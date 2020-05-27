New York, May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Gums (Chewing Gum and Bubble Gum) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05442562/?utm_source=GNW

An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Bubble Gum market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.



As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 2.4% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US$214.5 Million to the region’s size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$220.1 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Bubble Gum segment will reach a market size of US$1.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Gums (Chewing Gum and Bubble Gum) market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world’s second largest economy will grow at 7.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2.8 Billion in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Gums (Chewing Gum and Bubble Gum) market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Arcor Group; Cloetta AB; Ferndale Confectionery Pty Ltd.; Haribo GmbH & Co. Kg; Lotte Confectionery; Mars, Inc.; Meiji Holdings Company, Ltd.; Mondelez International; Peppersmith; Perfetti Van Melle; The Hershey Company; The Wm. Wrigley Jr. Company





Recent Market Activity Gums: Confectionery with High Levels of Frequent Consumption Gums: A Few Interesting Facts Despite Concerns, Myriad Health Benefits Drive Steady Growth in Gum Consumption Market Fortunes Significantly Impacted by Trends in the Confectionery Sector Global Market Outlook Emerging Markets Drive Future Market Growth Global Competitor Market Shares Gums (Chewing Gum and Bubble Gum) Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029 Developed Regions: Traditional Revenue Contributors Reduce Scope for Growth Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Arcor Group (Argentina) Cloetta AB (Sweden) Ferndale Confectionery Pty Ltd. (Australia) Haribo GmbH & Co. Kg (Germany) Lotte Confectionery (South Korea) Mars, Incorporated (USA) The Wm. Wrigley Jr. Company (USA) Meiji Holdings Company, Ltd. (Japan) Mondelez International, Inc. (USA) Peppersmith (UK) Perfetti Van Melle (Italy) The Hershey Company (USA) ZED Candy (Ireland)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Evolving Role of Gums as a Functional Product Drive Market Demand Gum Innovations and Advancements: Spearheading Growth 3D-Printed Chewing Gum Chewing Gum for Relief from IBS Symptoms Cannabis-Based Chewing Gum for Multiple Sclerosis Patients Gum-tec Compounds from Recycled Chewing Gum Chewing Gum to Ease Nausea Chewing Gum for Weight Management Sensor-Integrated Chewing Gum for Fitness Tracking Green Chewing Gums Jolt Energy Gum with Caffeine and Guarana CBD (Cannabidiol) Chewing Gum Innovative Flip-Top Packaging for Chewing Gums Biodegradable Gums: The Next Big Thing in the Gums Market? Nutraceutical Gum: Inexpensive and Effective Medium for Delivering Medicinal Properties Offer Huge Market Potential Medium for Delivering Medicinal Properties Offer Huge Market Potential Localized Effects and Convenience Drive Demand for Medicated Chewing Gum as a Drug Delivery System A Plethora of Interesting Flavors Benefit Market Adoption Flavor Preferences Vary by Region "Bubble Gum Flavor": Still the Popular Choice Mint: All-Time Favorite Sweet and Sour: A Unique Flavor Changing Attitudes, Health and Product Safety Concerns Influence Gum Packaging Formats Increasing Prominence of Nicotine Replacement Therapies (NRTs) Drive Demand for Anti-Smoking Gums Growing Health Concerns Inflate Sales of Products with All- Natural Ingredients Shift in Consumer Preference from Mints to Breath-Freshening Gum Augurs Well for the Market Limiting Calorie Intake with Chewing Benefit Gums Demand in Weight Management Favorable Demographic and Economic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects Demographic Shift Prompts Adult-Specific Products Rapid Urbanization Increasing Affluence of the Ballooning Middle Class Population

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 72

