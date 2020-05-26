New York, May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Explosives Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05443588/?utm_source=GNW

6 Million Metric Tons by the end of the analysis period. An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Blasting Agents market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.



As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 2.5% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over 165.2 Thousand Metric Tons to the region’s size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over 171.4 Thousand Metric Tons worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Blasting Agents segment will reach a market size of 1.3 Million Metric Tons by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Explosives market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world’s second largest economy will grow at 7.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately 2.1 Million Metric Tons in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Explosives market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others, AEL Mining Services; Austin Powder Company; Chemring Group PLC; Dyno Nobel; Enaex; EPC Groupe; EPC-UK; Hanwha Corp., ; Incitec Pivot Ltd.; MAXAMCorp Holding, S.L.; NOF Corp.; Orica Ltd.; TITANOBEL SAS





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05443588/?utm_source=GNW



EXPLOSIVES MCP-2

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JUNE 2

CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE





II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Explosives Market in Review Recent Market Activity Market Dynamics Outlook Blasting Agents to Maintain Dominance Mining Remains Primary Application Strong Mining Activities in Developing Regions Boost Explosives Market Industry Structure Global Explosives Manufacturers and their Geographic Presence Improving Infrastructure Activity to Spur Demand for Explosives Under-Developed and Developing Countries Drive Growth Global Mining Industry: Largest End-Use Consumer of Explosives Rising Steel Production in Developing Countries to Boost Market Prospects for Explosives Increase in Coal-Fired Thermal Power Generation Buoys Explosives Demand Key Export and Import Statistics Global Competitor Market Shares Explosives Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

AEL Mining Services (South Africa) Austin Powder Company (USA) Chemring Group PLC (UK) Enaex (Chile) EPC Groupe (France) EPC-UK (UK) Hanwha Corporation (South Korea) Incitec Pivot Limited (Australia) Dyno Nobel (USA) MAXAMCorp Holding, S.L. (Spain) NOF Corp. (Japan) Orica Ltd. (Australia) Solar Group (India) TITANOBEL SAS (France)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Mining and Construction Projects Ignite Explosives Market Commercial Explosives Demand in Mining and Construction Increases Large-Scale Mining Activities Propel Mining Explosives Market Industrial Explosives Market Maintains Momentum Demand from Asia and Americas on the Rise Evolution of Industries Drives the Market for Civil Explosives Futuristic Trends Explosives and Pyrotechnics Market to Post Decent Growth Nitrogen Compounds Reign over Global Explosives Market Industry Moves towards New Blasting Methods Emerging Trends in Fireworks Market Silent Fireworks Daytime Fireworks Bluer Blues 3-D Choreography Developments in Drill and Blast Technology Driving Efficiency and Safety in Fireworks Displays Improved Software State-of-the-Art Drill Equipment Innovative Explosives Superior Detonation Safety to Drive Future Innovation Innovative Blasting Solutions from MAXAM Australian Researchers to Develop Energetic Materials using 3D Printing Variable Prices Affect Explosives Market Restriction on Transportation of Explosives Drives Localization of Manufacturing Activities

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Explosives Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 2: Explosives Global Retrospective Market Scenario in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 3: Explosives Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 4: Blasting Agents (Segment) World Market by Region/Country in Metric Tons: 2020 to 2027 Table 5: Blasting Agents (Segment) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in Metric Tons: 2012 to 2019 Table 6: Blasting Agents (Segment) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 7: Other Segments (Segment) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in Metric Tons: 2020 to 2027 Table 8: Other Segments (Segment) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in Metric Tons: 2012 to 2019 Table 9: Other Segments (Segment) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS UNITED STATES Market Facts & Figures US Explosives Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 10: United States Explosives Market Estimates and Projections in Metric Tons by Segment: 2020 to 2027 Table 11: Explosives Market in the United States by Segment: A Historic Review in Metric Tons for 2012-2019 Table 12: United States Explosives Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CANADA Table 13: Canadian Explosives Market Estimates and Forecasts in Metric Tons by Segment: 2020 to 2027 Table 14: Canadian Explosives Historic Market Review by Segment in Metric Tons: 2012-2019 Table 15: Explosives Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027 JAPAN Table 16: Japanese Market for Explosives: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in Metric Tons by Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 17: Explosives Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in Metric Tons by Segment for the Period 2012-2019 Table 18: Japanese Explosives Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CHINA Table 19: Chinese Explosives Market Growth Prospects in Metric Tons by Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 20: Explosives Historic Market Analysis in China in Metric Tons by Segment: 2012-2019 Table 21: Chinese Explosives Market by Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 EUROPE Market Facts & Figures European Explosives Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario: ( in %) for 2020 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 22: European Explosives Market Demand Scenario in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 23: Explosives Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in Metric Tons by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 24: European Explosives Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 25: European Explosives Market Estimates and Forecasts in Metric Tons by Segment: 2020-2027 Table 26: Explosives Market in Europe in Metric Tons by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 27: European Explosives Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 FRANCE Table 28: Explosives Market in France by Segment: Estimates and Projections in Metric Tons for the Period 2020-2027 Table 29: French Explosives Historic Market Scenario in Metric Tons by Segment: 2012-2019 Table 30: French Explosives Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 GERMANY Table 31: Explosives Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Metric Tons by Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 32: German Explosives Historic Market Analysis in Metric Tons by Segment: 2012-2019 Table 33: German Explosives Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ITALY Table 34: Italian Explosives Market Growth Prospects in Metric Tons by Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 35: Explosives Historic Market Analysis in Italy in Metric Tons by Segment: 2012-2019 Table 36: Italian Explosives Market by Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 UNITED KINGDOM Table 37: United Kingdom Market for Explosives: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in Metric Tons by Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 38: Explosives Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in Metric Tons by Segment for the Period 2012-2019 Table 39: United Kingdom Explosives Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SPAIN Table 40: Spanish Explosives Market Estimates and Forecasts in Metric Tons by Segment: 2020 to 2027 Table 41: Spanish Explosives Historic Market Review by Segment in Metric Tons: 2012-2019 Table 42: Explosives Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027 RUSSIA Table 43: Russian Explosives Market Estimates and Projections in Metric Tons by Segment: 2020 to 2027 Table 44: Explosives Market in Russia by Segment: A Historic Review in Metric Tons for 2012-2019 Table 45: Russian Explosives Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF EUROPE Table 46: Rest of Europe Explosives Market Estimates and Forecasts in Metric Tons by Segment: 2020-2027 Table 47: Explosives Market in Rest of Europe in Metric Tons by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 48: Rest of Europe Explosives Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ASIA-PACIFIC Table 49: Asia-Pacific Explosives Market Estimates and Forecasts in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 50: Explosives Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in Metric Tons by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 51: Asia-Pacific Explosives Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 52: Explosives Market in Asia-Pacific by Segment: Estimates and Projections in Metric Tons for the Period 2020-2027 Table 53: Asia-Pacific Explosives Historic Market Scenario in Metric Tons by Segment: 2012-2019 Table 54: Asia-Pacific Explosives Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 AUSTRALIA Table 55: Explosives Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Metric Tons by Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 56: Australian Explosives Historic Market Analysis in Metric Tons by Segment: 2012-2019 Table 57: Australian Explosives Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 INDIA Table 58: Indian Explosives Market Estimates and Forecasts in Metric Tons by Segment: 2020 to 2027 Table 59: Indian Explosives Historic Market Review by Segment in Metric Tons: 2012-2019 Table 60: Explosives Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027 SOUTH KOREA Table 61: Explosives Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Metric Tons by Segment for the Period 2018-2027 Table 62: South Korean Explosives Historic Market Analysis in Metric Tons by Segment: 2012-2019 Table 63: Explosives Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC Table 64: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Explosives: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in Metric Tons by Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 65: Explosives Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in Metric Tons by Segment for the Period 2012-2019 Table 66: Rest of Asia-Pacific Explosives Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 LATIN AMERICA Table 67: Latin American Explosives Market Trends by Region/Country in Metric Tons: 2020-2027 Table 68: Explosives Market in Latin America in Metric Tons by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019 Table 69: Latin American Explosives Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 70: Latin American Explosives Market Growth Prospects in Metric Tons by Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 71: Explosives Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in Metric Tons by Segment: 2012-2019 Table 72: Latin American Explosives Market by Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 ARGENTINA Table 73: Argentinean Explosives Market Estimates and Forecasts in Metric Tons by Segment: 2020-2027 Table 74: Explosives Market in Argentina in Metric Tons by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 75: Argentinean Explosives Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 BRAZIL Table 76: Explosives Market in Brazil by Segment: Estimates and Projections in Metric Tons for the Period 2020-2027 Table 77: Brazilian Explosives Historic Market Scenario in Metric Tons by Segment: 2012-2019 Table 78: Brazilian Explosives Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 MEXICO Table 79: Explosives Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Metric Tons by Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 80: Mexican Explosives Historic Market Analysis in Metric Tons by Segment: 2012-2019 Table 81: Mexican Explosives Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF LATIN AMERICA Table 82: Rest of Latin America Explosives Market Estimates and Projections in Metric Tons by Segment: 2020 to 2027 Table 83: Explosives Market in Rest of Latin America by Segment: A Historic Review in Metric Tons for 2012-2019 Table 84: Rest of Latin America Explosives Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 MIDDLE EAST Table 85: The Middle East Explosives Market Estimates and Forecasts in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 86: Explosives Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in Metric Tons: 2012-2019 Table 87: The Middle East Explosives Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 88: The Middle East Explosives Market Estimates and Forecasts in Metric Tons by Segment: 2020 to 2027 Table 89: The Middle East Explosives Historic Market by Segment in Metric Tons: 2012-2019 Table 90: Explosives Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027 IRAN Table 91: Iranian Market for Explosives: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in Metric Tons by Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 92: Explosives Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in Metric Tons by Segment for the Period 2012-2019 Table 93: Iranian Explosives Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ISRAEL Table 94: Israeli Explosives Market Estimates and Forecasts in Metric Tons by Segment: 2020-2027 Table 95: Explosives Market in Israel in Metric Tons by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 96: Israeli Explosives Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SAUDI ARABIA Table 97: Saudi Arabian Explosives Market Growth Prospects in Metric Tons by Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 98: Explosives Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in Metric Tons by Segment: 2012-2019 Table 99: Saudi Arabian Explosives Market by Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 UNITED ARAB EMIRATES Table 100: Explosives Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Metric Tons by Segment for the Period 2018-2027 Table 101: United Arab Emirates Explosives Historic Market Analysis in Metric Tons by Segment: 2012-2019 Table 102: Explosives Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF MIDDLE EAST Table 103: Explosives Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Metric Tons by Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 104: Rest of Middle East Explosives Historic Market Analysis in Metric Tons by Segment: 2012-2019 Table 105: Rest of Middle East Explosives Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 AFRICA Table 106: African Explosives Market Estimates and Projections in Metric Tons by Segment: 2020 to 2027 Table 107: Explosives Market in Africa by Segment: A Historic Review in Metric Tons for 2012-2019 Table 108: African Explosives Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 75

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05443588/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001