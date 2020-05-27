New York, May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Anechoic Chamber Market by Type, End-Use Application And Geography - Global Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05894587/?utm_source=GNW

The growth of the market is expected to be hindered by high cost involved in electromagnetic compatibility testing and the occurrences of errors while testing.



Semi anechoic chamber market expected to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period

The semi-anechoic chamber market holds the largest share of about 80% of the total market size in the year 2020.The reason for this huge market demand is its unique characteristic that allows the user to constantly adjust for background noise.



This allows the user to test the components faster as compared to other chambers.It makes the semi-anechoic chamber perfect for immunity testing and keeping an eye on compliant emissions.



This also allows the user to have more accurate testing and also is less risky of damages. The demand for semi-anechoic chambers is expected to grow due to the unique characteristics it possesses.



Anechoic chamber market for IT & Telecom to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period

In the IT & Telecom sector, servers, blade servers, Ethernet switches, routers, photocopiers, fax machines, cables, and many other information technology equipment (ITE) comes under the category of electromagnetic compatibility.The growth of wireless mobile subscribers has completely outnumbered the number of wired subscribers.



This unprecedented growth exponentially increases the number of equipment in the system, and the large concentration of the system over limited space further increases the chance for electromagnetic interference. Thus, the designers and manufacturers, through EMC/EMI/RF testing, assure the performance of IT & Telecom equipment, in terms of both hardware and software. Equipment testing is conducted during R&D, manufacturing, and certification

stages. With EMC/EMI/RF testing, mobile device manufacturers can ensure that the new products adhere to global standards.

The implementation of 5G technology will also introduce new devices that can adapt to the latest 5G technology.The testing of the 5G transmission antennas through EMC/EMI/RF testing will help to assure that the antennas are working properly.



There will be many 5G devices whose components would be needed to be tested by the anechoic chambers. The anechoic chamber also helps to determine

the best position for positioning the 5G radio equipment and the antennas so that they get the best possible signals.



APAC is expected to be fastest-growing market for anechoic chamber market during forecast period

The growing demand for modern gadgets and latest medical innovations offer a wide scope opportunities for the anechoic chambers. Various aerospace companies are also investing for their production in APAC region due to cheap labor services and also because of ease in foreign investments norms. All these factors are expected to fuel the anechoic chamber market in APAC region



Breakdown of the profile of primary participants:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 30 %, Tier 2 – 38%, and Tier 3 – 32%

• By Designation: C-Level Executives – 44%, Directors - 38%, and Others -18%

• By Region: North America – 30%, Europe – 25%, APAC – 26%, and RoW – 19%



Major players profiled in this report include:

• TDK Corporation (Japan)

• ESCO Technologies (USA)

• MVG (France)

• Eckel Industries (USA)

• Albatross Projects (Germany)

• Frankonia (Germany)

• Comtest Engineering (USA)

• Cumin Microwave Corporation (USA)

• Ecotone system (India)



Research Coverage

The study segments the anechoic chamber market report into Type (semi anechoic chamber and full anechoic chamber), Application (automotive, military & defense, it & telecommunications, consumer appliances & electronics, medical, and others). The study also covers applications and provides the geographic forecast of the market size for various segments with regard to four main regions—North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Rest of the World (RoW).



Reasons to buy the report



The report would help the market leaders/new entrants in this market in the following ways:

1. This report segments the Anechoic chamber market comprehensively and provides the closest approximations of the overall market size and those of the subsegments across different applications and regions.

2. The report provides a detailed analysis of the Anechoic chamber market with the help of competitive leadership mapping including key companies in the market and their relations in the ecosystem.

3. The report helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them information on the key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

4. This report would help stakeholders understand their competitors better and gain insights to enhance their position in the business. The competitive landscape section includes the competitor ecosystem, product developments, partnerships, and mergers & acquisitions in the Anechoic chamber market.

