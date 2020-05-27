CASINO, GUICHARD-PERRACHON



French corporation (société anonyme) with a share capital of Euro 165,892,131.90

Registered office : 1, Cours Antoine Guichard, 42000 Saint-Etienne

Registered in the St-Etienne Trade and Companies Register (RCS) under no. 554 501 171

The shareholders of Casino, Guichard-Perrachon are hereby informed that the Company's Ordinary and Extraordinary Annual General Meeting will take place on Wednesday 17 June 2020 at 10 am CEST, at 148 rue de l’Université in Paris (75007). The Meeging will be held without the physical presence of shareholders and other persons entitled to attend.

Information and documents pertaining to this Shareholders’ General Meeting will be made available to shareholders under the conditions laid down by applicable law and regulations. They can be consulted and downloaded directly on the Company’s website: www.groupe-casino.fr, Investor section « Investor / Shareholders » and can be found essentially in the following documents:

Shareholders’ Meeting documents: Notice to attend the ordinary and extraordinary General Meeting published in the BALO (Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires) on 13 May 2020; Notice of Meeting Brochure including in particular the agenda, the presentation and the text of the resolutions; Voting and Proxy Form; Number of shares and voting rights as of 13 May 2020.

Universal Registration Document 2019: namely, Activity of the Company and the subsidiaries, comments on the accounts, Statutory Accounts and Consolidated Financial Statements, Board‘s report on Corporate Governance, Statutory Auditors’ reports …

All these documents pertaining to the Shareholders’ General Meeting may be consulted at CASINO, GUICHARD-PERRACHON’s registered office (1, Cours Antoine Guichard – 42000 SAINT-ETIENNE, France), or be obtained upon request (free of charge) to BNP Paribas Securities Services, sent by email at paris.bp2s.gis.assemblees@bnparibas.com or sent by letter at BNP Paribas Securities Services – CTO Service Assemblées - Grands Moulins de Pantin - 9, rue du Débarcadère - 93761 PANTIN Cedex.

The notice of meeting will be published in the BALO (Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires) and in the newspaper « L’Essor - Affiches » on 29 May 2020.

Audio of the entire Meeting will be broadcast live in French on Wednesday 17 June 2020, from 10:00 am CEST on the Company’s website www.groupe-casino.fr via a dedicated platform. In order to follow this retransmission, registrations on the platform will be possible from June 8, 2020 at 10 am.

This platform will remain accessible until September 17, 2020.

All practical information is available on the company's website, www.groupe-casino.fr/en, under the section « Investors / Shareholders / Shareholders’ meeting section ».

Saint-Etienne, Wednesday 27 May 2020

Availability of preparatory documents for the Ordinary and

Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting of 17 June 2020

