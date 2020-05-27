We refer to previous announcements regarding the MREL-requirement for Norwegian Finans Holding ASA. Norwegian Finans Holding ASA has on 26 May received a notice from the Norwegian FSA announcing that the phase-in period will be extended to 1 January 2024 from previously ending 31 December 2022. This is in accordance with BRRD2.





Norwegian Finans Holding shall deliver an adjusted plan to the Norwegian FSA within 30 June 2020 on how to fulfill the requirement through the phase-in period.





Contact persons:

Pål Svenkerud, CFO, tel: +47 93 40 39 04



Mats Benserud, Head of Treasury, tel: +47 95 89 15 39





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

