4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.



As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 5.4% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US$35.1 Million to the region’s size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$27.4 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts segment will reach a market size of US$157.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world’s second largest economy will grow at 4.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$103 Million in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others, BASF SE; Clariant; Clean Diesel Technologies, Inc. (CDTi); Johnson Matthey plc; N.E. Chemcat Corporation; Umicore N.V.





1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts: A Prelude Outlook Recent Market Activity Design and Functional Attributes of Diesel Engine Make it More Prone to Exhaust Emissions Key Pollutants Present in Diesel Engine Exhaust Emissions Hydrocarbons (HC) Carbon Monoxide (CO) Oxides of Nitrogen (NOx) Particulate Matter (PM) Tightening Regulatory Landscape Builds Robust Platform for Wider Proliferation of HDD Catalysts Emission Norms for Heavy Duty Diesel Engines in Key Regional Markets Revival of Global HCV Market Bodes Well for the HDD Catalysts Market HDD Catalysts Emerge As the Next Big Opportunity for Emission Control Catalysts Rising Production Volumes of HDD Engines to Accelerate Demand Growth Asia-Pacific: The New Focal Point Competitive Scenario BASF, Johnson Matthey, and Umicore Lead the Market Manufacturers Announce Major CAPEX Projects Staying Closer to Automotive Hubs Emerges as a Key Strategy Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession Global Competitor Market Shares Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

BASF SE (Germany) Clariant (Switzerland) Clean Diesel Technologies, Inc. (CDTi) (USA) Johnson Matthey plc (UK) N.E. Chemcat Corporation (Japan) Umicore N.V. (Belgium)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Pivotal Role of Trucks in Road Transport & Increased Need to Curb Truck Exhaust Pollution Spur Market Growth Municipal Authorities Prioritize HDD Catalysts in Trucking Fleet Transit Buses: Another Lucrative Opportunity for HDD Catalysts Diesel Oxidation Catalyst (DOC): The Widely Used HDD Catalyst Diesel Particulate Filters Gain Precedence in Controlling Particulates SCR Continues to be the Prolific Tool in NOx Reduction Integrated Models: The Ongoing Trend Market Envisions New Opportunities in the Aftermarket Segment PGMs: Vital Components in Manufacture of HDD Catalysts Palladium Rapidly Gaining Ground over Platinum Manufacturers Prioritize Thrifting Approach for Reducing the Cost Impact of PGMs Potential of Natural Gas in Heavy Vehicles to Dent Market Prospects

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 2: Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS UNITED STATES Table 3: United States Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027 CANADA Table 4: Canadian Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027 JAPAN Table 5: Japanese Market for Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027 CHINA Table 6: Chinese Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027 EUROPE Table 7: European Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts Market Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 8: European Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027 FRANCE Table 9: Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts Market in France: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027 GERMANY Table 10: Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027 ITALY Table 11: Italian Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027 UNITED KINGDOM Table 12: United Kingdom Market for Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027 REST OF EUROPE Table 13: Rest of Europe Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027 ASIA-PACIFIC Table 14: Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts Market in Asia-Pacific: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027 REST OF WORLD Table 15: Rest of World Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027

IV. COMPETITION



