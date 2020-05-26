Selbyville, Delaware, May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global electric powertrain market acquired significant share in global landscape during the past few years and is further expected to account for USD 604.74 billion by the end of 2026. A transition trend in the automotive industry aimed at lowering down the global warming level, is paving way for tremendous opportunities enabling the global electric powertrain market to accrue substantial proceeds over the stipulated time frame.

The market, as per given report, has been bifurcated into different sectors including product type, and vehicle types, and their individual segmental valuation, growth rates, and future opportunities have been aptly addressed in the study. Also, technological trends across various economies like APAC, North America, Europe, ME&A, and ROW have also been enlisted in the document. Additionally, strategies undertaken by various companies operating in the business space to score an edge over the rivals have also been enveloped in the electric powertrain market study report.

Moreover, this trend has produced a demand spurt for electric vehicles (EVs) whose development can be credited to the availability of various forms of energy. An EV takes power from an alternate source of energy like battery in stark opposed to IC vehicles that are generally driven by fossil fuels such as diesel or petrol. In line with this, an EV powertrain constitutes of electric motor, battery, and transmission that generates power to drive the vehicle. Powertrains in any vehicle are deemed to be a vital component of EVs and are identified by their transmission and engine. The performance quotient of EV powertrains is defined by the comfort, safety, and power of these.

Request Sample copy of this Report @ https://www.marketstudyreport.com/request-a-sample/1695133/

Today, gasoline vehicles are scoring an edge over the diesel ones but are also losing out owing to the high priced gasoline which is becoming much preferred fuel oil compared to diesel oil. This has apparently prompted the manufacturers to opt for hybrid powertrains to reduce the reliance on fuel consumption.

Although powertrains are an energy-efficient alternative in harmony with the environment, they do pose some limitations that might produce negative effect for the electric powertrains industry. These limitations include lead emissions from battery as well as energy storage issues.

The worldwide electric powertrain industry has potentially been divided on the basis of vehicle type, product type, regions, and expansive competitive landscape segments.

Product type analysis

In terms of the product type segmentation, electric powertrain has been categorized into various products including BEVs, parallel hybrid trains, mild hybrid, and others. The battery electric vehicles or the BEVs, are one of the most extensively used types in the current organizational set-up. It is powered exclusively by electric energy.

Whereas, PHEV (plug-in hybrid electric vehicle) powertrains utilize charging from wall-embed power supply and has been gaining widespread momentum of late, while the series hybrid powertrain is considered to one of the least used electric powertrains in present industry scenario which is designed with a single path for driving the wheels. Series hybrid powertrains operate in different modes including electric only traction, engine only traction, engine traction, battery charging, and hybrid traction.

On the other hand, parallel hybrid powertrains occupy two parallel paths, electric and engine path, for powering vehicles.

To access a sample copy or view this report in detail along with the table of contents, please click the link below:

https://www.marketstudyreport.com/reports/electric-powertrain-market-by-product-type-battery-electric-vehicle-bev-powertrain-mild-hybrid-powertrain-series-hybrid-powertrain-parallel-hybrid-powertrain-series-parallel-hybrid-powertrain-by-vehicle-type-light-vehicles-cars-light-trucks-by-regions-market-size-forecast-2018-2026

Regional insights

Considering the geographical landscape, electric powertrain industry has been diversified into various economies including Japan, U.S, South Korea, and China, which account for a major stake of the overall industry share. Moreover, these countries also fall in the category of new-age countries that have promised of multi-billion investments to bring up new models that would support the overall expansion of electric powertrain industry.

The electric powertrain market is highly concentrated and boasts of presence of top notch companies like ALTe Technologies, AVL LIST GmbH, ATS Automation Tooling, AllCell Technologies LLC, ARC CORE, and multiple others.

Electric Powertrain Market Product Type Analysis (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 – 2026)

BEV

Mild Hybrid

Series Hybrid

Parallel Hybrid

Series-parallel

Electric Powertrain Market Vehicle Type Analysis (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 – 2026)

Light Vehicles

Cars

Light Trucks

Electric Powertrain Market Regional Analysis (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 – 2026)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

MEA

Electric Powertrain Market Competitive Landscape Analysis (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 – 2026)

AVL LIST GmbH

ARC CORE

ALTe Technologies

IET S.p.A

ATS Automation Tooling Systems, Inc.

