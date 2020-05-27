New York, May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Mobile Data Traffic Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05442636/?utm_source=GNW

An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Video market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.



As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 22.1% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over 5.3 Million Terabytes per Month to the region’s size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over 4.7 Million Terabytes per Month worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Video segment will reach a market size of 3.9 Million Terabytes per Month by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Mobile Data Traffic market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world’s second largest economy will grow at 34.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately 22.6 Million Terabytes per Month in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Mobile Data Traffic market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others, AT&T, Inc.; Bharti Airtel Limited; China Mobile Limited; China Telecom Corporation Limited; China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited; KDDI Corp.; KT Corp.; NTT DoCoMo Inc.; Orange S.A.; SK Telecom; Telefónica S.A.; Telenor ASA; Telstra Corporation Limited; Verizon Communications Inc.; Vodafone Group Plc.





1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Mobile Communications: An Introductory Prelude Recent Market Activity Mobile Internet Evolves into Mainstream Mobile Communication Service Mobile Internet Evolves into Mainstream Mobile Communication Service Migration to 4G Technology: Cornerstone for Present & Future Expansion 4G Transforms into Primary Mobile Technology Developing Regions Emerge as Key Markets Developed Countries Remain Major Contributors Positive Economic Scenario to Extend Growth Opportunities Global Market Outlook Global Competitor Market Shares Mobile Data Traffic Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS AT&T (USA)

Bharti Airtel Limited (India) China Mobile Limited (China) China Telecom Corporation Limited (China) China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (China) KDDI Corp. (Japan) KT Corp. (South Korea) NTT DoCoMo, Inc. (Japan) Orange S.A. (France) SK Telecom (South Korea) Sprint Nextel Corporation (USA) Telefónica S.A. (Spain) Telenor ASA (Norway) Telstra Corporation Limited (Australia) T-Mobile International AG & Co. KG (Germany) Verizon Communications, Inc. (USA) Vodafone Group Plc (UK)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Proliferation of Smartphones: Foundation for Ongoing Escalation in Mobile Data Traffic Contribution of Netbooks/Notebooks Continues to Wane App Consumption Patterns Favor Wider Growth Video Triggers Explosive Growth in Mobile Data Traffic Expanding Role of Video in Mobile Entertainment Mobile TV Fuels Mobile Video Consumption Social Networking Enlarges Mobile Data Traffic Uptrend in Mobile Messaging Spawns Incredible Data Usage Sustained Demand for VoIP - Steers Data Traffic Mobile Data Finds New Breeding Ground in e-Commerce Mobile Banking Intensifies Mobile Data Consumption Wi-Fi Offloading Boosts Data Traffic Small Cell Deployments Contribute to Traffic Increase Uptrend in Cloud Computing Adds to Traffic Expansion Emerging IoT to Widen the Demand for Mobile Data M2M Communication Set to Instigate New Opportunities Growing Penetration of Mobile Devices in Enterprise Environments Bodes Well Enterprise Mobility Transforms into Mainstream Business Model Favorable Demographic & Socio-Economic Trends Inflate Mobile Data Demand Rapid Growth in Urban Households Rising Living Standards Burgeoning Middle Class Population

