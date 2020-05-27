New York, May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Wood Preservative Chemicals Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05443572/?utm_source=GNW

An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Decking market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.



As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 1.8% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US$10.1 Million to the region’s size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$10.7 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Decking segment will reach a market size of US$28.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Wood Preservative Chemicals market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world’s second largest economy will grow at 5.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$145.3 Million in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Wood Preservative Chemicals market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others, BASF Wolman GmbH; Janssen PMP; KMG Chemicals Inc.; Kop-Coat Inc.; Koppers Inc.; Kurt Obermeier GmbH & Co. KG; LANXESS AG; Lonza Group Ltd; RÜTGERS Organics GmbH; Viance LLC





1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Recent Market Activity Wood Preservative Chemicals: Protecting and Prolonging Life of Wood & Wood-based Products Wood and its Biodeterioration Global Competitor Market Shares Wood Preservative Chemicals Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029 EPA Prohibits Domestic Use of ACC-Treated Wood Pressure Treated Wood - Key Concerns Environmental Concerns Over ACZA Treated Wood Use of Creosote and Risks Associated Used Preservative Treated Wood Management Managing Used Preservative Treated Wood Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Borax, Inc. (USA) BASF Wolman GmbH (Germany) Janssen PMP (Belgium) KMG Chemicals, Inc. (USA) Kop-Coat, Inc. (USA) Koppers, Inc. (USA) Kurt Obermeier GmbH & Co. KG (Germany) LANXESS AG (Germany) Lonza Group Ltd (Switzerland) RÜTGERS Organics GmbH (Germany) Viance LLC (USA)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Use of Wood and Wood-based Products Spurs Demand for Wood Preservative Chemicals Developed Nations Lead, Developing Regions to Propel Future Growth Waterborne Formulations: The Preferred Type of Wood Preservative Chemical Sustained Demand for Myriad End-Use Applications Supports Market Growth Recovery in Construction Activity Spells Growth for Wood Preservative Chemicals Market Increasing Demand for Wood & Wood Products due to Rapid Urbanization - Prospects in Store for Preservative Chemicals Market Burgeoning Middle Class Population Worldwide Spurs Market Growth Renovation & Remodeling Market: Opportunities for Wood Preservative Chemicals Demand for Interior Wood Applications to Outshine Exterior Applications High Demand for Wooden Furniture Sustains Demand for Preservative Chemicals Expanding Wood Flooring Market Spells Growth for Wood Preservatives Wooden Railroad Crossties - Need for Wood Preservatives Rising Significance of Nanotechnology in Wood Preservation and Protection Focus on Eco-Friendly Wood Preservative Chemicals Environmental Issues Drive Demand for Greener Formulations Wood Composites to Drive Demand FRT Wood Benefits from the Increase in Mid-Rise Constructions Quest for Viable Alternatives Continues Emergence of Boron-Based Systems Transition from Arsenic Structures to Alternatives Micronized Copper Wood Treatments - New Versions Biocides: Steady Demand from Wood Preservatives Market

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Wood Preservative Chemicals Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 2: Wood Preservative Chemicals Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 3: Wood Preservative Chemicals Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 4: Decking (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 5: Decking (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 6: Decking (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 7: Landscape Products (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 8: Landscape Products (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 9: Landscape Products (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 10: Railroad Products (End-Use) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 11: Railroad Products (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 12: Railroad Products (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 13: Utility Poles (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 14: Utility Poles (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 15: Utility Poles (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 16: Fencing (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 17: Fencing (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 18: Fencing (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 19: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2

through 2027 Table 20: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019 Table 21: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS UNITED STATES Market Facts & Figures US Wood Preservative Chemicals Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 22: United States Wood Preservative Chemicals Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 23: Wood Preservative Chemicals Historic Demand Patterns in the United States by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019 Table 24: Wood Preservative Chemicals Market Share Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CANADA Table 25: Canadian Wood Preservative Chemicals Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2

to 2027 Table 26: Wood Preservative Chemicals Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for 2012-2019 Table 27: Canadian Wood Preservative Chemicals Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 JAPAN Table 28: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Wood Preservative Chemicals in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 29: Japanese Wood Preservative Chemicals Market in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 30: Wood Preservative Chemicals Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CHINA Table 31: Chinese Demand for Wood Preservative Chemicals in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 32: Wood Preservative Chemicals Market Review in China in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 33: Chinese Wood Preservative Chemicals Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 EUROPE Market Facts & Figures European Wood Preservative Chemicals Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 34: European Wood Preservative Chemicals Market Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 35: Wood Preservative Chemicals Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 36: European Wood Preservative Chemicals Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 37: European Wood Preservative Chemicals Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 38: Wood Preservative Chemicals Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019 Table 39: European Wood Preservative Chemicals Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 FRANCE Table 40: Wood Preservative Chemicals Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 41: French Wood Preservative Chemicals Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 42: French Wood Preservative Chemicals Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027 GERMANY Table 43: Wood Preservative Chemicals Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027 Table 44: German Wood Preservative Chemicals Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 45: Wood Preservative Chemicals Market Share Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ITALY Table 46: Italian Demand for Wood Preservative Chemicals in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 47: Wood Preservative Chemicals Market Review in Italy in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 48: Italian Wood Preservative Chemicals Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 UNITED KINGDOM Table 49: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Wood Preservative Chemicals in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 50: United Kingdom Wood Preservative Chemicals Market in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 51: Wood Preservative Chemicals Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SPAIN Table 52: Spanish Wood Preservative Chemicals Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2

