BERN, Switzerland, May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Casino777.ch has announced a collaboration with game providers Red Tiger Gaming, hoping for a long and successful partnership together.



The launch of Red Tiger’s games on the Casino777.ch site began in January and since then, customers are able to play some of the hottest slots on the market, including Rainbow Jackpot, Ninja Ways and Mystery Reels Megaways.

Casino777.ch continues to attract the best games providers in the business and onto their Swiss market and it shows that providers have full trust in Casino777.ch to showcase the best they can offer.

Casino777.ch Online Casino Manager, Léonard Huguenin, says: “It is great news for Casino777.ch that Red Tiger have agreed to collaborate with us. Casino777.ch continues to move forward in providing their finest games for our customers and linking up with the likes of Red Tiger will only propel Casino777.ch amongst the very best.”