1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Whey Protein Concentrate market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.



As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 6.2% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US$201.8 Million to the region’s size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$190 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Whey Protein Concentrate segment will reach a market size of US$221.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Whey Protein Ingredients market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world’s second largest economy will grow at 12.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.7 Billion in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Whey Protein Ingredients market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Arla Foods Ingredients Group P/S; Carbery Food Ingredients; Cargill Inc.; Dairy Farmers of America Inc.; Davisco Foods International Inc.; Foremost Farms USA; Glanbia Plc; Grande Custom Ingredients Group; Hilmar Cheese Company; MG Nutritionals; Royal FrieslandCampina; Valio Ltd.; Volac International Ltd.





WHEY PROTEIN INGREDIENTS MCP-6

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JUNE 2

CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE





II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Whey Protein Ingredients: The Most Sought After Ingredient in Functional Foods and Sports Nutrition Products Recent Market Activity Whey Protein Offer Nutritional Benefits in Exercise Recovery, Weight Management, Healthy Aging, and Overall Wellness Whey Protein for All Ages Myriad Health and Wellness Benefits of Proteins Drive Widespread Consumption of Whey Protein Ingredients Protein Retains Position as Undisputed Leader in the Ingredients Market Whey Protein Ingredients Rides on Protein Popularity Whey Proteins: Past, Present, and Future Insights Future Developments in the Whey Market Global Market Outlook Emerging Countries Continue to Offer Huge Market Growth Potential Global Competitor Market Shares Whey Protein Ingredients Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Ubiquity of Whey Proteins in Clean Eating and Good Nutrition Drive Healthy Market Growth Whey Protein Transform from a Niche to a Mainstream Status Dairy Replacements: Almond Milk Emerge as the Dominant Dairy Alternative Dominant Dairy Alternative Elimination of Trans-fats from Products Lead to Change in Food Formulations, Augurs Well for the Market Nutrition as an Essential Building Block for Performance Improvement Drive Robust Demand in Sports Nutrition Products Customized Protein Delivery Growing Applications in Food Fortification and Clinical Nutrition Products Boosts Demineralized Whey Powder Consumption Clinical Nutrition Products: A High Potential Segment Infant Formula and Nutritional Supplements Drive Healthy Growth in Demand for Protein Hydrolysate Ingredients Steady Demand for Milk Protein Hydrolysates Rising Use in Nutrient Powders, Supplements, and Powered Baby Foods Infant Formula to Present Huge Opportunities for Protein Hydrolysate Ingredients Traditional Revenue Contributors Making Way for Asian Super Powers Ingestion of Whey Protein in Fighting ‘Sarcopenia’Boosts Demand from the Expanding Aging Demography Demographic Statistics of the Global Aging Populace: Unfurling the Market Potential Whey Protein as an Effective Ingredient for Diabetes Cure Lends Traction to Market Growth Alarming Levels of Diabetes Incidence Worldwide: An Important Opportunity Indicator Growing Demand for Functional Foods & Beverages Augurs Well for Market Expansion High Protein: The Latest Trend in Functional Foods Dairy Ingredients as a High Quality Source of Protein Drive Market Adoption Favorable Research for Further Fractionation of Whey to Create New Business Opportunities Whey Protein Innovations and Advancements: Spearheading Growth Tricellar Whey™: Lending Helping Hand to Superior Muscle Gain Whey Protein Weaving Silk Alternate Surplus Whey Find Better Applications Demand for Protein Fortified Products beyond Traditional Customers High Concentrate Whey Proteins Gain Popularity Nano Whey Proteins: Opportunities in Beverage Formulations Focus on Preventive Healthcare Fuels Demand for Whey Protein Fortified Products Increasing Obesity Levels Drive Consumption of Healthy and Whey Protein Rich Diets for Weight Management Favorable Demographic and Economic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects Expanding Population Exponential Increase in Urban Population Increasing Affluence of the Ballooning Middle Class Population Will Plant-based Protein Replace Dairy-Based Whey Protein in the Long Term? Whey Protein Powders from Organic Farms to the Rescue

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Whey Protein Ingredients Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 2: Whey Protein Ingredients Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 3: Whey Protein Ingredients Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 4: Whey Protein Concentrate (Product Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 5: Whey Protein Concentrate (Product Type) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 6: Whey Protein Concentrate (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 7: Whey Protein Isolate (Product Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 8: Whey Protein Isolate (Product Type) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 9: Whey Protein Isolate (Product Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 10: Hydrolyzed Whey Protein (Product Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 11: Hydrolyzed Whey Protein (Product Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 12: Hydrolyzed Whey Protein (Product Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 13: Demineralized Whey Protein (Product Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 14: Demineralized Whey Protein (Product Type) Market Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 15: Demineralized Whey Protein (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS UNITED STATES Market Facts & Figures US Whey Protein Ingredients Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 16: United States Whey Protein Ingredients Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2