EptDyn

TM4

Jayem Automotives

BMW Motorrad International

AllCell Technologies LLC

Table of Content:

Table of Contents

1. Overview and Scope

1.1. Research goal & scope

1.2. Research assumptions

1.3. Research Methodology

1.3.1. Primary data sources

1.3.2. Secondary data sources

1.4. Key take-away

1.5. Stakeholders

2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Market Segmentation

3. Electric Powertrain Market Insights

3.1. Electric powertrain industry snapshot

3.2. Electric powertrain technology outlook

3.3. Electric powertrain market dynamics

3.3.1. Electric powertrain Market driver analysis

3.3.2. Electric powertrain Market restraint/challenges analysis

3.3.3. Electric powertrain Market opportunity analysis

3.4. Industry analysis - Porter's five force

3.4.1. Bargaining power of supplier

3.4.2. Bargaining power of buyer

3.4.3. Threat of substitute

3.4.4. Threat of new entrant

3.4.5. Degree of competition

3.5. Electric powertrain market PEST analysis, 2018

3.6. Electric powertrain industry trends

3.7. Competitive company ranking analysis

4. Electric Powertrain Market Size and Forecast by Powertrain Type, 2019 - 2026

4.1. Global electric powertrain market share by powertrain type, 2018 & 2026

4.2. BEV Powertrain

4.2.1. Global BEV powertrain market estimates & forecast, 2015 – 2026

4.2.2. Global BEV powertrain market estimates & forecast, by region, 2015 - 2026

4.3. Mild Hybrid Powertrain

4.3.1. Global mild hybrid powertrain market estimates & forecast, 2015 – 2026

4.3.2. Global mild hybrid powertrain market estimates & forecast, by region, 2015 - 2026

4.4. Series Hybrid Powertrain

4.4.1. Global series hybrid powertrain market estimates & forecast, 2015 – 2026

4.4.2. Global series hybrid powertrain market estimates & forecast, by region, 2015 - 2026

4.5. Parallel hybrid Powertrain

4.5.1. Global parallel hybrid powertrain market estimates & forecast, 2015 – 2026

4.5.2. Global parallel hybrid powertrain market estimates & forecast, by region, 2015 - 2026

4.6. Series-parallel hybrid Powertrain

4.6.1. Global series-parallel hybrid powertrain market estimates & forecast, 2015 – 2026

4.6.2. Global series-parallel hybrid powertrain market estimates & forecast, by region, 2015 - 2026

5. Electric Powertrain Market Size and Forecast by Vehicle Type, 2019 - 2026

5.1. Global electric powertrain market share by vehicle type, 2018 & 2026

5.2. Light Vehicles

5.2.1. Global electric powertrain market in light vehicles estimates & forecast, 2015 – 2026

5.2.2. Global electric powertrain market in light vehicles estimates & forecast, by region, 2015 - 2026

5.3. Cars

5.3.1. Global electric powertrain market in cars estimates & forecast, 2015 – 2026

5.3.2. Global electric powertrain market in cars estimates & forecast, by region, 2015 - 2026

5.4. Light Trucks

5.4.1. Global electric powertrain market in light trucks estimates & forecast, 2015 – 2026

5.4.2. Global electric powertrain market in light trucks estimates & forecast, by region, 2015 - 2026

6. Electric Powertrain Market Size and Forecast by Regions, 2019 - 2026

Related Report:

Automotive Powertrain Systems Market size & Forecast to 2026

Global Automotive Powertrain System Market is anticipated to reach around USD 892 billion by 2026; according to a new research report . Increase in demand for passenger and commercial vehicles, and growth in global automotive industry boosts the demand for automotive powertrain system. The demand for automatic transmission has increased significantly, thereby supporting market growth.

The growing demand for automobiles in the region, and technological advancements would accelerate the demand for automotive powertrain system systems during the forecast period. The increasing economic growth and increasing demand from countries such as China and India further increases the adoption of automotive powertrain systems in the region.

About US:

Market Study Report, LLC. is a hub for market intelligence products and services.

We streamline the purchase of your market research reports and services through a single integrated platform by bringing all the major publishers and their services at one place.

Our customers partner with Market Study Report, LLC. to ease their search and evaluation of market intelligence products and services and in turn focus on their company's core activities.

If you are looking for research reports on global or regional markets, competitive information, emerging markets and trends or just looking to stay on top of the curve then Market Study Report, LLC. is the platform that can help you in achieving any of these objectives.

Contact Us: Corporate Sales, Market Study Report LLC Phone: 1-302-273-0910 Toll Free: 1-866-764-2150 Email: sales@marketstudyreport.com