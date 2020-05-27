New York, May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Flexible Printed Circuit Boards Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05379589/?utm_source=GNW

9 Million by the end of the analysis period. An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Double Sided market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.



As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 8.3% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US$481.7 Thousand to the region’s size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$416.9 Thousand worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Double Sided segment will reach a market size of US$530.1 Thousand by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Flexible Printed Circuit Boards market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world’s second largest economy will grow at 13.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2.7 Million in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Flexible Printed Circuit Boards market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others, 3M Company; BHflex Co., Ltd.; Career Technology (MFG.) Co., Ltd.; Daeduck GDS Co., Ltd.; Flexcom Inc. ; Flexium Interconnect, Inc.; Fujikura Ltd.; Ichia Technologies, Inc.; Interflex Co., Ltd.; MFS Technology; Multi-Fineline Electronix, Inc. (MFLEX); Newflex Technology Co., Ltd.; Nippon Mektron, Ltd.; Nitto Denko Corp.; SIFlex Co., Ltd.; Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.; Xiamen Hongxin Electron-Tech Co., Ltd.; Zhen Ding Technology Holding Limited (ZDT)





Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession Prelude Recent Market Activity Market Outlook A Peek into Flexible PCB Market Evolution over the Years Key Flexible Circuit Configurations and Applications Competitive Landscape Global Competitor Market Shares Flexible Printed Circuit Boards Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029

Inherent Product Advantages Fuel Market Growth Key Benefits of Flexible Circuits Superior Packaging Flexibility - Key Attribute of FPCs Expanding Applications Market Circuit Designing Evolves as End Product Developers Seek Miniaturization Thinner Materials Witness Tremendous Adoption to Realize Smaller Geometries Flex-to-Fit Approach Opens New and Exciting Opportunities Customer Requirements Drive Innovations for Substrate Manufacturers New Designing Tools Improve Competitiveness of Rigid-Flex Circuits Substrate Material Choice - Key to High-Frequency Application Increasing Laminate Material Choice Poses Fabrication Challenges; Additives Comes to Rescue Stretchable Circuits Garner Significant Interest as Novel Interconnection Alternative Material and Design Advancements Enable Stretchable Interconnects in Flexible Circuits New Stretchable Materials Expand Potential of Design Innovations FPC Drilling and Cutting Shift to More Efficient Methods Recent Technological Advances in Flex Circuits ‘Light as a Feather’ - New Technology Takes Flexible Circuits to New Level Technological Advances thwart Material Limitations for Transparent Flex Circuits Super-Thin Nanoscale Circuits Promise Tremendous Computing Power, Open New Design Possibilities Chemically Doped Nanotubes Emulate Silicon Circuits in Handling Power Fluctuations Flexible Hybrid Circuits