to 2027 Table 17: Whey Protein Ingredients Market in the United States by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 18: United States Whey Protein Ingredients Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CANADA Table 19: Canadian Whey Protein Ingredients Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 20: Canadian Whey Protein Ingredients Historic Market Review by Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 21: Whey Protein Ingredients Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027 JAPAN Table 22: Japanese Market for Whey Protein Ingredients: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 23: Whey Protein Ingredients Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2012-2019 Table 24: Japanese Whey Protein Ingredients Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CHINA Table 25: Chinese Whey Protein Ingredients Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 26: Whey Protein Ingredients Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019 Table 27: Chinese Whey Protein Ingredients Market by Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 EUROPE Market Facts & Figures European Whey Protein Ingredients Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 28: European Whey Protein Ingredients Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 29: Whey Protein Ingredients Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 30: European Whey Protein Ingredients Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 31: European Whey Protein Ingredients Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027 Table 32: Whey Protein Ingredients Market in Europe in US$ Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 33: European Whey Protein Ingredients Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 FRANCE Table 34: Whey Protein Ingredients Market in France by Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 35: French Whey Protein Ingredients Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019 Table 36: French Whey Protein Ingredients Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 GERMANY Table 37: Whey Protein Ingredients Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 38: German Whey Protein Ingredients Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019 Table 39: German Whey Protein Ingredients Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ITALY Table 40: Italian Whey Protein Ingredients Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 41: Whey Protein Ingredients Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019 Table 42: Italian Whey Protein Ingredients Market by Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 UNITED KINGDOM Table 43: United Kingdom Market for Whey Protein Ingredients: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 44: Whey Protein Ingredients Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2012-2019 Table 45: United Kingdom Whey Protein Ingredients Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SPAIN Table 46: Spanish Whey Protein Ingredients Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 47: Spanish Whey Protein Ingredients Historic Market Review by Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 48: Whey Protein Ingredients Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027 RUSSIA Table 49: Russian Whey Protein Ingredients Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 50: Whey Protein Ingredients Market in Russia by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 51: Russian Whey Protein Ingredients Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF EUROPE Table 52: Rest of Europe Whey Protein Ingredients Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027 Table 53: Whey Protein Ingredients Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 54: Rest of Europe Whey Protein Ingredients Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ASIA-PACIFIC Table 55: Asia-Pacific Whey Protein Ingredients Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 56: Whey Protein Ingredients Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 57: Asia-Pacific Whey Protein Ingredients Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 58: Whey Protein Ingredients Market in Asia-Pacific by Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 59: Asia-Pacific Whey Protein Ingredients Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019 Table 60: Asia-Pacific Whey Protein Ingredients Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 AUSTRALIA Table 61: Whey Protein Ingredients Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 62: Australian Whey Protein Ingredients Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019 Table 63: Australian Whey Protein Ingredients Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 INDIA Table 64: Indian Whey Protein Ingredients Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 65: Indian Whey Protein Ingredients Historic Market Review by Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 66: Whey Protein Ingredients Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027 SOUTH KOREA Table 67: Whey Protein Ingredients Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 68: South Korean Whey Protein Ingredients Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019 Table 69: Whey Protein Ingredients Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC Table 70: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Whey Protein Ingredients: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 71: Whey Protein Ingredients Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2012-2019 Table 72: Rest of Asia-Pacific Whey Protein Ingredients Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 LATIN AMERICA Table 73: Latin American Whey Protein Ingredients Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027 Table 74: Whey Protein Ingredients Market in Latin America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019 Table 75: Latin American Whey Protein Ingredients Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 76: Latin American Whey Protein Ingredients Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 77: Whey Protein Ingredients Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019 Table 78: Latin American Whey Protein Ingredients Market by Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 ARGENTINA Table 79: Argentinean Whey Protein Ingredients Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027 Table 80: Whey Protein Ingredients Market in Argentina in US$ Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 81: Argentinean Whey Protein Ingredients Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 BRAZIL Table 82: Whey Protein Ingredients Market in Brazil by Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 83: Brazilian Whey Protein Ingredients Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019 Table 84: Brazilian Whey Protein Ingredients Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 MEXICO Table 85: Whey Protein Ingredients Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 86: Mexican Whey Protein Ingredients Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019 Table 87: Mexican Whey Protein Ingredients Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF LATIN AMERICA Table 88: Rest of Latin America Whey Protein Ingredients Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2

to 2027 Table 89: Whey Protein Ingredients Market in Rest of Latin America by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 90: Rest of Latin America Whey Protein Ingredients Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 MIDDLE EAST Table 91: The Middle East Whey Protein Ingredients Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 92: Whey Protein Ingredients Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 93: The Middle East Whey Protein Ingredients Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 94: The Middle East Whey Protein Ingredients Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 95: The Middle East Whey Protein Ingredients Historic Market by Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 96: Whey Protein Ingredients Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012,2020, and 2027 IRAN Table 97: Iranian Market for Whey Protein Ingredients: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 98: Whey Protein Ingredients Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2012-2019 Table 99: Iranian Whey Protein Ingredients Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ISRAEL Table 100: Israeli Whey Protein Ingredients Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027 Table 101: Whey Protein Ingredients Market in Israel in US$ Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 102: Israeli Whey Protein Ingredients Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SAUDI ARABIA Table 103: Saudi Arabian Whey Protein Ingredients Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 104: Whey Protein Ingredients Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019 Table 105: Saudi Arabian Whey Protein Ingredients Market by Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 UNITED ARAB EMIRATES Table 106: Whey Protein Ingredients Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 107: United Arab Emirates Whey Protein Ingredients Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019 Table 108: Whey Protein Ingredients Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF MIDDLE EAST Table 109: Whey Protein Ingredients Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 110: Rest of Middle East Whey Protein Ingredients Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019 Table 111: Rest of Middle East Whey Protein Ingredients Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 AFRICA Table 112: African Whey Protein Ingredients Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 113: Whey Protein Ingredients Market in Africa by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 114: African Whey Protein Ingredients Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 77

