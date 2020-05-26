New York, May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Digital Power ICs Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05443601/?utm_source=GNW

7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Digital Power Control (DPC) market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.



As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 21.6% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US$151.2 Million to the region’s size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$195.2 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Digital Power Control (DPC) segment will reach a market size of US$229 Million by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Digital Power ICs market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world’s second largest economy will grow at 19.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$530.4 Million in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Digital Power ICs market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Analog Devices, Inc.; Bel Fuse Inc.; Dialog Semiconductor; Ericsson Power Modules AB; Exar Corporation; Infineon Technologies AG; Intersil Corporation; Linear Technology Corporation; Maxim Integrated Products, Inc.; Microchip Technology, Inc.; NXP Semiconductors N.V.; ON Semiconductor Corporation; Qualcomm Inc.; Rohm Semiconductor; STMicroelectronics; Texas Instruments Inc.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05443601/?utm_source=GNW



DIGITAL POWER ICS MCP-6

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JUNE 2

CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE





II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Digital Power: The Cutting Edge Technology in Power Semiconductors Recent Market Activity After An Early Period of Hiatus in Adoption, Digital Power is Now Poised for Technology Takeoff Market Outlook Global Competitor Market Shares Digital Power ICs Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide: (in %): 2018 & 2029 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Analog Devices, Inc. (US) Bel Fuse Inc. (US) Dialog Semiconductor (UK) Ericsson Power Modules AB (Sweden) Exar Corporation (US) Infineon Technologies AG (Germany) Intersil Corporation (US) Linear Technology Corporation (US) Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (US) Microchip Technology, Inc. (US) NXP Semiconductors N.V. (The Netherlands) ON Semiconductor Corporation (US) Rohm Semiconductor (Japan) STMicroelectronics (Switzerland) Texas Instruments Incorporated (US)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Speeds of Modern Microprocessors Throws the Spotlight on Digital Power Management and Control Need for Intelligent Energy Management & Improved Efficiency Spurs R&D and Commercial Interest in Digital Power ICs Multiple Voltage Rails in Networking & Telecom Equipment Make Telecom & Enterprise Networking the Largest Application Areas for Digital Power ICs Design & Efficiency Challenges of Cellular Base Station Equipment Spurs Adoption of Digital Power Technologies Integrated Microcontroller Based Design Architectures for Digital Power Management PoE: A Potential Application Area for Digital Power ICs Migration to Smart Lighting Drives Opportunities for Digital Power ICs in LED Lighting PMBus™ Power-Industry Standard to Play an Instrumental Role in the Success of Digital Power ICs Technology Innovations Market Share Findings

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Digital Power ICs Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 2: Digital Power ICs Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027 Table 3: Digital Power Control (DPC) (Product Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027 Table 4: Digital Power Control (DPC) (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027 Table 5: Digital Power Management (DPM) (Product Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027 Table 6: Digital Power Management (DPM) (Product Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS UNITED STATES Market Facts & Figures US Digital Power ICs Market Share (in %) by Company: 2018 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 7: United States Digital Power ICs Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 8: United States Digital Power ICs Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2020 VS 2027 CANADA Table 9: Canadian Digital Power ICs Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 10: Digital Power ICs Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2020 and 2027 JAPAN Table 11: Japanese Market for Digital Power ICs: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 12: Japanese Digital Power ICs Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2020 VS 2027 CHINA Table 13: Chinese Digital Power ICs Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 14: Chinese Digital Power ICs Market by Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027 EUROPE Market Facts & Figures European Digital Power ICs Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2018 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 15: European Digital Power ICs Market Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 16: European Digital Power ICs Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027 Table 17: European Digital Power ICs Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020-2027 Table 18: European Digital Power ICs Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2020 VS 2027 FRANCE Table 19: Digital Power ICs Market in France by Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027 Table 20: French Digital Power ICs Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2020 VS 2027 GERMANY Table 21: Digital Power ICs Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 22: German Digital Power ICs Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2020 VS 2027 ITALY Table 23: Italian Digital Power ICs Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 24: Italian Digital Power ICs Market by Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027 UNITED KINGDOM Table 25: United Kingdom Market for Digital Power ICs: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 26: United Kingdom Digital Power ICs Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2020 VS 2027 REST OF EUROPE Table 27: Rest of Europe Digital Power ICs Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020-2027 Table 28: Rest of Europe Digital Power ICs Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2020 VS 2027 ASIA-PACIFIC Table 29: Digital Power ICs Market in Asia-Pacific by Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027 Table 30: Asia-Pacific Digital Power ICs Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2020 VS 2027 REST OF WORLD Table 31: Rest of World Digital Power ICs Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 32: Digital Power ICs Market in Rest of World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2020 and 2027

IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 41

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05443601/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001