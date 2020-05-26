New York, May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Lactose Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05443580/?utm_source=GNW

An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Refined-edible Lactose market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.



As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 2% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US$6.8 Thousand to the region’s size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$7.6 Thousand worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Refined-edible Lactose segment will reach a market size of US$59.1 Thousand by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Lactose market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world’s second largest economy will grow at 5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$75.5 Thousand in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Lactose market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Arla Foods Ingredients Group P/S; Bayerische Milchindustrie eG; Davisco Foods International Inc.; DMK Deutsches Milchkontor GmbH; Glanbia Plc; Grande Cheese Company; Hilmar Ingredients; KERRY Group; Lactalis Ingredients; Leprino Foods Company; Molkerei MEGGLE Wasserburg GmbH & Co. KG; Royal FrieslandCampina; Saputo Inc.





1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession Recent Market Activity Lactose: The Primary Milk Carbohydrate with Numerous Nutritive Qualities Market Fortunes Intrinsically Tied to Performance of the Overall Dairy Products Market Evolving Lifestyle and Dietary Habits Fuel Demand for Dairy Solutions Growing Economic Prosperity Fuels Demand for Superior Quality Dairy Solutions Future Prospects Global Market Outlook Developing Countries to Turbocharge Future Growth Global Competitor Market Shares Lactose Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS 3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Prominence of Dairy Ingredients that Improve Nutrition, Taste and Texture Drive Healthy Market Growth Permeate: A High-Lactose Dairy Ingredient Dairy Ingredients Fermentation Advancements Deliver Superior Flavor Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases Promote Usage of Lactose in the Pharmaceutical Industry Extended Shelf-life and Cost Effectiveness Drive Demand for Lactose Monohydrate in Myriad Applications Growing Consumption of Functional Foods and Confectionery Drives Demand in the Food & Beverage End-Use Sector Dairy Products Offer Significant Opportunities Increased Consumption of Processed Foods Growth in Consumption of Snack Foods Steadily Growing Demand for Infant Formula Boosts Lactose Consumption Opportunity Indicators Emerging Novel Applications of Lactose Derivatives Offer Potential Growth Opportunities Newer Applications of Galacto-Oligosaccharides High Demand for Lactose Peroxidase Enzyme Aids Market Growth Focus on Conversion of Whey to Fuel Ethanol Benefits Lactose Production & Demand Favorable Demographic and Economic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects Expanding Global Population Aging Population Rapid Urbanization Rising Disposable Incomes Growing Middle Class Population Lactose Intolerance Foods Dilutes Opportunities for Lactose in the Food Industry Lactose Intolerance: More Prevalent in Developing Regions Growing Demand for Lactose-Free Products:A Major Challenge to Market Expansion?