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Mobile Data Traffic Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in Terabytes per Month by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 2: Mobile Data Traffic Global Retrospective Market Scenario in Terabytes per Month by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 3: Mobile Data Traffic Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 4: Video (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment in Terabytes per Month by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 5: Video (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in Terabytes per Month by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 6: Video (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 7: Social Networking (Application) Worldwide Sales in Terabytes per Month by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 8: Social Networking (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in Terabytes per Month by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 9: Social Networking (Application) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 10: Audio (Application) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in Terabytes per Month by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 11: Audio (Application) Retrospective Demand Analysis in Terabytes per Month by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 12: Audio (Application) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 13: Other Applications (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in Terabytes per Month by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 14: Other Applications (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in Terabytes per Month by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 15: Other Applications (Application) Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS UNITED STATES Market Facts & Figures US Mobile Data Traffic Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 16: United States Mobile Data Traffic Latent Demand Forecasts in Terabytes per Month by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 17: Mobile Data Traffic Historic Demand Patterns in the United States by Application in Terabytes per Month for 2012-2019 Table 18: Mobile Data Traffic Market Share Breakdown in the United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CANADA Table 19: Canadian Mobile Data Traffic Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in Terabytes per Month by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 20: Mobile Data Traffic Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in Terabytes per Month by Application for 2012-2019 Table 21: Canadian Mobile Data Traffic Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 JAPAN Table 22: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Mobile Data Traffic in Terabytes per Month by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 23: Japanese Mobile Data Traffic Market in Terabytes per Month by Application: 2012-2019 Table 24: Mobile Data Traffic Market Share Shift in Japan by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CHINA Table 25: Chinese Demand for Mobile Data Traffic in Terabytes per Month by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 26: Mobile Data Traffic Market Review in China in Terabytes per Month by Application: 2012-2019 Table 27: Chinese Mobile Data Traffic Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 EUROPE Market Facts & Figures European Mobile Data Traffic Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 28: European Mobile Data Traffic Market Demand Scenario in Terabytes per Month by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 29: Mobile Data Traffic Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in Terabytes per Month by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 30: European Mobile Data Traffic Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 31: European Mobile Data Traffic Addressable Market Opportunity in Terabytes per Month by Application: 2020-2027 Table 32: Mobile Data Traffic Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in Terabytes per Month by Application for the Period 2012-2019 Table 33: European Mobile Data Traffic Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 FRANCE Table 34: Mobile Data Traffic Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in Terabytes per Month by Application: 2020-2027 Table 35: French Mobile Data Traffic Historic Market Review in Terabytes per Month by Application: 2012-2019 Table 36: French Mobile Data Traffic Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027 GERMANY Table 37: Mobile Data Traffic Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in Terabytes per Month by Application for the Period 2020-2027 Table 38: German Mobile Data Traffic Market in Retrospect in Terabytes per Month by Application: 2012-2019 Table 39: Mobile Data Traffic Market Share Distribution in Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ITALY Table 40: Italian Demand for Mobile Data Traffic in Terabytes per Month by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 41: Mobile Data Traffic Market Review in Italy in Terabytes per Month by Application: 2012-2019 Table 42: Italian Mobile Data Traffic Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 UNITED KINGDOM Table 43: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Mobile Data Traffic in Terabytes per Month by Application: 2