to 2027 Table 53: Wood Preservative Chemicals Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for 2012-2019 Table 54: Spanish Wood Preservative Chemicals Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 RUSSIA Table 55: Russian Wood Preservative Chemicals Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 56: Wood Preservative Chemicals Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019 Table 57: Wood Preservative Chemicals Market Share Breakdown in Russia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF EUROPE Table 58: Rest of Europe Wood Preservative Chemicals Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 59: Wood Preservative Chemicals Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019 Table 60: Rest of Europe Wood Preservative Chemicals Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ASIA-PACIFIC Table 61: Asia-Pacific Wood Preservative Chemicals Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 62: Wood Preservative Chemicals Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 63: Asia-Pacific Wood Preservative Chemicals Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 64: Wood Preservative Chemicals Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 65: Asia-Pacific Wood Preservative Chemicals Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 66: Asia-Pacific Wood Preservative Chemicals Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027 AUSTRALIA Table 67: Wood Preservative Chemicals Market in Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027 Table 68: Australian Wood Preservative Chemicals Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 69: Wood Preservative Chemicals Market Share Distribution in Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 INDIA Table 70: Indian Wood Preservative Chemicals Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2

to 2027 Table 71: Wood Preservative Chemicals Market in India: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for 2012-2019 Table 72: Indian Wood Preservative Chemicals Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SOUTH KOREA Table 73: Wood Preservative Chemicals Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027 Table 74: South Korean Wood Preservative Chemicals Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 75: Wood Preservative Chemicals Market Share Distribution in South Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC Table 76: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Wood Preservative Chemicals in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 77: Rest of Asia-Pacific Wood Preservative Chemicals Market in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 78: Wood Preservative Chemicals Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 LATIN AMERICA Table 79: Latin American Wood Preservative Chemicals Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027 Table 80: Wood Preservative Chemicals Market in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019 Table 81: Latin American Wood Preservative Chemicals Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 82: Latin American Demand for Wood Preservative Chemicals in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 83: Wood Preservative Chemicals Market Review in Latin America in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 84: Latin American Wood Preservative Chemicals Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ARGENTINA Table 85: Argentinean Wood Preservative Chemicals Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 86: Wood Preservative Chemicals Market in Argentina: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019 Table 87: Argentinean Wood Preservative Chemicals Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 BRAZIL Table 88: Wood Preservative Chemicals Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 89: Brazilian Wood Preservative Chemicals Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 90: Brazilian Wood Preservative Chemicals Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027 MEXICO Table 91: Wood Preservative Chemicals Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027 Table 92: Mexican Wood Preservative Chemicals Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 93: Wood Preservative Chemicals Market Share Distribution in Mexico by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF LATIN AMERICA Table 94: Rest of Latin America Wood Preservative Chemicals Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 95: Wood Preservative Chemicals Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019 Table 96: Wood Preservative Chemicals Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 MIDDLE EAST Table 97: The Middle East Wood Preservative Chemicals Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 98: Wood Preservative Chemicals Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019 Table 99: The Middle East Wood Preservative Chemicals Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 100: The Middle East Wood Preservative Chemicals Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2

to 2027 Table 101: Wood Preservative Chemicals Market in the Middle East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for 2012-2019 Table 102: The Middle East Wood Preservative Chemicals Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 IRAN Table 103: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Wood Preservative Chemicals in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 104: Iranian Wood Preservative Chemicals Market in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 105: Wood Preservative Chemicals Market Share Shift in Iran by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ISRAEL Table 106: Israeli Wood Preservative Chemicals Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 107: Wood Preservative Chemicals Market in Israel: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019 Table 108: Israeli Wood Preservative Chemicals Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SAUDI ARABIA Table 109: Saudi Arabian Demand for Wood Preservative Chemicals in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 110: Wood Preservative Chemicals Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 111: Saudi Arabian Wood Preservative Chemicals Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 UNITED ARAB EMIRATES Table 112: Wood Preservative Chemicals Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027 Table 113: United Arab Emirates Wood Preservative Chemicals Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 114: Wood Preservative Chemicals Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2

VS 2027 REST OF MIDDLE EAST Table 115: Wood Preservative Chemicals Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027 Table 116: Rest of Middle East Wood Preservative Chemicals Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 117: Wood Preservative Chemicals Market Share Distribution in Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 AFRICA Table 118: African Wood Preservative Chemicals Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 119: Wood Preservative Chemicals Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019 Table 120: Wood Preservative Chemicals Market Share Breakdown in Africa by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 56

