NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INFINITI has announced the launch of its new ‘INFINITI NOW’ initiative, meant to give customers the luxury retail experience they expect from INFINITI with the peace-of-mind they need as the coronavirus pandemic continues. To support drivers on the road toward a new normal, the initiative encompasses multiple elements including comprehensive social distancing measures and new purchase and lease programs at participating INFINITI retailers.

As part of INFINITI NOW, participating INFINITI retailers are scheduling services to meet customers where they may feel the most comfortable, such as vehicle pickup and delivery, mobile test drives, at-home vehicle delivery, and enhanced vehicle cleaning. This also may include the frequent enhanced cleaning of high-touch areas and the implementation of social distancing within retail stores.

The launch of INFINITI NOW will also provide consumers with a 1:1 personal digital shopping tool designed to connect customers directly with INFINITI retail product experts. These experts will help INFINITI customers with everything from browsing and learning about the line-up to scheduling a test drive and getting their financing in order. The program can be accessed on www.infinitiusa.com or through a participating retailer website, and will empower consumers to speak with a local retailer via text or video. Beta testing in select markets for evaluation and optimization has already begun, with a full roll-out for participating retailers beginning July 1, 2020.

For current INFINITI owners, participating retailers can also text clients an interactive multi-point inspection of their vehicle. Called ICAR-X Service, this system will update the customer on their vehicle’s condition after the technician completes the inspection. If any items require attention, the customer can authorize additional services from their phone with full transparency of pricing, allowing an exchange of information while respecting social distancing.

INFINITI NOW expands on previous financing commitments, and now offers deferred payments for up to 90 days on the purchase or lease of all new 2020 INFINITI models, in addition to 0 percent financing for 72 months. INFINITI is committed to bring new meaning to “servicing drivers for life” with INFINITI NOW.

More information on INFINITI NOW is available at www.infinitiusa.com/coronavirus-covid-19.

