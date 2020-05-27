May 27, 2020 02:00 ET

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj COMPANY RELEASE 27 May 2020 at 9:00 EET

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj: Share repurchase 26 May 2020

In the Helsinki Stock Exchange

Trade date 26 May 2020 Bourse trade BUY Share VERK Amount 7,000 shares Average price/share 4.4264 EUR Total Cost 30,984.80 EUR

Company now holds a total of 123,151 shares

including the shares repurchased on 26 May 2020.

On behalf of Verkkokauppa.com Oyj

DANSKE BANK AS, SUOMEN SIVULIIKE



Jonathan Nyberg Antti Väliaho

For more information, please contact:

Mikko Forsell, CFO

mikko.forsell@verkkokauppa.com

Puh. +358 10 309 5555

