% 10 1% Employees Mexico 70,936 83% 71,560 83% 624 1% Central and South America 8,869 10% 9,646 11% 777 9% North America 5,583 7% 4,812 6% (771) -14% Total employees 85,388 100% 86,018 100% 630 1%