to 2027 Table 44: United Kingdom Mobile Data Traffic Market in Terabytes per Month by Application: 2012-2019 Table 45: Mobile Data Traffic Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SPAIN Table 46: Spanish Mobile Data Traffic Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in Terabytes per Month by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 47: Mobile Data Traffic Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in Terabytes per Month by Application for 2012-2019 Table 48: Spanish Mobile Data Traffic Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 RUSSIA Table 49: Russian Mobile Data Traffic Latent Demand Forecasts in Terabytes per Month by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 50: Mobile Data Traffic Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by Application in Terabytes per Month for 2012-2019 Table 51: Mobile Data Traffic Market Share Breakdown in Russia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF EUROPE Table 52: Rest of Europe Mobile Data Traffic Addressable Market Opportunity in Terabytes per Month by Application: 2020-2027 Table 53: Mobile Data Traffic Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in Terabytes per Month by Application for the Period 2012-2019 Table 54: Rest of Europe Mobile Data Traffic Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ASIA-PACIFIC Table 55: Asia-Pacific Mobile Data Traffic Market Estimates and Forecasts in Terabytes per Month by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 56: Mobile Data Traffic Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in Terabytes per Month by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 57: Asia-Pacific Mobile Data Traffic Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 58: Mobile Data Traffic Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in Terabytes per Month by Application: 2020-2027 Table 59: Asia-Pacific Mobile Data Traffic Historic Market Review in Terabytes per Month by Application: 2012-2019 Table 60: Asia-Pacific Mobile Data Traffic Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027 AUSTRALIA Table 61: Mobile Data Traffic Market in Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in Terabytes per Month by Application for the Period 2020-2027 Table 62: Australian Mobile Data Traffic Market in Retrospect in Terabytes per Month by Application: 2012-2019 Table 63: Mobile Data Traffic Market Share Distribution in Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 INDIA Table 64: Indian Mobile Data Traffic Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in Terabytes per Month by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 65: Mobile Data Traffic Market in India: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in Terabytes per Month by Application for 2012-2019 Table 66: Indian Mobile Data Traffic Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SOUTH KOREA Table 67: Mobile Data Traffic Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Terabytes per Month by Application for the Period 2018-2027 Table 68: South Korean Mobile Data Traffic Historic Market Analysis in Terabytes per Month by Application: 2012-2019 Table 69: Mobile Data Traffic Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC Table 70: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Mobile Data Traffic in Terabytes per Month by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 71: Rest of Asia-Pacific Mobile Data Traffic Market in Terabytes per Month by Application: 2012-2019 Table 72: Mobile Data Traffic Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 LATIN AMERICA Table 73: Latin American Mobile Data Traffic Market Trends by Region/Country in Terabytes per Month: 2020-2027 Table 74: Mobile Data Traffic Market in Latin America in Terabytes per Month by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019 Table 75: Latin American Mobile Data Traffic Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 76: Latin American Demand for Mobile Data Traffic in Terabytes per Month by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 77: Mobile Data Traffic Market Review in Latin America in Terabytes per Month by Application: 2012-2019 Table 78: Latin American Mobile Data Traffic Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ARGENTINA Table 79: Argentinean Mobile Data Traffic Addressable Market Opportunity in Terabytes per Month by Application: 2020-2027 Table 80: Mobile Data Traffic Market in Argentina: Summarization of Historic Demand in Terabytes per Month by Application for the Period 2012-2019 Table 81: Argentinean Mobile Data Traffic Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 BRAZIL Table 82: Mobile Data Traffic Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in Terabytes per Month by Application: 2020-2027 Table 83: Brazilian Mobile Data Traffic Historic Market Review in Terabytes per Month by Application: 2012-2019 Table 84: Brazilian Mobile Data Traffic Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027 MEXICO Table 85: Mobile Data Traffic Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in Terabytes per Month by Application for the Period 2020-2027 Table 86: Mexican Mobile Data Traffic Market in Retrospect in Terabytes per Month by Application: 2012-2019 Table 87: Mobile Data Traffic Market Share Distribution in Mexico by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF LATIN AMERICA Table 88: Rest of Latin America Mobile Data Traffic Latent Demand Forecasts in Terabytes per Month by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 89: Mobile Data Traffic Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin America by Application in Terabytes per Month for 2012-2019 Table 90: Mobile Data Traffic Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 MIDDLE EAST Table 91: The Middle East Mobile Data Traffic Market Estimates and Forecasts in Terabytes per Month by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 92: Mobile Data Traffic Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in Terabytes per Month: 2012-2019 Table 93: The Middle East Mobile Data Traffic Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 94: The Middle East Mobile Data Traffic Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in Terabytes per Month by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 95: Mobile Data Traffic Market in the Middle East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in Terabytes per Month by Application for 2012-2019 Table 96: The Middle East Mobile Data Traffic Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 IRAN Table 97: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Mobile Data Traffic in Terabytes per Month by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 98: Iranian Mobile Data Traffic Market in Terabytes per Month by Application: 2012-2019 Table 99: Mobile Data Traffic Market Share Shift in Iran by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ISRAEL Table 100: Israeli Mobile Data Traffic Addressable Market Opportunity in Terabytes per Month by Application: 2020-2027 Table 101: Mobile Data Traffic Market in Israel: Summarization of Historic Demand in Terabytes per Month by Application for the Period 2012-2019 Table 102: Israeli Mobile Data Traffic Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SAUDI ARABIA Table 103: Saudi Arabian Demand for Mobile Data Traffic in Terabytes per Month by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 104: Mobile Data Traffic Market Review in Saudi Arabia in Terabytes per Month by Application: 2012-2019 Table 105: Saudi Arabian Mobile Data Traffic Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 UNITED ARAB EMIRATES Table 106: Mobile Data Traffic Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Terabytes per Month by Application for the Period 2018-2027 Table 107: United Arab Emirates Mobile Data Traffic Historic Market Analysis in Terabytes per Month by Application: 2012-2019 Table 108: Mobile Data Traffic Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF MIDDLE EAST Table 109: Mobile Data Traffic Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in Terabytes per Month by Application for the Period 2020-2027 Table 110: Rest of Middle East Mobile Data Traffic Market in Retrospect in Terabytes per Month by Application: 2012-2019 Table 111: Mobile Data Traffic Market Share Distribution in Rest of Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 AFRICA Table 112: African Mobile Data Traffic Latent Demand Forecasts in Terabytes per Month by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 113: Mobile Data Traffic Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by Application in Terabytes per Month for 2012-2019 Table 114: Mobile Data Traffic Market Share Breakdown in Africa by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 35

