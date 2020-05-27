Asker, Norway (27 May 2020) – Further to the announcement on April 2, 2020 that the company would undertake a new Atlantic Margin seismic survey, TGS, a leading provider of multi-client geoscience data for exploration & production (E&P) companies, announced today that it has commenced acquisition of its Atlantic Margin 20 (AM20) 3D multi-client seismic project offshore north-west Europe.

The AM20 survey covers the latest APA19 awards in the Norwegian Sea and extends West into open acreage where TGS has identified several interesting leads. This data will provide E&P companies with an interest in the ongoing awards rounds with a greater level of geological insight, leading to improved risk mitigation. As an extension of the Atlantic Margin seismic programs acquired between 2017 and 2019, this latest survey demonstrates TGS’ commitment to consistently grow its data library to meet the requirements of both new license rounds and the industry’s exploration sector.

The AM20 5,600-square kilometer survey will be undertaken over a three-month period during the milder summer season and will be acquired by the Polarcus Adira. The vessel has an acquisition specification of 12 streamers and five sources, fully optimized for high lateral resolution recording, and with two 11-kilometer streamers for full waveform inversion (FWI). TGS expects fast-track data to be available in Q4 2020, with final PSTM product delivery by Q3 2021 and final PSDM product delivery in April 2022.

Kristian Johansen, CEO at TGS, said: “The challenging market caused by a combination of COVID-19 and temporary over-supply of oil, points client interest to areas with regular licensing rounds, proven petroleum systems and existing infrastructure. With access to our latest AM20 data, companies will be able to confidently make their exploration decisions relating to the 2020 Norwegian Awards in Pre-defined Areas, thereby keeping activity levels up on the Norwegian Shelf.”

This project is supported by industry funding.

