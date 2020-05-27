Verkkokauppa.com Oyj     COMPANY RELEASE       27 May 2020 at 9:00 EET

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj: Share repurchase 26 May 2020

In the Helsinki Stock Exchange

Trade date26 May 2020 
Bourse tradeBUY
ShareVERK
Amount7,000shares
Average price/share4.4264EUR
Total Cost30,984.80EUR

Company now holds a total of 123,151 shares
including the shares repurchased on 26 May 2020.

On behalf of Verkkokauppa.com Oyj

DANSKE BANK AS, SUOMEN SIVULIIKE

Jonathan Nyberg           Antti Väliaho

 

For more information, please contact:

Mikko Forsell, CFO

mikko.forsell@verkkokauppa.com

Puh. +358 10 309 5555

Attachment