New York, May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GLOBAL MEDIUM CALIBER AMMUNITION MARKET FORECAST 2020-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05901138/?utm_source=GNW





MARKET INSIGHTS

The emergence of technologies has considerably altered the balance of power, which will result in increased threats for armed forces across the globe.The procurement activities undertaken by global armed forces are the major factors propelling the growth of the global medium caliber ammunition market.



The growth is relative, since it is subjected to factors like allocation of funds for the procurement of new equipment.Medium-caliber ammunitions find their applications in the defense industry.



Their use depends upon the specifications in accordance with uses in the military.Several countries are modernizing their defense programs for strengthening their economy.



The increasing defense budget is beneficial for the ammunition industry. This has significant impacts on the medium-caliber ammunition industry, owing to rising demands by military end-users. A nation that has its sufficient share of defense weapons, arms and ammunitions, is perceived to have the upper hand in comparison to other countries.

Investment is a crucial aspect when it comes to any modernization program.The growing investment in R&D for medium caliber weapons is essential for its sustenance.



The market growth has slowed down due to the diminished pace of growth of commodity exporters in the Middle East, South America, and Africa, along with slower investments.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global medium caliber ammunition market is analyzed geographically through segmentation that covers the market assessment of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world.The region of Asia Pacific is set to register the highest CAGR by the end of the forecast period.



The region also dominated the global market in 2019, with the largest revenue share. Substantial growth in military expenditure is the dominant factor attributed to the growth prospects of the Asia Pacific region.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

Rheinmetall AG, General Dynamics Corporation, Nammo AS, BAE Systems Plc, Northrop Grumman Corporation, are the leading companies operating in the market. The market encompasses intense competition with regard to technological innovations and reliability.



Our report offerings include:

• Explore key findings of the overall market

• Strategic breakdown of market dynamics (Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Challenges)

• Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years, along with 3 years of historical data for all segments, sub-segments, and regions

• Market Segmentation cater to a thorough assessment of key segments with their market estimations

• Geographical Analysis: Assessments of the mentioned regions and country-level segments with their market share

• Key analytics: Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Vendor Landscape, Opportunity Matrix, Key Buying Criteria, etc.

• Competitive landscape is the theoretical explanation of the key companies based on factors, market share, etc.

• Company profiling: A detailed company overview, product/services offered, SCOT analysis, and recent strategic developments



Companies mentioned

1. GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION

2. BAE SYSTEMS PLC

3. RHEINMETALL AG

4. NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION

5. NAMMO AS

6. DENEL SOC LTD

7. NEXTER GROUP KNDS

8. MESKO SA

9. CBC GLOBAL AMMUNITION

10. GLOBAL ORDNANCE

11. MULTINATIONAL DEFENSE SERVICES LLC

12. THALES GROUP

13. SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENGINEERING LTD

14. POONGSAN CORPORATION

15. MAXAMCORP HOLDING S.L

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05901138/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001