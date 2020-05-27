Saint-Herblain (France), May 27, 2020 – Valneva SE (“Valneva” or “the Company”) announces that its Combined General Meeting will be held behind closed doors on June 17, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. CET, at its registered office, 6 rue Alain Bombard, 44800 Saint-Herblain (France).

All documents and information related to the Meeting are available on the Valneva website at https://valneva.com/investors/calendar/annual-general-meeting/annual-general-meeting-2020/ .

The Preliminary Notice of Meeting, including the agenda, the draft resolutions proposed by the Management Board and the special modalities of participation, was published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO) on May 13, 2020.

Due to the COVID-19 epidemic, the procedures for the General Meeting have been adapted in accordance with Article 4 of the French Ordinance No. 2020-321 of March 25, 2020 (“the COVID-19 Ordinance”) and will be held without the physical presence of shareholders or others who would normally have the right to attend.

Valneva SE shareholders are invited to vote in advance of the General Meeting, either by mail (recommended method) or by proxy, using the form provided for this purpose among the documents made available on the Company’s website, via the aforementioned link.

An audio webcast of the Meeting will be broadcast live (and will then be available as a recording) so that all Valneva shareholders can follow the Combined General Meeting remotely. This webcast will be available on the homepage of the Company’s website, www.valneva.com , or in the “Investors / Events and Presentations / Videos and Webcasts” section.

Please note that during the General Meeting it will not be possible to ask questions, submit draft amendments or submit new resolutions.

Shareholders can obtain documentation related to the General Meeting, as referred to in Articles R. 225-81 and R. 225-83 of the French Commercial Code, upon request to the Company. Valneva recommends that shareholders send their requests via email to the following address: assemblee.generale@valneva.com .

In addition, due to the health crisis linked to the COVID-19 epidemic, shareholders may request that the Company send them the documents and information referred to in Articles L. 225-115, L. 225-116 and L. 225-117 of the French Commercial Code (including notably the list of shareholders) that would not otherwise be available on the Company’s website. These requests must be made in the time frames provided in Articles R. 225-89, R. 225-90 and L. 225-117 of the French Commercial Code. Valneva recommends that its shareholders send these requests to the aforementioned email address.

Generally, considering the possible slowdown of postal services in the context of COVID-19, Valneva encourages its shareholders to send all requests or correspondence related to the General Meeting via email to the following address: assemblee.generale@valneva.com .

About Valneva SE

Valneva is a specialty vaccine company focused on prevention against diseases with major unmet needs. Valneva’s portfolio includes two commercial vaccines for travelers: IXIARO®/JESPECT® indicated for the prevention of Japanese encephalitis and DUKORAL® indicated for the prevention of cholera and, in some countries, prevention of diarrhea caused by ETEC. The Company has various vaccines in development including unique vaccines against Lyme disease and chikungunya. Valneva has operations in Austria, Sweden, the United Kingdom, France, Canada and the US with over 500 employees. For more information, visit the Company website at www.valneva.com and follow Valneva on LinkedIn .

