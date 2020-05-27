Today, the Board of Directors of The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S (“Maersk Drilling”) has adopted the trading statement for the first quarter of 2020 (Q1 2020):
Performance highlights for Q1 2020 (Q4 2019 in brackets)
CEO Jorn Madsen quote
“With the combination of COVID-19 and lower oil prices we are facing unprecedented times in the offshore drilling industry. Maersk Drilling succeeded in maintaining a strong operational performance during Q1, and we are well positioned to respond to the changed business environment due to a combination of operational, commercial and financial strengths. In addition, we are taking immediate steps to adapt our cost structure to the updated market outlook.”
Guidance 2020
The full-year guidance for 2020 as revised on 7 May 2020 is maintained:
