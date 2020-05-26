DALLAS, May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clare Market Investments, LLC, a Dallas-based Registered Investment Advisor, today announced relocation of its offices to a stand-alone, state-of-the-art building in Dallas, TX.



The move stems from Clare Market’s tremendous growth in the last year, and the firm’s desire to maintain close contact with its clients. Moving to a stand-alone facility was a proactive choice in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The larger space, outside of a conventional office tower, accommodates and reaffirms the firm’s growth strategy while protecting its employees, clients, and industry partners.

“There were several reasons why we chose this particular time to relocate,” said Keith Rhodus, founder and managing member of Clare Market Investments. “Our commitment to growth and expansion was a major influence. The new offices offer an expanded footprint which affords us space to continue our growth. West Lovers Lane is an exciting and desirable part of town, surrounded by high-end retail, great restaurants, as well as professional offices, all within convenient proximity to Dallas Love Field Airport. Relocating to a stand-alone building affords us the ability to continue to serve our clients outside of a conventional office tower, in a less crowded environment that we can closely monitor and control.”

